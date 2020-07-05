It’s been nearly four months since basketball was played in the United States, but the sport returned to action this weekend with The Basketball Tournamen. Gettysburg College head men’s basketball coach BJ Dunne will be a key figure in the quarantined tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Dunne is serving as the head coach of Armored Athlete, a collection of Division I alums from across the country. Armored Athlete is one of 24 teams taking part in the 10-day (July 4-14) event. Other teams include Ohio State’s alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, which won the 2019 title, and four-time TBT champ Overseas Elite, which features seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson. The team that battles to the top will receive a $1 million, winner-take-all prize.
“I have always enjoyed watching the TBT, especially following the We are D3 team,” said Dunne. “It is a great platform for professionals not currently in the NBA to showcase their ability.”
The event is entering its seventh year of competition and provides an outlet for professional players to showcase their skills and possibly gain the eye of NBA teams. Many of the players already have NBA experience and are working their way back to the league, which is set to resume play in its own quarantined “bubble” in Florida at the end of the month. ESPN and its family of networks will provide coverage of the TBT games.
Armored Athlete includes alums from the University of Arkansas, Findlay University, Western Illinois University, Cal State Northridge, Iona College, St. Bonaventure University, and Texas Tech University. The team’s general manager is AJ Mahar, a former player at Saint Joseph’s University who will also play at power forward.
Coaching Armored Athlete reunites Dunne with St. Bonaventure’s Matt Mobley, who Dunne coached in AAU 10 years ago. The Division I talent will be a little different than what the Gettysburg head coach sees in Division III, but the style of play suits his own coaching style.
“The players in the TBT are so incredibly talented,” noted Dunne. “I think where I can help is we are playing with a 30-second shot clock and pros are used to playing with a 24-second clock. Creating false action early in the offense to distort the defense, alter match ups, force the defense to scramble and really communicate will help put our players in the best spots for them to attack and exercise their individual playmaking ability.
“You are going to see a lot of ball screens, elite decision making by the guards and the game is going to move at a really fast pace.”
More than 100 teams submitted applications to take part in the single-elimination event, which opens on the Fourth of July. College rules apply to game play with the exception of nine-minute quarters and six player fouls. Games also feature the “Elam Ending,” which was recently added to the NBA All-Star game. The “Elam Ending” eliminates the game clock at the end of play and sets a target score.
In addition to college experience, a large number of athletes and coaches have professional basketball experience, including both the NBA and international leagues. As Dunne continues to build his coaching resume after two productive years at Gettysburg, he’s looking forward to connecting with fellow coaches and players to continue his own development as a coach and make his own team better in the future.
“For me, this is the greatest professional development opportunity I could ask for,” stated Dunne. “I can’t wait to ask lots of questions, to learn new concepts, and soak up as much information from players who have played at the highest level and have been coached by some of the best coaches in the world.”
The TBT has set guidelines for teams to compete in a safe environment. All games will be held in Nationwide Arena and no more than 50 people will be allowed in the venue at any time. Testing for COVID-19 will take place prior to teams arriving in Ohio as well as before competition starts. Any positive test by a player will result in the removal of both the individual and their team from the event. Teams will be kept separate at all times in quarantine and screened regularly for COVID-19.
With other pro sports beginning to bring players back to facilities and the discussion carrying on at the college level, the TBT is looking to set an example of how sports can resume operations safely. It’s going to be difficult amidst the on-going pandemic, but Dunne and the rest of the TBT participants are doing everything in their power to ensure a successful outcome.
“I have been very impressed with the organization, communication and safety precautions that the TBT has taken to make this event happen, which are all things that will be necessary for other organizations to return to competition,” said Dunne. “It is great that sports are beginning to return. They can offer a glimmer of hope and serve as a great connector.”
Tagged as the 15th seed, Armored Athlete was set to square off with the Clemson University alumni squad, Power of the Paw, on Sunday at 9 p.m. If Dunne and company manage to tame the Tigers, they draw No. 2 seed Overseas Elite in round two on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN will feature the TBT championship game on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.
