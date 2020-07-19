New Oxford 11, No. Carroll 10
New Oxford 11, No. Carroll 1
The Twins went 10 innings to take down the Panthers in the opener on Sunday, then cruised home to a doubleheader sweep.
The Ox (8-5) went ahead to stay in the top of the 10th when following two outs, Conrad Miller and Dan Shafer singled. Miller scored before Matt Martin plated Shafer with a base hit.
The Panthers (2-12) plated a run in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Shafer led the charge with a 4-for-5 effort that included a triple and three runs scored. Martin and Jeff Deveny collected two hits apiece while combining for five RBI.
Brady Topper plated a pair of runs and Alex Emlet doubled.
Miller tamed the Panthers in Game 2, firing a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Deveney came up big again, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Topper added three hits to the ledger, including a home run, and knocked in a pair.
Joel Clabaugh and Emlet finished with two RBI apiece.
New Oxford 200 034 000 2 — 11 15 4
North Carroll 440 000 100 1 — 10 14 1
Jeff Deveney, Alex Emlet (3), Hunter Gillin (5), Dan Shafer (6), Wes Haller (9). Vonella, Sanders (9). WP: Haller. LP: Sanders. SO-BB: Deveney 1-1, Emlet 2-2, Gillin 0-1, Shafer 3-1, Haller 3-2, Vonella 4-3, Sanders 0-0. 2B: NO-Emlet; NC-Sadowski, McCoy. 3B: NO-Shafer
North Carroll 100 000 — 1 4 1
New Oxford 520 121 — 11 14 0
Burnham, Brauthun. Conrad Miller. WP: Miller. LP: Burnham. SO-BB: Burnham 1-2, Brauthan 0-0, Miller 8-1. 2B: NO-Joel Clabaugh, Deveney 2, Josh Rickrode. HR: Emlet, Brady Topper
Cashtown 4, Littlestown 2
Cashtown 14, Littlestown 0
The Pirates powered their way into second place by sweeping the Dodgers on Sunday.
Cashtown (11-3) picked up two-hit performances by Mike Tempel and Tyler Reinert, and a complete-game by hurler Anthony Lippy in the opener. Tempel and Reinert both doubled and each player drove in a run.
Lippy went the distance, stacking up eight strikeouts without walking a batter.
For the Dodgers (9-5), leadoff man Tanner Kohler smacked two doubles and Justin Keith was 3-for-3. Austin Kipple singled twice as well.
The Pirates teed off in the second game, outhitting the Dodgers 15-1 in a five-inning victory. Tempel went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI and Robert Rohrbaugh drove in three runs on a 3-for-4 day. Chris Schachle was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Reinert singled twice in two trips to the dish.
Reinert also fired four innings of one-hit ball to get the win on the hill.
Littlestown 000 200 0 — 2 9 0
Cashtown 003 001 x — 4 8 0
Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (6). Anthony Lippy. WP: Lippy. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 4-2, Keith 0-0, Lippy 8-0. 2B: L-Tanner Kohler 2; C-Chris Boone, Tyler Reinert, Mike Tempel.
Cashtown 431 06 — 14 15 0
Littlestown 000 00 — 0 1 3
Tyler Reinert, Austin Kunkel (5). Martin, Trent Copenhaver (2). WP: Reinert. LP: Martin. SO-BB: Reinert 3-1, Kunkel 0-0, Martin 3-2, Copenhaver 2-2. 2B: C-JC Collins
SATURDAY
Shippensburg 10, Biglerville 1
Shippensburg 8, Biglerville 5
The Stars pounded out 22 hits to sweep an evening twinbill from the Black Sox on Saturday.
Todd Weldon doubled three times and Jon Melendez was 2-for-4 with a triple as Ship (9-3) cruised to a six-inning win in the opener.
Biglerville (8-6) fared better in the nightcap, where Tyler Kime and Chase Long posted two hits apiece. Long tripled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Melendez homered for the hosts.
Biglerville 000 000 — 0 1 4
Shippensburg 300 304 — 10 12 1
Bill Rexroth, Shawn Redding (1), Mike Shultz (6). Sandridge, Farling (4). WP: Sandridge. LP: Rexroth. SO-BB: Rexroth 0-0, Redding 0-1, Shultz 0-0, Sandridge 7-2, Farling 2-1. 2B: S-Joe Barbera, T. Weldon 3, Melendez. HR: S-Goodyear
Shippensburg 013 001 3 — 8 10 0
Biglerville 000 210 2 — 5 8 1
Weber, Zeigler (4), Garlin (5), Saavdar (5), Barbera (7). Tanner Byers, Colton Devilbiss (3), Eli Weigle (7), Noah Ayers (7). WP: Weber. LP: Byers. SO-BB: Weber 2-0, Zeigler 2-2, Garlin 0-1, Saavdar 4-0, Barbera 2-1, Byers 3-3, Devilbiss 6-1, Weigle 0-1, Ayers 1-1. 2B: S-Barbera; B-Tucker Byers. 3B: S-Jared Pine, Whistler; B-Chase Long. HR: S-Melendez
Hagerstown 11, Brushtown 0
Hagerstown 19, Brushtown 0
Five Braves pitchers combined to record 21 strikeouts in a pair of shutouts on Saturday.
Hagerstown (11-2) used a seven-run fourth inning to close out the opener. Five different Braves had multiple hits, including Tim Hopson who doubled twice and Cameron Kutchey who left the yard.
Brooks Kelter piled up six RBI and Austin Bulman was 3-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers and four runs driven in during the second game.
Leadoff man Jarrett Biesecker was 4-for-4 as well.
Brushtown 000 00 — 0 1 3
Hagerstown 022 7x — 11 14 0
Ethan Slusser. Will Grove, Colby Horning (5). WP: Grove. LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Slusser 0-1, Grove 7-1, Horning 3-0. 2B: H-Tim Hopson 2, Justin Lewis, JP Melby. HR: Cameron Kutchey.
Hagerstown 652 24 — 19 19 1
Brushtown 000 00 — 0 2 3
Bryant Shives, Steven Ricketts (3), Noah Allen (5). Aaron Wagaman, Chris Slusser (4), Landis Grove (5). WP: Ricketts. LP: Wagaman. SO-BB: Shives 5-1, Ricketts 5-0, Allen 1-0; Wagaman 2-5, Slusser 1-3, Grove 1-1. 2B: H-Austin Bulman 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.