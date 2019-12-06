Boys’ Basketball
Hanover 89, Berks Christian 29
Hanover raced past Berks Christian thanks to the dominant played of Michael Killinger and Zyaire Myers. Killinger scored 24 points and Myers 22 as Hanover’s victory was never in doubt.
Javier Garcia’s 12 points were tops for Berks Christian.
Hanover 23 19 26 21 — 89
Berks Christian 11 5 9 4 — 29
Hanover (89): Andre Caban 3 0-0 6, Mason Smith 0 0-0 0, Zyaire Myers 7 6-8 22, Casey Lara 1 0-0 2, Jack Huston 2 1-2 5, Mitchell Brown 3 0-0 6, Ty Meckley 2 1-2 5, Kyle Garman 4 0-0 8, Michael Killinger 11 2-4 24, Chase Roberts 1 0-0 3, Brady Noel 1 0-2 2, Taylor Senft 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 5-10 29
Berks Christian (29): Seth Mast 0 0-0 0, Ethan Fabian 1 0-0 2, Emir Edwards 0 0-0 0, Javier Garcia 3 5-10 12, Luke Wittenmyer 3 0-0 7, Manny Northern 2 0-0 4, Thomas Shumaker 2 0-0 4, David Meissner 0 0-0 00, Ethan Meissner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 38 10-20 89.
3-pointers: H — Myers 2, Roberts 1; B — Wittenmyer 1.
Camp Hill 68, Bermudian Springs 21
Connor Shaw scored a team-high six points for the Eagles while Jacob Schriver pitched in with four as they fell to Camp Hill in the opening game of the season.
Cam Ochs led all scorers with 17 for the Lions.
Camp Hill 24 29 8 7 — 68
Bermudian Springs 6 4 8 3 — 21
Camp Hill (68): Jake Perry 5 3-4 14, Cam Ochs 6 2-2 17, Connor Trumpy 5 1-2 11, Gregg Labine 2 0-0 4, Jackson Thompson 1 0-0 3, Dan Shuster 1 0-0 3, Mike Baturin 2 0-0 4, Peyton Shore 1 0-0 2, Will Ketterer 2 1-1 5, Andy Spaan 2 0-0 5. Totals: 27 7-12 68.
Bermudian Springs (21): Connor Shaw 2 2-4 6, Jaylen Martinez 1 0-0 3, Brandt Yurick 1 0-3 2, Jacob Schriver 2 0-0 4, Blake Young 1 0-0 3, Ethan Beachy 1 0-0 3.
3-pointers: CH — Ochs 3, Perry 1, Thompson 1, Shuster 1, Spaan 1; BS — Beachy 1, Young 1, Martinez 1.
Biglerville 48, Newport 32
Gavin Parker’s game-high 23 points propelled the Canners to the comfortable victory to open the season.
Colby Martin followed up with 10 of his own and Biglerville used a 20-9 fourth quarter to pull away.
Biglerville 10 8 10 20 — 48
Newport 10 5 8 9 — 32
Newport (32): Bellis 1 1-2 3, Stutts 1 1-3 3, Lawler 1 0-0 2, Sanders 3 0-0 8, York 3 0-0 7, Bates 1 0-0 2, Washington 3 1-5 7. Totals: 13 3-10 32
Biglerville (48) Wicker 2 0-0 4, Cervantes 3 2-2 9, Martin 5 0-0 10, Mattson 1 0-0 2, Parker 10 3-3 23. Totals: 21 5-5 48
3-pointers: N — Sanders 2, York 1; Biglerville — Cervantes 1.
Millersburg 68, Fairfield 60
Fairfield came up just short in an opening-night matchup with Millersburg.
Nik Nordberg scored 14 points to lead the Knights while John Whitcomb had 10.
Christian Bingaman led all scorers with 27 for the Indians.
Millersburg 15 11 17 25 — 68
Fairfield 23 10 6 21 — 60
Millersburg (68): Christian Bingaman 7 7-9 27, Devin Kintzer 0 0-3 0, Brant Bingaman 2 2-2 7, Jonathan Snyder 1 1-4 3, Aiden Hartman 4 2-2 10, Tate Etzweller 9 3-4 21. Totals: 22 15-24 68
Fairfield (60): Nik Nordberg 5 0-0 14, Trey Griffith 1 0-0 3, Brett Cleveland 2 0-0 5, John Whitcomb 3 1-2 10, Eli White 3 0-0 7, Garrett Stadler 2 1-2 5, Eric Ball 2 0-0 5, Peyton Stadler 3 2-2 10. Totals: 21 4-6 60
3-pointers: M — C. Bingamin 6, B. Bingamin 1; F — Norberg 4, Whitcomb 3, Stadler 2, White 1, Ball 1, Griffith 1, Cleveland 1
Girls’ Basketball
Hanover 40, Fairfield 19
Jaycie Miller poured in four 3-pointers and a team-high 12 points as the Nighthawks got the win over Green Knights to open their season.
