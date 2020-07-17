Another nice turnout for another great, cooperative effort to improve the Conewago Creek.
Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited volunteers and friends and a few members of the Northern Virginia TU worked last Saturday to complete the rebuild of a mudsill with stone and dirt.
They also improved access by moving a large blockage on the trail.
Stone bases were installed at the entrance and outlet of a culvert. Limbs and brush along the trail got a trim a log tip deflector was added, and new face log was added to another mudsill.
The roll call starts with ACTU stream improvement coordinator Gary Perry Sr. and extends to ACTU members Dave Swope, Gary Perry Jr, Eddie McGlaghlin, Tim Jeffcoat, Buzz Dettinburn, Tom Ritter, Jeff Clarke, Jerry Gladfelter, James Zinn, Ricky Whitmore, Jeremy Whitmore, Dave Keller, Jeff Martin, and Richard Lewis.
Special thanks to Northern Virginia TU members Luke Hendrixson, Ken Fugate, and Mike Craigmile who traveled all the way from Northern Virginia to lend a hand.
SMOKEY SCRAMS
Smokey again has drifted away.
Someone used a hand saw to cut the wooded brackets holding the Smokey the Bear silhouette on its fire danger sign in Elk State Forest and absconded with the non-blazin’ board like bruin.
The sign was replaced three years ago on Bootjack Hill along Route 219 in Elk County.
This is the eighth time a Smokey Bear Fire Danger sign has been damaged.
This latest was a planned bearnapping and it is time-consuming and costly to replace the signs
CUFFED ‘AROO
Those Florida sidewalks are too hot to walk on, so Florida police officers hopped to it to capture a bouncing kangaroo in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
Once in the squad car, the marauding marsupial was taken to a wildlife center.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“DYK? Harmful Algal Blooms, or HABs, occur in every region of the U.S., including Pennsylvania. It’s not possible to know if an algal bloom is harmful just by looking at it.” – PA Department of Environmental Protection
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
