So, what do you think of the Tuesday trout season surprise?
As this region’s commissioner on the board that considered all the options, I tell you that the decision to open the trout season statewide two weeks ahead of schedule was one not made quickly or lightly, and with great consultation of staff and state.
In these days of the COVID-19 coronavirus, fishing remains one of the permitted activities in Pennsylvania’s outdoors.
These days, we need the opportunity to stand in local creeks, to feel the water rush by and maybe feel a tight line.
Trout fishing is a welcome prescription for the cabin fever symptom that come with this relentless coronavirus. To sit at the pond bank as our kids chuck bobbers into the water is magical.
Most important in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s messaging surrounding this trout season is how critical it is that we maintain social distancing. It’s easy to figure. If you can extend your fishing rod in all directions and not touch anyone else, you are good to go. The farther away, the better.
We would also like anglers to stay closer to home and fish within 15 miles or so of home. Sticking around might lessen the crowding that might occur by going to favorite, popular trout haunts a few counties or states away.
Don’t forget to wear a mask to protect others throughout the adventure. In photos, we don’t need to see your smile when you’re holding a whopper of a trout. We know you are happy.
The decision to move the first day of the season to a Tuesday and keep it confidential until 8 a.m. that day, was to give the fishing community the chance to spontaneously spread out during the week, ahead of what is traditionally an overcrowded opening Saturday.
This was of special concern for Scott Briggs, Charlie Bennett, and the rest of Knouse Foods Co-operative Inc., which owns the property where the ponds in Orrtanna are located. Knouse again was thinking about the good of community.
The Orrtanna ponds, and Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs, are perennial first-day trout magnets where anglers are so close they are practically fishing from each other’s pockets.
Knouse ultimately is permitting fishing at its ponds, but anglers are urged to keep their distance. It’s the least fisherfolks enjoying those ponds can do to respect their gracious hosts. Early reports were that anglers were doing well at keeping their distance.
Anglers will also not be shortchanged in the number of trout let out because of the early start. The Commission will continue to stock trout and it’s expected that all trout originally planned to be released before the coronavirus broke out, will make their way into Adams County waters.
There was some uncertainty as to how starting the season early and suddenly might go. With each day since Tuesday I’m more convinced it was the right thing to do.
When all factors were laid end-to-end, the decision really came down to how anglers would react regardless of when or how opening day would occur.
Would you use common sense and make decisions that are best for your own health and be considerate of the health of others?
Hopefully that will be the case today, a Saturday, when more folks than ever have the chance to get outdoors and toss a line. Many will have been fulfilled earlier in the week and won’t be going out today. For those who do go out today, if your spot is occupied or too crowded, please find another spot.
That we all get to live and fish another day comes down to making the right, long-term personal choices during this pandemic. I have faith that most anglers will do the right thing during trout season.
Back to the original question. I welcome your thoughts about how this soft season-opener went in your neck of the woods.
As always, I also welcome photos of youngsters with their first-ever trout.
A Friend joked on Facebook this week that he put a lot of orange clothing in his truck, in case the deer season opens today.
Yuck, yuck.
It doesn’t, by the way.
Actually, the spring turkey season is on the near horizon.
The youth spring turkey hunt is still on for April 25.
The statewide spring gobbler season runs from May 2-30.
Same rules for social distancing apply for hunting seasons.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) advice is “if you live together you can hunt together.” Living in the same home represents a very low risk of spreading coronavirus.
Certainly, other hunters will be able to get together in the field, but at a safe distance, please. Also refrain from carpooling.
There is other hunting news this week at the PGC has approved hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2020-21 license year.
Here some highlights.
There will be three Sunday hunting opportunities in 2020. Those days are Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting, Nov 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season, and Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the firearms season.
A 14-day concurrent firearms deer season for antlered and antlerless deer was adopted for 10 wildlife management units (WMU), include 5A which includes the vast majority of Adams County. For those WMUs, the concurrent season will open Saturday, Nov. 28, include Sunday, Nov. 29, and then run Nov. 30-Dec. 12.
The statewide archery deer season was extended to end Nov. 20. Dates are Oct. 3-Nov. 20.
Squirrel season will open statewide Sept. 12 in order to give young hunters more chances to go out.
Also, either-sex hunting of pheasants will be permitted statewide, outside of Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas.
The Commission also boosted the number of antlerless deer licenses that will be allocated, from 903,000 of last year, to 932,000 coming up.
The allocation for WMU5A is 26,000 up from 22,000.
For more specifics on these changes and all new seasons and bag limits, check out www.pgc.pa.gov.
