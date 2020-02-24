For the first eight minutes of Tuesday’s District 3 Class 5A semifinal it appeared the New Oxford boys would run away and hide from visiting Milton Hershey.
Unfortunately for the Colonials, there was still 24 minutes to play. Eventually, the Spartans’ height and athleticism proved too much as they came away with a 62-52 victory to advance to Friday’s final against eighth-seeded Muhlenburg.
“We had our chances tonight,” New Oxford coach Nate Myers said. “We came out and played really well in the first quarter and then got some good looks the rest of the way but unfortunately they just didn’t fall for whatever reason.”
The two teams went back and forth early on, with the Colonials (23-5) edging their way to a 10-7 lead with 3:38 to play in the first quarter.
Then New Oxford put its foot on the accelerator and began to pull away. Senior Brayden Long hit a triple to make it 13-7 and a couple possessions later, fellow senior Abdul Janneh completed an and-1 to make it 18-7. The Colonials stretched it out to 20-7 with a minute left in the quarter before a 4-0 Spartans run made it 20-11 after 1.
“We didn’t do a very good job taking care of the basketball and that led to some easy points for them,” Milton Hershey coach Mark Zerbe said.
In the second quarter, however, Milton Hershey (20-3) began to chip away. The Spartans held New Oxford scoreless for the first three minutes of the second quarter and closed the gap to 20-15 before a Long mid-range bucket.
That was the last field goal of the half for the Colonials.
Josh Parra, who recorded a game-high 23 points, finished inside to make it 22-19 with 3:45 left in the half. Two minutes later, Avohn Cross made his second consecutive layup to put Milton Hershey up 23-22.
The Spartans outscored New Oxford 15-3 in the second quarter to take 26-23 lead into the break. The Colonials made just one shot from the field in the final nine minutes of the first half.
“They are very long and athletic at all their spots on the floor,” Myers said. “We still got some good looks but they just weren’t going down in that quarter.”
Milton Hershey began to stretch it out in the third quarter, building a 37-28 lead thanks in large part to 11 points in the frame from Ka’Ron George, but the Colonials didn’t go away.
A 6-0 run capped by a Janneh layup pulled it back to 37-34 with 2:00 to play in the third. The Spartans finished the quarter up 41-37.
“I wouldn’t expect anything else with the guys that we have,” Myers said of his team’s resilience. “They’re going to fight and they’re going to battle to the very, very end.”
New Oxford continued to battle in the early fourth quarter and when Long and Noah Strausbaugh turned in back-to-back 3-pointers with 6:00 to play, the Colonials went back on top 44-41, lifting much the sold-out crowd to its feet.
The spurt prompted a timeout from Zerbe, which proved effective as the Spartans immediately score four straight points to retake the lead at 45-44.
From that point on, Milton Hershey did not look back. Clemente Ojinnaka converted an and-1 with 2:00 left to make it 48-44 and the Spartans switched to a 3-2 zone on defense that seemed to disrupt the Colonials offensively.
Milton Hershey went on a 10-0 run from the 6-minute mark to 1:30 mark to take a 51-44 lead. Janneh made a layup with 1:02 to play to cut it to 51-46, but that’s as close as New Oxford would get.
Parra went 6 of 8 from the line down the stretch for the Spartans to help close on the victory.
Long’s 19 points, including four 3-pointers, led the way for New Oxford, while Janneh followed closely behind with 17.
New Oxford will host Northern York at 7 p.m. on Thursday to determine who finishes in third. Both teams have already secured a state playoff berth.
“I don’t think we’ll have any issues getting back at,” Myers said. “These guys have not had any issues with that all season long.”
Milton Hershey 11 15 15 21 — 62
New Oxford 20 3 14 15 — 52
Milton Hershey (62): George 6 2-4 15, Boyd 0 3-4 3, Ojinnaka 3 2-3 6, Cross 5 0-3 10, Gioiosa 2 0-0 5, Parra 8 7-7 23. Totals: 23 14-22 62.
New Oxford (52): Abdul Janneh 6 5-7 17, Tommy Haugh 2 2-2 6, Noah Strausbaugh 3 1-2 10, Brayden Long 6 3-4 17, Connor Jenkins 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: T. Golden. Totals: 17 11-16 52.
3-pointers: MH-Gioiosa 1, George 1; NO-Long 4, Strausbaugh 3.