Hanover jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking a 23-13 advantage into the halftime break.
Maddie Neiderer led Fairfield with 12 points.
Hanover 18 5 8 9 — 40
Fairfield 8 5 0 6 — 19
Hanover (40): Annie Smith 1 0-0 3, Abby Aldan 0 3-5 3, Maddie Stark 1 1-4 3, Jaycie Miller 4 0-0 12, Madelyn Hotton 1 0-0 3, Avery Abell 2 0-0 4, Reagan Wildasin 1 0-0 2, Tianna Grat 2 2-3 8, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Sydney Delong, Lola Garman. Totals: 13 6-12 40.
Fairfield (19): Kayleigh Bollinger 0 1-5 1, Emma Dennison 2 0-0 4, Maddie Neiderer 5 0-1 12, Haley Bolin 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Kelsy Sanders, Emma Battern, Kaylyn Ott, Kiana Smitley. Totals: 8 1-7 19.
3-pointers: H — Miller 4, Gray 2, Smith 1, Hotton 1; F — Neiderer 2
Delone Catholic 54, Linden Hall 34
The defending state champion Squirettes didn’t miss a beat in their first game back despite a large amount of turnover.
Brooke Lawyer’s 14 points led all scorers, while sophomore returning starter Gianna Hoddinott chipped in with 12. Makenna Mummert and Maggie Hughes each added a pair of trifectas.
Delone seized control in the first half, leading 30-18 a the break and extending the lead to 17 after three.
Delone Catholic 8 22 12 12 — 54
Linden Hall 9 9 7 9 — 34
Delone Catholic (54): Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Abby Jacoby 4 0-0 10, Gianna Hoddinott 4 4-4 12, Brooke Lawyer 3 6-8 14, Makenna Mummert 3 1-6 7, Maggie Hughes 3 1-4 9. Non-scorers: Emily McCann, Maddie Sieg. Totals 18 12-22 54
Linden Hall (34): Jenadia J. 5 0-0 10, Luna K. 0 6-10 6, Naomi B. 1 0-0 2, Marcy A. 2 2-4 6, Annastasia A. 1 0-0 3, Favor M. 2 0-0 5, Jumore A. 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 8-14 34.
3-pointers: D — Jacoby 2, Lawyer 2, Hughes 2; L — Favor M. 1, Annastasia A. 1
Gettysburg 52, Easton 34
The backcourt duo of Anne Bair and Camryn Felix led the way for the Warriors. Each made a trifecta of 3-pointers as Bair poured in 18 points and Felix 15.
Cheyenne Proctor added seven points of her own and the Warriors held a commanding lead at the break and never let up.
Cassidy Saylor’s 11 points led the way for the Rovers.
Gettysburg 16 7 11 18 — 52
Easton 5 7 8 14 — 34
Gettysburg (52): Anne Bair 6 3-5 18, Camryn Felix 3 6-8 15, Lily Natter 2 1-2 5, Cheyenne Proctor 2 2-3 7, Taylor Richardson 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Madison Proctor. Totals: 16 13-20 52.
Easton (34): Cassidy Saylor 3 5-5 11, Nequirri Fersner 3 1-2 9, Avery McPook 2 0-0 4, Anye Staton 0 2-2 2, Emily Violante 0 2-2 2, Kierra Smith 1 0-0 3, Sara Tamoun 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 11-13 34.
3-pointers: G — Felix 3, Bair 3, C. Proctor 1; E — Fersner 2, Smith 1.
Tulpehocken 73, Biglerville 48
Brylee Rodgers was the high-scorer for the Canners, turning in 11 points as they fell to host Tulpehocken.
Mya Miller and Myla Garber each followed with eight.
Caroline Horst led all scorers in the game with 25 for Tulpehocken.
Tulpehocken 22 19 17 13 — 73
Biglerville 8 6 14 20 — 48
Tulpehocken (73): Caroline Horst 11 3-5 25, Bethany Bills 3 1-3 7, Rebecca Cox 3 0-2 6, Brooke Liney 1 1-4 3, Clara Neff 5 1-5 12, Katelyn Riehl 0 1-2 1, Lauren Kovalick 1 0-0 2, Abbey Leslie 6 4-6 17. Totals: 30 11-27 73.
Biglerville (48): Mya Miller 3 2-3 8, Hailey Slusser 2 0-0 4, Joscelyn Anglin 1 0-0 3, Katie Woulson 1 2-2 4, Myla Garber 2 4-5 8, Emily Woulson 1 0-0 2, Morgan Martin 3 0-0 6, Brylee Rodgers 5 0-1 11, Lexie Williams 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Abigail Reckard. Totals: 19 8-11 48
3-pointers: T — Leslie 1, Neff 1; B — Anglin 1, Rodgers 1.
