Should there be a District 3 postseason, the parameters are in place.
The D3 committee revealed a streamlined set of playoff plans during its meeting on Monday, making minor tweaks to a structure announced earlier this month. Reduced qualifiers and the elimination of neutral site games highlighted the condensed 2020 postseason.
Last Friday, the PIAA voted to move forward with the fall season, putting final decision to play in the hands of school districts. Schools were permitted to begin official fall practices for all sports on Monday.
The YAIAA had previously voted to delay the start of its fall season for two weeks, meaning Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown and New Oxford can continue voluntary offseason workouts while their start date.
Heat acclimation for YAIAA football begins on Aug. 31 while all other sports can begin practice on Sept. 4.
Facing the prospects of an abbreviated regular season, District 3 will not require teams to play a minimum number of games to be eligible for the postseason. Playoff qualifiers will be determined by the power ranking system for team sports, while qualifiers in individual sports such as cross country, golf and tennis will be determined through league championships.
District 3 Postseason
Football
The four largest classifications in football will have four playoff qualifiers apiece. The Class 6A and 3A semifinals will be played on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, with championship games taking place on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7.
Semifinals for Class 5A and 4A will be played on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7, with championship dates set for Nov. 13 or Nov. 14.
Class 1A and 2A will go straight into championship games on Oct. 30-31.
All playoff games, including championships, will be played at the home of the higher seed. Only district champions will advance to the PIAA Championships.
District 3 playoff qualifiers will be determined by the power rankings, which include games played through Monday, Oct. 26. The deadline means that regular season games scheduled for Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 will not count toward a team’s power ranking.
Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs may play regular season games until the final day of district competition, which is Nov. 14.
Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer
The top eight teams in Class 4A and 3A at the Oct. 31 power ranking deadline will qualify for the postseason. Class 2A and 1A will take four qualifiers apiece.
The 4A and 3A quarterfinals will be held on Nov. 4 with semifinals slated for Nov. 7. Championship games are to be played on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Class 2A and 1A semifinals are set for Saturday, Nov. 7 with finals on Nov. 10.
All playoff games, including finals, will be played at the higher seeded team. The exception is if the higher seeded is set to host a championship game but does not have a turf field. That school must then secure a turf facility.
Field Hockey
There is uniformity in field hockey where each of the three classes will qualify eight playoff teams, determined by the power rankings which end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Each class will also play on the same dates, as follows: quarterfinals on Nov. 4; semifinals on Nov. 7 and finals on Nov. 11.
Higher seeded teams will host, but all games must be played on turf fields. If a school does not have a turf facility it must secure one.
Only the district champions advance to the PIAA Championships.
Girls’ Volleyball
The top eight teams in both Class 4A and 3A qualify for the playoffs, while the top four in Class 2A and 1A will advance. Saturday, Oct. 31 serves as the power ranking deadline.
In the two larger classifications, quarterfinals will be played on Nov. 5, semifinals on Nov. 7 and finals on Nov. 10. In the smaller classifications, semifinals are slated for Nov. 7 and finals for Nov. 10.
Higher seeded teams will host each playoff game and only district champions advance to states.
Girls’ Tennis
The top four teams in Class 3A and Class 2A, as determined by the power ranking deadline of Oct. 10, qualify for the District 3 Team Championships. Semifinals are to be played on Oct. 14 and finals on Oct. 15 at the site of higher seeded teams. Matches may be moved to indoor facilities in the case of inclement weather.
For the D3 individual championships, both singles and doubles, only league champions will qualify. The YAIAA Championships are behind held on Oct. 12 and 13th.
Singles semifinals will take place on Oct. 19 with championships on Oct. 20, while the doubles tournament is Oct. 23.
Neutral sites will be used for playoff matches, with champions advancing to the state tournament.
Cross Country
Big Spring will continue to serve as the host site for the D3 championships, which take place on Saturday, Oct. 31. In both Class 3A and 2A the top two teams and top 10 individual runners from league championships qualify; league champions plus the top five individual runners in Class 1A qualify.
Start times for races will be staggered an hour apart to allow competitors to leave the Big Spring campus following their competition and avoid competitor congestion.
Golf
There will be a reduced number of qualifiers for the individual championships on Oct. 8, with qualifying taking place through league championships. The D3 team and individual championships will be at Briarwood Golf Course in York.
Class 3A competition takes place at Briarwood East while 2A is being held at Briarwood West.
The team championships will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 at Briarwood.
