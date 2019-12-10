HANOVER — Only one basketball team could walk out of Hanover High’s gym with a win on Tuesday night, and Molly Watkins did everything she could to make sure it was hers.
Watkins poured in a game-high 18 points despite fouling out late in the contest to lead Littlestown to a 39-30 victory over YAIAA-3 foe Hanover.
“We needed this win to go where we want go, so it’s really big,” Watkins said of the game’s importance.
The Thunderbolts jumped out to a 9-3 lead after one quarter against a young Hawkettes squad and extended that lead to 22-11 at the half, but Hanover wasn’t going to lie down.
An 11-2 run out of the break cut the lead to just two points, but Littlestown was able to steady the ship and lead 29-26 through three quarters.
After Watkins picked up her fourth foul of the contest, Bolts coach Kelsey Wantz was assessed a technical foul for a disagreement with the referee and the Hawkettes closed to within one points at 31-30
A bucket for Ava Collins, who chipped in with 11 points for Littlestown, took the lead back out to 33-30 and then the Bolts would batten down the hatches defensively. They held Hanover scoreless for the last three-and-a-half minutes of the game and forced turnovers on three straight late possessions.
Two Watkins free throws with under a minute to go helped salt the game away and give her team its first victory of the season. Littletown moves to 1-2 on the year overall and 1-0 in the division, while Hanover is now 2-1 and 0-1.
Tianna Gray was the driving force offensively for the Hawkettes, as she turned a team-high 14 points and went to the stripe 10 times in the contest.
Wantz, meanwhile, praised Watkins’ performance and said that she wasn’t surprised to see the senior step up in a big way.
“She strives for those moments,” Wantz said. “She does great in them and she’s someone who can count on to lead the team and we go from there.”
She added that the early season victory is big for her team’s confidence as it starts divisional play.
“The last couple of times we’ve played here it’s kind of been this game,” she said. “It’s always Hanover-Littlestown is a grind for 32 minutes. And we kind of get it done and there’s always little sparks for us that kind of turn the momentum and we take over and go from there.”
While the result wasn’t what he was hoping for, Hanover coach Denny Garman was pleased with the way his team respond to the early adversity.
“I was very happy with our effort in the second half,” he said. “We did not come out of the gate the way we want to and ultimately that was the difference. I thought we were a little slow to start the game and then it seemed like a game of runs and they had the last run, unfortunately.”
Just one senior played for Hawkettes and Garman said he expects the loss to be a good learning experience for his young team.
“It’s huge. It’s a learning experience,” he said. “We played a lot of girls tonight, a lot of freshmen played tonight. So that only helps us in the future. Those freshmen have been told they need to grow up fast. The faster they grow up the better they’ll be.”
Hanover returns to the court on Thursday when it visits York Country Day, while Littlestown heads to Delone on Friday.
Littlestown 9 13 7 10 — 39
Hanover 3 8 15 4— 30
Littlestown (39): Molly Watkins 7 2-2 18, Grace Midkiff 1 0-0 2, Ava Collins 5 0-0 11, Olivia Study 0 0-2 0, Kyla Green 3 2-4 8. Non-scorers: Portillo. Totals: 16 5-8 39.
Hanover (30): Abby Albath 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Miller 2 1-2 5, Sydney Delong 0 0-1 0, Reagan Wildasin 1 2-6 4, Tianna Gray 4 5-10 14, Keana Noel 1 0-3 2, Madelyn Hutton 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Abell, Garman, Stark. Totals: 10 10-20 30.
3-pointers: L-Watkins 2, Collins 1; H-Gray 1, Hutton 1.
