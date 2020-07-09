New Oxford 5, Littlestown 3
Littlestown has been knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten.
New Oxford used a 13-hit attack and the pitching services of slugger Jeff Deveney to deal the Dodgers (7-1) their first loss of the season on Thursday.
Deveney, normally a first baseman, gave the Twins six sterling innings on the mound. The southpaw posted five strikeouts while walking two batters, scattering five hits. He did not allow an earned run.
The Twins (5-4) scored three times in the third inning to go up 4-0. Following an out, two batters reached before Dan Shafer singled home a run. Matt Martin then drew a walk, setting things up for Deveney, who plated a pair with a single.
Alex Emlet provided some insurance with an RBI knock in the sixth.
Sahfer, Deveney, Brady Topper, Mitch Collins and Derek Huff finished with two hits each for the winners.
Sam Wertz went 3-for-4 with a RBI for the Dodgers, who picked up two hits, including a double, from Sam Zeigler.
Littlestown 001 000 2 — 3 8 1
New Oxford 130 001 x — 5 13 2
Ryan Martin, Calvin Benevento (5), Sam Zeigler (7). Jeff Deveney, Dan Shafer (7). WP: Deveney. LP: Martin. SO-BB: Martin 2-5, Benevento 0-0, Zeigler 1-0, Deveney 5-2, Shafer 1-1. 2B: L-Zeigler; NO-Matt Martin, Brady Topper
Cashtown 7, Brushtown 0
The Bulldogs had no answer for Anthony Lippy on Thursday, when the Pirates pitcher mowed down 16 batters via strikeout in a 7-0 shutout.
Lippy found the strike zone on 62 of his 75 pitches, walking only one batter and allowing two singles.
Cashtown (6-3) pushed five runs across the plate in the fifth inning to ice the victory. Chase King went 3-for-4 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot and Robert Rohrbaugh picked up three RBI on a pair of hits. Simeon Davis was 2-for-4 with a double and Chris Boone stroked two hits as well.
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Cashtown 101 050 x — 7 12 0
Sherdel, Henrie (6). Anthony Lippy. WP: Lippy. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: Sherdel 2-3, Henrie 1-0, Lippy 16-1. 2B: C-Simeon Davis, Ethan Ketterman
Hagerstown 2, Biglerville 1
The Braves scratched out a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth without the benefit of a hit that left the infield to edge the Black Sox on Thursday.
Biglerville (6-3) broke the scoreless tie in the top half when Noah Ayers and Connor Orner hit consecutive singles. Ayers scored on a double steal to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.
The Braves (8-1) responded in the bottom of the inning, tying the game with a bunt single and later an error. Another bunt single pushed a runner to third base, and Tyler Elbin lofted a RBI sacrifice fly that proved to be the game-winner.
Sox starter Bill Rexroth took the loss despite limiting Hagerstown to just three singles and one earned run over five inings. Orner swatted a pair of singles to pace the offense.
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 6 3
Hagerstown 000 002 x — 2 3 1
Bill Rexroth, Noah Ayers (6). Dylan Reid, Connor Cramer (7). WP: Reid. LP: Rexroth. SO-BB: Rexroth 2-1, Ayers 1-0, Reid 8-1, Cramer. 1-0.
Hanover 9, North Carroll 8
Veteran Bob Taylor cranked out four hits, including a pair of doubles, to help power the Raiders past the Panthers on Thursday.
Taylor’s 4-for-5 effort including a game-high four RBI. Austin Kibler doubled as part of a 3-for-4 day at the dish and Adam Smith tallied a pair of RBI. Eight different Raiders (4-6) had hits in the game.
The Panthers (1-8) were led by Dalton Groupp who doubled, tripled and drove in three. Trevor Boring was 2-for-3 with a home run, and Elijah Wingate went 2-for-3 with a double.
Hanover 204 210 0 — 9 14 0
North Carroll 220 030 1 — 8 13 2
Logan Strasbaugh, Kyle Bowman (6). Trevor Boring, Sam Jones (2), Bryan McCoy (6). WP: Strasbaugh. LP: Jones. SO-BB: Strasbaugh 0-1, Bowman 3-1, Boring 1-0, Jones 0-1, McCoy 0-0. 2B: H-Austin Kibler, Clint Roche, Adam Smith, Bob Taylor 2; NC-Dalton Groupp, Elijah Wingate. 3B: NC-Groupp. HR: NC-Trevor Boring
