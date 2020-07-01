With health and safety guidelines continuing to limit large group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gettysburg College has announced the difficult decision to cancel 2020 Homecoming Weekend set for Sept. 25-27.
While in-person events on campus will not be held during Homecoming, virtual programming will be offered. More details will be available in the coming months. The Class of 2015, which would have celebrated its fifth reunion, will combine with the Class of 2016 next fall for a joint reunion over Homecoming, Sept. 24-26, 2021.
The absence of Homecoming will impact an important athletics event, the 2020 Hall of Athletic Honor Induction Ceremony initially slated for Sept. 25. That event has been postponed with a future date yet to be determined. The Hall of Honor Class of 2020 includes Judy Langan ’85 (softball), Bob Lewis ’86 (football), Tommy Pearce ’01 (lacrosse), Mike Rawleigh (swimming), Jessica Seedorf ’01 (lacrosse), and Missy West ’01 (swimming).
No announcement on the status of the fall sports season has been made at this time.
In addition to the above changes, the Class of 2020 Commencement rescheduled for Oct. 10, has been postponed. The rescheduled date is set for May 7-8, 2021. Family Weekend, set for Oct. 23-25, has been cancelled, although virtual programming will be offered.
The 28th Annual Orange & Blue Golf Classic, the largest annual fundraiser to support Gettysburg athletics, remains scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Hanover Country Club. The event will be managed with social distancing protocols in place.
