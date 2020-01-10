Ava Collins knew it was all up to her.
Teammates Molly Watkins and Kylah Green had fouled out and her Littlestown team was trailing host Biglerville 47-46 with 2:36 to play in a must-win game.
That’s when Collins took over.
The junior scored the last seven points of the game for her team, including a go-ahead layup with just over two minutes to play to lead the Thunderbolts to a 53-49 victory.
Littlestown (6-5) started the game on a tear, sprinting out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter thanks to high-pressure defense and a combined 11 points from Watkins and Green.
The Canners (6-8) didn’t lie down, however. After the two teams traded buckets early in the second quarter, Biglerville went on a 17-0 run over the final five minutes of the half, spearheaded by nine points from senior Myla Garber, to tie the game at 23 at the half.
“One thing that we lacked in the past that I think we’ve kind of got this year is a little bit of resilience,” Canners coach Jeff Kahlbaugh said. “We’ve got the ability to kind of take a shot and keep fighting back.”
The second half played out like a heavyweight prize fight. Biglerville, with its newfound confidence, built a 7-point lead at 33-26 mid-way through the third, but the Bolts had an answer. Back to back buckets from Green and Collins cut the lead to two and that where’s it remained through three quarters with the Canners up 38-36.
Littlestown retook the lead at 41-38 early in the final quarter on the 3-pointer by Collins, who scored 10 of her 17 points in the final frame.
But Biglerville once again had an answer, this time from freshman Brylee Rodgers who led all scorers with 21. Her triple from the wing put the Canners back out in front and the teams then traded the lead through the fourth.
With 5:47 remaining, Watkins picked up her fifth foul and the Bolts looked to be in some trouble. But strong defense and Grace Midkiff’s only three points of the game helped keep Littlestown afloat just long enough for Collins to work her magic.
“I felt a lot of weight on me and I felt everyone yelling ‘come on, drive, drive,’” Collins said of the closing stretches of the game. “So I was like ‘okay, I need to take the team under my wing and I need to be the leader.’”
With just over two minutes remaining, Collins received a pass on the left wing and immediately drove toward the baseline. She then went up and finished in traffic to give the Bolts a 49-47 lead, one they would not relinquish.
After a stop on the defensive end, she came down on the next possession and drew the fifth foul on Canners forward Mya Miller. Collins made both free throws, extending the lead to 51-47. She then added two more from the line down the stretch to ice the game and give her team the win.
“It feels amazing,” Collins said of the victory. “I’m so excited and it just gives us a great feeling coming down the stretch.”
Littlestown coach Kelsey Wantz said that while her team’s performance was unsteady at times, she liked the fight they showed.
“It was ugly, but we got it done,” she said. “We were playing through adversity. We had our starting point guard foul out and then one of our best post players foul out. So having everyone else step up and get the job done was huge.”
Of Collins, Wantz says she wasn’t surprised to see the junior step up.
“She just lives for those moments,” she said. “She’s been sick and kind of working her way back and that was huge for her to just take over and put it on her shoulders. She wanted that moment and wanted the ball in her hands and worked to get it. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Kahlbaugh, meanwhile, said his team did everything right except get the result.
“I told them in the locker room that other than that first quarter where we got a little sloppy, they did everything we asked them to do tonight,” he said. “I told them I’m very pleased with how they played. I’m pleased with everything that they did. The only thing that didn’t work out was the score.”
Littlestown will try to keep the momentum rolling on Monday as it welcomes Hanover, while Biglerville visits powerhouse Delone Catholic.
Littlestown 18 5 13 17 — 53
Biglerville 4 19 15 11 — 49
Littlestown (53): Ava Collins 4 7-12 17, Molly Watkins 4 0-0 9, Araceli Portillo 2 5-7 9, Grace Midkiff 1 1-2 3, Olivia Study 1 0-0 3, Kylah Green 4 4-5 12. Non-scorers: Staub, Thayer. Totals: 16 17-26 53.
Biglerville (49): Rodgers 9 3-8 21, Martin 1 2-2 4, E. Woolson 0 0-2 0, K. Woolson 2 2-2 6, Slusser 1 2-3 4, Garber 3 4-7 11, Miller 1 1-3 3. Non-scorers: Williams. Totals: 17 14-27 49.
3-pointers: L-Collins 2, Midkiff 1, Watkins 1; B-Rodgers 3, Garber 1.
