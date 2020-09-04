John Livelsberger wasn’t sure how his team would respond to an unusual season created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brett Smyers wasn’t sure if his team would have a season at all.
Not exactly the way either first-year head football coach envisioned beginning their respective tenures at Bermudian Springs and Biglerville, but both gridiron leaders are pleased to now have a direction to lead their squads.
Smyers and the Canners spent two weeks in an agonizing wait-and-see situation as the Upper Adams School District was on the fence about going forward with fall sports. Following a school board vote on Tuesday, the Canners were finally able to join their YAIAA counterparts and begin preparation for the upcoming season.
“Just a relief, it was a huge weight lifted off,” said Smyers of the board’s decision to play. “I was so anxious those two weeks leading up and I couldn’t stop thinking about it. It was just gnawing at you.”
Livelsberger, who was hired just after the spring sports season came to a screeching halt, wasn’t forced to sit on the same set of pins and needles but he did have to wait to begin working with his players in person. As restrictions began to lift the former Berm assistant liked what he saw from his veteran players.
“The seniors are really helpful because they want to get a season in,” he said. “Even though it’s been delayed they’re really excited to be back.”
Smyers, a Biglerville alum, was elevated to head coach following the resignation of Alex Ramos after a 10-year run leading the program. As a teacher and head track coach, Smyers planned to work on getting more athletes to join the football team prior to the spring shutdown.
“That was a huge punch to the gut,” he said. “It did give me and my assistants time to prepare how we wanted to do things like how to install our offense and what we want to do on defense. That’s what we focused on because we couldn’t be in person with the kids, so we worked out all those kinks.”
Smyers said the current roster has just under 30 players as the Canners go through heat acclimation. The Eagles are in a similar spot with 32 players suited up, a smallish group by their standards. Livelsberger said a small sophomore class was more responsible for the dip than anything.
Like Smyers, Livelsberger moved into the top spot after serving on Jon DeFoe’s staff for several years. DeFoe resigned after 21 years directing the Bermudian program. The new head coach believes a sense of urgency is a silver lining to the altered offseason and shortened regular season.
He has even noticed that in how his team approaches conditioning drills that haven’t been embraced in the past.
“The seniors choose conditioning and they go with team pursuit, which they used to hate,” he said of Thursday’s practice. “The buy-in is a little better because they want as much of a season as they can get. They were soaked to the bone but excited and ready to go.”
Both coaches are being prudent with the amount of contact drills and live periods that take place, citing the late start and unusual offseason.
“We’re still limited on actual contact and we’ll be as cautious as we can,” said Livelsberger. “We’ll stick to bags and maximize the time we have to be physical.”
Smyers said proceeding with caution is the practical approach.
“They’re less conditioned than normal and their bodies are not ready for that contact and collision,” he said. We’ll go shorter (live) periods in practice where instead of 20 minutes maybe only go 10 minutes. We still need those looks but the focus is on taking care of our players.”
A potential bit of good news for all fall sports teams was delivered on Wednesday when Gov. Tom Wolf lifted his ban on spectators attending youth and scholastic sporting events. Prior to Wednesday no fans were permitted to attend, but under the revised guidance schools are now allowed to have up to 250 people for outdoor events. Players, coaches and officials are included in the total count.
“I’m not 100 percent sure it changes much but we’ll start looking at that next week,” said Livelsberger. “It would be great if that 250 number allows parents from both teams to see it live. We’ll also be working hard on that live streaming.”
