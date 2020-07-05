Littlestown 13, Biglerville 3
The Dodgers paraded around the bases to the tune of a dozen runs in a huge second inning on Sunday, halting the Black Sox winning streak at six games.
Littlestown (6-0) remained the lone unbeaten team in the South Penn after exploding in the second frame. The bottom of the Dodger order did most of the damage, led by No. 9 hitter Jacob Crawmer who stroked two singles and drove in three runs in the decisive inning. Trent Kohler singled, doubled and knocked in two runs in the inning and Trent Copenhaver poked a single, double and collected an RBI.
Crawmer led the winners with four RBI and leadoff man Justin Keith added two hits and an RBI.
Biglerville (6-2) picked up doubles and RBI from Brandon Miller and Conner Orner.
Biglerville 2 1 0 00 — 3 4 1
Littlestown 0(12)0 01 — 13 12 1
Colton Devilbiss, Tanner Byers (2). Shane Stossel, Calvin Benevento (2). WP: Benevento. LP: Devilbiss. SO-BB: Devilbiss 2-3, Byers 0-3, Stossel 0-2, Benevento 3-0. 2B: B-Brandon Miller, Conner Orner; L-Trent Copenhaver, Tanner Kohler
Hagerstown 16, North Carroll 0
Hagerstown 4, North Carroll 1
The Braves improved to 7-1 by sweeping a Sunday twinbill against the Panthers.
Hagerstown stacked up 15 hits in the opener, with Austin Bulman and Jarrett Biesecker stroking three apiece and combining for five RBI. Tyler Elbin drove in four runs, Josh Rush singled three times and Myles Nicholson went 2-for-5.
Ryan Fisher went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers to highlight the win in Game 2. Biesecker tacked on two more singles to his big day.
North Carroll 0 00 00 — 0 1 2
Hagerstown (10)50 1x — 16 15 0
Keyser, Wingate (2). Smith, Roby (4). WP: Smith. LP: Keyser. SO-BB: Keyser 0-5, Wingate 1-1, Smith 8-0, Roby 1-0. 2B: H-Elbin
Hagerstown 200 020 0 — 4 7 1
North Carroll 000 010 0 — 1 4 2
Hartman, Horning (5), Allen (6), Cramer (7). Brathun. WP: Hartman. LP: Brathun. SO-BB: Hartman 6-1, Horning 2-2, Allen 2-0, Cramer 2-0, Brathun 5-2. 2B: H-Shank, Fisher 2; NC-Wingate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.