Finding plywood, five-gallon buckets, ropes and latex bands in a garage is not particularly unusual.
It is interesting when one learns that those materials are not being used for a building project, rather a makeshift gym to build a body.
With necessity holding firm as the mother of invention, some local football standouts have become quite creative as they search for ways to continue training in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions and COVID-19 safety measures coming from the governor’s office may have made workouts a challenge, but Austin Heiser, Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh have shown their resilience matches their considerable gridiron talents.
The trio, like other recent Times Area graduates preparing to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level, have been forced to improvise during uncertain times. With high school facilities shuttered until recently and gyms forced to close their doors during the COVID crisis, finding ways to work out became an exercise in mental gymnastics.
“I set up a mini-gym in my garage,” said Gettysburg’s Heiser, who starred on the defensive side of the ball last fall. “We used plywood, six buckets, 55-pound dumbbells and hung bands from the ceiling for lat pulldowns. We also did running, sprinting and footwork. It’s easy to get motivated because my brother and dad have been working out at the same time and we get on each other. You just make do.”
Long, New Oxford’s record-setting quarterback who is headed to Slippery Rock University, took a similar approach with a set-up in his garage before a family friend was able to provide the necessary equipment to hold more traditional workouts.
Janneh transformed the family basement into a gym, complete with dumbbells and resistance bands among other equipment.
“They sent us workouts if we didn’t have weights available, home stuff to use,” said Janneh of online interactions with his college coaches. “You find different ways to lift stuff — even gallons of water — to keep your strength and conditioning and stay in shape.”
For Long, keeping his rocket of a right arm primed was paramount, which meant he needed sure-handed volunteers to snare his accurate passes. Luckily for Long, he had one of the best receivers in the state on speed dial.
“Abdul and I have been together a lot,” he said of his Ox teammate. “We were finding open fields anywhere we can. I also have friends on the team when I was a junior that came back and we could pass to each other. Some of those guys aren’t playing on the next level but they were still my receivers and it’s special to have that bond again.”
All three players have been dealing with uncertainty as to when they will begin their respective college careers. Heiser, who will play defensive end at Millersville University, said he will likely report to school on Aug. 7th or 9th, though that remains unclear based on what the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference decides on.
Long was set to report to Slippery Rock on Monday but that has been put on hold as he awaits more information from his coaches.
Janneh’s report date to Duquesne University has been pushed back twice but he will participate in workouts with the team on July 20. Starting Monday, he was to begin a two-week home quarantine prior to arriving on campus. A playmaker at wideout, Janneh caught 57 passes for 1,072 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Those numbers rank among the top 5 single-season highs in the Times Area over the past 22 years.
Not only did Janneh show his stuff on the gridiron but also the basketball court where he was a 1,000-point scorer who led the Colonials to the PIAA Class 5 quarterfinals prior to the season being halted by the coronavirus.
Janneh incorporated both skill sets while trying to keep his conditioning up prior to arriving at Duquesne.
“I didn’t want to go in not catching balls from a quarterback for months,” he said. “I was running routes and staying on top of it, keeping up with (Long). I recently worked out with (Colonial basketball player) Tommy Haugh and (Littlestown’s) Jayden Weishaar playing a little pick-up.”
Janneh said Duquense, which plays on the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level and is a member of the Northeast Conference, was his ideal choice because of academics and athletics.
“The big thing was academics; I want to do something government-related like international security and cyber studies,” said Janneh, who plans to major in the former and minor in the latter. “I love the city and there are more opportunities for internships there. Football-wise, they’re a team that wins a lot and it felt like the team and coaches really wanted me there to be a part of that family.”
Long had a host of offers to choose from, including several on the Division I level. He ultimately chose Slippery Rock, a Division II powerhouse from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Rock captured the PSAC championship last season and has a record of 39-11 over the last four seasons.
Long, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound QB, heads to college after setting the Adams County record for career passing yards in high school with 6,622. He completed 510 of 907 scholastic attempts for 67 touchdowns.
As a senior, Long passed for 2,587 and 30 TDs while leading the Colonials to the District 3 playoffs. He was named to all-state Pennsylvania Sports Writers and Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select teams, and was a finalist for the Mr. PA Football big-school award.
Like his teammate, Long believes he found an ideal fit in Slippery Rock.
“The culture of Slippery Rock football and the university itself, when I first stepped on campus, it was family-oriented,” he said. “It was tight like a family.”
Long plans to major in sports management with a goal to coach football and eventual ly become a high school athletic director.
At 6-3, 235 pounds Heiser was a thumper at linebacker/defensive end, earning YAIAA-2 Defensive Player of the Year honors and an all-state selection after piling up nearly 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and three quarterback sacks in just nine regular season games. Millersville won out over other potential suitors because of the relationship Heiser formed with head coach J.C. Morgan and linebackers coach Dan Beard during the recruiting process.
“I just loved the coaches,” said Heiser. “I had a great experience (on his visit) and the food at Millersville is a 10 out of 10.”
Heiser will begin his career at defensive end on the field while majoring in history in the classroom. He also plans to minor in coaching with a goal of becoming a teacher and coach after graduation.
Heiser will have at least one familiar face on campus as Warrior standout Charles Warren will also play for the Marauders. Warren was arguably the most explosive offensive player in the area last fall, rushing for 924 yards and 13 TDs while also catching 24 passes for 495 yards and eight scores.
Warren has been a playmaker for the last three years, piling up 73 receptions for nearly 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns in addition to his rushing and kick returning exploits.
“It’s cool to still have that connection with Gettysburg and great to have another teammate playing college football with me,” said Heiser. “I wish all the guys played college ball because it’s something very few people get to do.”
Preparing to begin a new chapter of your life academically, athletically and socially can be daunting in and of itself, but the delays and uncertainties caused by the coronavirus have compounded those stresses. The players are are eager to being their respective journeys, and all said this unique experience has given them the opportunity to appreciate what they have.
“I’ve had the chance to spend extra time with family and friends,” said Long. “I’ve had team meetings on Zoom with my offensive coordinator and he tells us to always be positive which something I strive to do, especially during these times. Just continue to keep up the grind, even though it’s not with my teammates at Slippery Rock yet. Put the blinders on and keep moving forward.”
