They aren’t yearlings any more.
Last season, Bermudian Springs started three freshman. Despite their callow cast, the Eagles exceeded all expectations, finished 18-9 and qualified for the postseason. In Friday’s season opener against Lancaster Catholic in New Oxford, the Berm’s sophomore triumvirate of Hannah Chenault, Bailey Oehmig and Lillian Peters picked up right where they left off in a decisive 73-63 victory.
The Crusaders had won 62 consecutive contests before losing in the state quarterfinals a year ago. They started five seniors after finishing 30-1 last campaign. Now, thanks to Todd Askins’ Red Blur, they have lost two in a row.
“We don’t worry about the opponent,” said Chenault, who led Berm’s attack with 20 points – including five from beyond the arc. “We just focus on playing our game.”
Chenault came up big in the final frame. The teams were tied at 36 at the half and at 50 at the end of three periods. Chenault scored nine in the period to clinch the triumph. Senior leader Skyler West also proved stellar down the stretch, drilling a stop-and-pop and a triple in quick succession to stretch a two-point lead to 67-60 with just over two minutes remaining.
“It’s awesome to play with our sophomores – they’re great,” said West, who finished with a dozen points. “They’re confident. They impress me more with each game – I’m glad to have them on our team. It felt great to hit (those shots). My adrenaline was pumping because I hadn’t been getting open all game – it was nice to hit a few.”
Chenault classmate Bailey Oehmig fills up a statistical smorgasbord and scored 12 of her 15 points in the middle periods. The third soph, Lillian Peters, tallied just seven points but was relentless on the glass and finished with a game-high 14 boards.
“She’s our rebounder,” said Chenault. “And Bailey does a little bit of everything.”
It was clear from the outset that the Eagles were not in awe of Team Purple.
“Our young players are really mature – they’re confident,” said Bermudian Springs head coach Todd Askins. “They stick with the game plan – we run, play hard and shoot a lot of 3’s.”
The Crusaders’ Sommer Reeser had the feathery touch early and connected on a baseline jumper, a trey and a layup as the guests took an 8-4 advantage. The visitors stretched their edge to 12-4 before Berm battled back. Keri Speelman’s 3-ball trimmed the deficit to 15-12 before Liz Zwally’s pair at the stripe finished the quarter with Lancaster Catholic up, 17-12.
Reeser connected again from deep before Emily Shearer did likewise to keep it close. Chenault caught fire, hitting three of her five triplets in the period. Bry Hicks tallied six of her 11 points in the period as the teams cruised into intermission deadlocked at 36-all.
The third frame decided nothing as Marlia Matters converted three layups to offset Oehmig, who matched her with six of her own.
The Crusaders had no answer for West and Chenault at crunch time as the Eagles out-scored them in the pivotal period, 23-13.
Haefner led Lancaster Catholic with 13 points and five boards off the bench.
Askins got similar contributions from Speelman, who amassed 11 points and six rebounds as a sub.
“She played fabulous for us,” said Askins of his reserve. “She made a huge impact.”
Oehmig added three rebounds, two assists and three steals to the winning effort. Shearer had eight points and six boards for Askins’ club.
Sommer had 12 points and Zaniah Banks chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds for LC.
“We practice hard,” said Askins. “The girls are in shape and used to shooting under pressure. The good thing about tonight was that when they scored we backed it up with a score of our own. Eleven three’s tonight – we can’t expect to shoot much better than that.”
Lancaster Catholic plays New Oxford tonight. Bermudian Springs’ next opponent is York Country Day School. The Eagles (1-0) and Colonials will meet on December 21.
Lancaster Catholic 17 19 14 13 — 63
Bermudian Springs 12 24 14 23 — 73
Lancaster Catholic (63): Marlia Matters 4 2-2 10, Katie Haefner 5 3-3 15, Sommer Reeser 5 0-0 12, Liz Zwally 1 2-2 4, Bry Hicks 4 2-4 11, Zaniah Banks 4 1-2 9, Sophia Wentz 1 0-1 2, Cassie Peris 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25 10-14 63.
Bermudian Springs (73): Skyler West 5 1-4 11, Keri Speelman4 1-2 11, Lillian Peters 3 1-2 7, Bailey Oehmig 3 8-10 15, Emily Shearer 3 0-0 8, Hannah Chenault 6 3-5 20. Non-scorer: Avery Benzel, Leah Bealmear. TOTALS: 24 14-23 73.
3-pointers: LC – Reeser 2, Hicks; BS – Chenault 5, Speelman 2, Shearer 2, Oehmig, West.
