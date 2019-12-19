LATROBE, Pa. – Gettysburg College (8-1) knocked down a dozen three-pointers on the way to its eighth-straight win with a 66-50 decision over Hartwick College (4-4) in the opening game of the St. Vincent College Women’s Basketball Classic Thursday night.
Top Performer
Ashley Gehrin – 15 points, 9 rebounds
How It Happened…
First Quarter: Hartwick managed to score the game’s opening bucket, but the Bullets caught fire in short order, running off the next 17 points. Gehrin took care of the work inside with three lay-ups, while Gettysburg knocked down a trio of triples to take a 17-2 lead with 2:29 left in the period.
Second Quarter: The Hawks out-scored the Bullets 18-17 in the second quarter, but a trio of three-pointers by Gettysburg helped maintain the double-figure lead. A long-distance shot by McNamara pushed the margin to 31-17 with 2:45 left.
Third Quarter: The Orange and Blue opened the second half with a lay-up by senior Emma Hahner (Forest Hill, Md./C. Milton Wright) and a three-pointer by Gehrin. The advantage grew to 20 (51-31) on a three-pointer by McNamara midway through the period and settled in at 16 (53-37) after two free throws by Cesareo to cap the frame.
Fourth Quarter: Two quick buckets by Gehrin pushed Gettysburg in front 58-37 with less than nine minutes left. With the game well in hand, the Bullet reserves entered the fray and freshman Olivia Matto (East Petersburg, Pa./Hill School) hit the team’s 12th and final three-pointer to make it 66-48 with 2:45 left.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg’s 12 three-pointers tied the second-best total in program history. The team set the record with 14 against Bryn Mawr last January.
Gettysburg finished 23-of-46 (50 percent) from the field and 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc. It was the fifth time this season the Bullets eclipsed 50 percent shooting from the floor and it was the fourth instance with both field goal and three-point percentages above 50.
Hartwick finished 19-of-67 (28.4 percent) from the floor and 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from three-point land. The Bullets have held five opponents to less than 30 percent shooting from the field this season.
Gehrin is just 13 points shy of 1,000 for her career. The senior guard moved past Donna Bourke ’92 for 17th on Gettysburg’s career scoring list.
McNamara didn’t waste any time on the court, netting her 12 points in just 12 minutes of action. It was her fourth double-figure outing of the season.
Where the Series Stands Now
Tonight’s game was the first-ever meeting between Gettysburg and Hartwick.
Next Up
Gettysburg meets the host Bearcats on Friday at 6 p.m. in the final game of 2019.
