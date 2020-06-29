It felt like a good time to pop a couple quarters in the way-back machine and see what was happening around the Times Area 40 years ago. I enjoy taking a deep dive into the archives to get a glimpse of what the sports landscape looked like from yesteryear.
As we continue to move forward with our sports version of Out of the Past, it’s fun to come across the names of local legends, friends and former teammates. Hopefully some of these findings will spark a good memory or two from time spent at a local ballpark or race track.
Dates are as they appeared in the Gettysburg Times in 1980
Monday, June 23
Milt Knouse smacked a two-run double and Barry Fitz knocked in a run as Cashtown nipped Harney, 3-1 in the second game of a South Penn League twinbill. Harney claimed a 6-0 win in the opener. The Bendersville Bucks swept Emmitsburg by scores of 6-1 and 6-2, getting a big two-run two-bagger from Dave Rice. Dick Klunk’s bases-loaded triple was the decisive blow as the Dodgers of Littlestown swept Mummasburg. Barry Dillman twirled a three-hitter in the nightcap. . . In American Legion baseball, Pleasureville outlasted Gettysburg by a 10-9 count. Mark Yurick and Tim Hardman belted two hits each and Tim Kotula tripled in the loss. . . Deb Taylor and Jan Haines cracked home runs as Len Dick took out C.E. Williams, 14-9, in Adams County Women’s Softball play. Karin Kuntz walloped a grand slam while Kathy McCauslin launched a three-run homer as Arendtsville Inn clubbed Fairfield Graphics, 21-4.
Tuesday, June 24
Lisa Angstadt had a game for the ages as she pitched a no-hitter and racked up three base knocks in Larson’s 11-0 shutout of Kennie’s in Gettysburg Girls’ Softball League competition. Jack and Jill pouned Foundry 22-4 behind a pair of dingers by Lisa Kemper. Molly Mudd and Nancy Hess also went deep for the winners while Kathy O’Donnell posted a pair of hits for Foundry. . . Jake Jacoby and Jeff Miller combined on a no-hitter as the Red Legs hung a 10-0 loss on the Senators. The duo combined for 17 strikeouts. Greg Shaffer had it going from the plate and the mound, as he homered and tossed a two-hit shutout as the Orioles blanked the White Sox, 5-0. Bryan Horick ripped a two-run double in the win.
Wednesday, June 25
George Ferguson Jr. collected the $1,000 winner’s purse for winning the 25-lap super sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway. Jimmy McBee scored his fourth win of the season in the late model division, and Dusty Martin won the modified stock race. . . At Trailway Speedway, Sam Hartlaub claimed the checkered flag in the 25-lap late model event while Nelson Corbin was the modified stock winner and Phil Davis captured the figure 8 event. . . In South Penn League baseball action, Littlestown edged Harney, 3-2, as hurler Jeff Davidson improved to 5-0. Randy Reynolds had two hits for the winners. Jeff Frock drove in two runs and Ray Thompson took the loss for Harney. The Gettysburg Giants topped Mummasburg, 6-2, behind three hits by Scott Purdy. John Constable had a two-run double in the victory. Mike Weigle fired a four-hit shutout as Cashtown blanked Emmitsburg, 2-0. . . On the softball diamond, CE Williams rolled to a 19-0 win over Foundry as Bonnie Dellinger smashed three hits. Tammy Riggs collected three base knocks for Foundry.
Thursday, June 26,
Biglerville High School graduate Richard Dull was named assistant director of athletics for non-revenue sports at the University of Maryland. Dull was assigned to oversee 19 sports at Maryland, where he was a three-year letterwinner in track and field. Dull was an ACC, Penn Relay and National Junior AAU champion in the javelin. His top throw for the Terps was 243-5.For the Canners, Dull won a state championship in the javelin in 1961, and set the school record with a throw of 196-6. . . Jim Koontz of Littlestown improved to 8-1 as a relief pitcher in the California League. Koontz, pitching for the Stockton Ports, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, had an ERA of 2.16 with 48 strikeouts against 18 walks. Gettysburg great Butch Alberts upped his batting average to .243 while playing for the Syracuse Chiefs of the International League. Alberts had 15 RBI through the team’s first 44 games. . . In Fairfield Little League action, Scott Fritz scored on a pair of errors to push the Giants to a 2-1 win over the Pirates. Fitz outdueled Rich Harbaugh in a pitching classic that saw the two hurler combine for 27 strikeouts in the six-inning game.
Friday, June 27
Bowlers were knocking ‘em down by the dozen all across area alleys. At Upper Adams Lanes, the following bowlers recorded sets of 600 or better: Mike Byers (614, 640), George Bright (607), Rich Miller (621), Mike Flook (605), Jim Shriner (675), Ed Roth (617), Curt Rodgers (623) and Dave Seguin (635). On the women’s side, Val Bright rolled a 629 and Edie Miller had a 566.At Bermudian Lanes, Sharon Herman’s 603 set led the way. Pam Brunick had a 580 as well. Bob Nace (587) and Jim Sunbury (581) paced the men. In action at Edgewood Lanes, Ed White had a big night with a 668 set, which included a high game of 268. Other bowlers going over 600 included Larry Miller (652), George Staley (616), Ricky Miller (609, 634), Ken Mummert (614) and John Romano (624). Birdie Bryan rolled a 601 to top the list in women’s action. Sue White posted a 562 and Sally Plank recorded a 551. . . From the Upper Adams Pony League, Dwight Bough’s three-run home run pushed the Senators to a 7-2 win over the Orioles
Saturday, June 28
Mike Herring plated four runs to spearhead Rotary in a 12-9 win over Lions in Gettysburg Little League baseball. Mike Lawver rapped a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit night for Lions. Tucker Newman’s huge six-RBI night was the difference at Moose outslugged Gettysburg National Bank, 19-14. Chris Fissel and Steve Sease clubbed three hits apiece for the winner while Nick Walde cracked three hits and scored three runs for Lions. . . Dustin Rhodes fanned nine and Brad Unger belted a double and a triple as the Red Sox flattened the Phillies, 11-2, in Upper Adams Little League baseball. The Pirates claimed a wild 20-17 win over the Yankees, with Chris Herman delivering a bases-clearing triple. Terry Orner went 5-for-5 with a double and triple, and Ron Showaker stroked four hits as well. . . In a Gettysburg Teener League contest, Mike Serrano and Chris Miller rattled triples as Coldsmith edged Eagles, 10-7. Todd Williams got the win on the mound.
