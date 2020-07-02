Littlestown 14, North Carroll 6
Sam Zeigler homered, Sam Wertz tripled and a pair of pitchers combined for a dozen strikeouts as the Dodgers remained undefeated on Thursday.
Littlestown (6-0) stroked 13 hits, three coming from Wertz who had four RBI, and two more from Zeigler who had three RBI. Joe Murren ripped a pair of doubles and plated two runners as well.
Ryan Martin and Trent Copenhaver combined for seven strikeouts while scattering six Panther hits.
Littlestown 230 320 4 — 14 13 4
North Carroll 001 020 3 — 6 6 2
Ryan Martin, Trent Copenhaver (5). Sam Jones, Cole Stricker (4). WP: Martin. LP: Jones. SO-BB: Martin 5-3, Copenhaver 7-4, Jones 4-2, Stricker 1-5. 2B: L-Justin Gladhill, Joe Murren 2, Sam Wertz; NC-J. Hill. 3B: L-Wertz. HR: L-Sam Zeigler
Biglerville 16, Gettysburg 8
The streaking Black Sox raced out to a 10-0 lead through three innings before hanging a 16-8 win over the Grays on the scoreboard.
Pat Armor paced a 15-hit attack with a 3-for-4 effort that included four RBI. Paul Asper was also 3-for-4, with both players rapping doubles. Brandon Miller, Noah Ayers and Logan Brewer cracked two hits apiece for Biglerville (6-1) as well.
For the Grays (0-6), Chad Baugher stroked two doubles and drove in four runs, and Mike Topper singled twice.
Biglerville 226 021 3 — 16 15 3
Gettysburg 000 323 0 — 8 9 2
Ben Bretzman, Mike Shultz (4), Tanner Byers (6). Cory Rice, Sam Shea (3), Dan Dennison (5), Mike Topper (6), Dustin O’Brien (7). WP: Bretzman. LP: Rice. SO-BB: Bretzman 4-3, Shultz 1-0, Byers 1-2, Rice 1-2, Shea 2-1, Dennison 1-4, Topper 0-0, O’Brien 1-2. 2B: B-Pat Armor, Paul Asper, Logan Brewer, Chase Long, Brandon Miller; G-Brandon Harmon, Cole Minovich, Chad Baugher 2
