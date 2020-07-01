Biglerville 6, New Oxford 3
The Black Sox extended their winning streak to five by doubling up the Twins on Tuesday in a game played at Brushtown’s field.
Biglerville (5-1) used a three-run fourth inning to hold off New Oxford, which has dropped three straight games following a 2-0 start. Conner Griest drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the inning’s first run and Noah Ayers later delivered a two-out, two-run single.
Veteran Bill Rexroth worked 6.1 innings on the mound for the Sox, fanning two while working around a dozen hits. Ayers closed out the seventh.
Colton Devilbiss singled twice and Logan Brewer doubled for the winners.
Joel Clabaugh, Matt Martin, Brady Topper and Josh Rickrode rattled doubles for the Twins. Clabaugh and Jeff Deveney collected three hits apiece while Topper, Rickrode and Martin posted two base knocks each.
Biglerville 010 311 0 — 6 8 2
New Oxford 000 011 1 — 3 13 3
Bill Rexroth, Noah Ayers (7). Huff, Jordan Arnold (1), Zach Keffer (5), Dan Shafer (7). WP: Rexroth. LP: Arnold. SO-BB: Rexroth 2-0, Ayers 2-0, Huff 0-1, Arnold 2-2, Keffer 1-1, Shafer 2-1. 2B: B-Logan Brewer; NO-Joel Clabaugh, Matt Martin, Brady Topper, Josh Rickrode
Cashtown 13, Gettysburg 1
Cashtown’s offense came to life on Tuesday, producing a dozen hits and scoring runs in six innings against Gettysburg.
Leadoff man Mike Tempel was the catalyst for the Pirates (4-2), going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, four RBI and two runs scored. Chase King, Chris Boone and Josh Topper cracked two hits apiece as well.
Zach Curll stroked two hits and drove in the lone run for the Grays (0-5).
Cashtown 102 231 4 — 13 12 2
Gettysburg 100 000 0 — 1 6 4
Anthony Lippy. Cline, Zach Koons (5). WP: Lippy. LP: Cline. SO-BB: Lippy 8-2, Cline 1-6, Koons 1-1
Littlestown 3, Brushtown 1
A trio of pitchers combined on a two-hitter on Tuesday night, helping the Dodgers improve to 4-0.
Calvin Benevento worked four innings to get the win, with Sam Wertz and Justin Keith pitching in relief. Benevento and Wertz combined for seven strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Sam Zeigler tagged a two-run home run for Littlestown as part of a three-run third inning. JT Widerman and Austin Kipple stroked two singles each in the victory.
Tyer Hillson singled and scored a run for the Bulldogs (0-4).
Brushtown 000 010 0 — 1 2 0
Littlestown 003 000 x — 3 8 3
Braden Unger, Tyer Hillson (3), Landis Grove (5). Calvin Benevento, Sam Wertz (5), Justin Keith (7). WP: Benevento. LP: Unger. SO-BB: Unger 0-1, Hillson 0-2, Grove 2-1, Benevento 4-0, Wertz 3-0, Keith 0-0. HR: L-Sam Zeigler
