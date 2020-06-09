The boys of summer will be playing baseball after all.
South Penn Baseball League commissioner Parker Lerew confirmed on Tuesday that the league will conduct a season, following a meeting of team representatives on Monday evening. League members agreed to an 18-game regular season which will begin on June 21st. Lerew expects to conclude the regular season by the end of July, with playoffs to follow.
The official league schedule has not been released.
“I know that most of the teams really wanted to play ball, to the point of hounding me while we were still in the yellow phase,” said Lerew, referring to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I tried to hold off and see where things were going to go because even the definitions in green phase have changed over the last several weeks. We knew we had to get something going because they wanted to play baseball.”
Adams County is expected to move into the green phase, which has fewer limitations on public gatherings, on Friday.
Eric Ketterman, manager of three-time defending league champion Cashtown, said there is a sense of relief knowing a South Penn season will take place.
“We didn’t know if we were going to be able to go,” he said. “It’s been a long haul. We’ve been monitoring things and communicating with other teams via email trying to get everything hammered out. It’s been exhausting but it’s exciting to get to this point.”
Lerew said SPL deputy commissioner Scott Meckley is working on a final schedule for the regular season and New Oxford’s Jordan Arnold is preparing several playoff models. Postseason options include traditional playoffs with several rounds of best-of-three series, a double-elimination tournament that would include all teams, or splitting the league into two divisions and having the division champs compete for a title.
Lerew said team representatives would vote via email to determine which model will be used for what promises to be a unique season.
Several changes have been adopted to meet safety precautions regarding COVID-19, according to Lerew. Players must sign a COVID agreement, which serves as a liability waiver. Concessions stands will remain closed, there will be no passing of the hat to collect money during games, teams will not have water coolers in the dugout for use by multiple players, and the use of sunflower seeds, chewing tobacco or gum will not be permitted. Roster sizes have also been increased this season from 25 players to 30.
An even more noticeable change will be the absence of Hanover, which will not field a team this summer. Raiders manager Mark Lomenzo informed Lerew that too many of his players decided not to play because of COVID concerns.
Hanover has long been one of the most successful clubs in the league, finishing second in the South Penn postseason for five consecutive years.
“I was suspecting that for several weeks,” said Lerew. “Mark stayed in touch with me weekly. We took special action (on Monday) so that they won’t have to pay an application fee to get back in the league next year. Several of our teams had already paid their annual dues, and they will be refunded as well.”
Lerew added that North Carroll may also be forced to withdraw due to a lack of players, but the team hopes to field a lineup.
Hagerstown and Shippensburg have been added as league members, joining Biglerville, Brushtown, Cashtown, Gettysburg, Littlestown and New Oxford for 2020.
Field availability was an obstacle for Littlestown and New Oxford, which play on high school fields in their towns. Lerew is hopeful both teams will be able to play on their fields in July if they are to receive approval by respective school boards. If not, teams could agree to host doubleheaders and split ‘home’ field status. Another possible option is Brushtown and Cashtown, which have privately owned fields, allowing other teams to play at their parks when they are not using them.
“We’re open to the idea and would love to help,” said Ketterman. “Our league has gotten so big – from Shippensburg to North Carroll, that’s a haul. With adult recreation sports in decline, we’ll take any team we can get. If we can help out and maybe meet in the middle, we’d much rather have them play in Cashtown than not at all.”
QUITE THE BOUNTY: Cashtown took home a treasure chest of hardware on Monday after winning all four season-ending awards from the 2019 campaign. Chris Schachle earned MVP honors after batting .427 with 32 hits, 25 RBI, 11 doubles and 28 runs scored.
Staff ace Chase King was named the Pitcher of the Year after sporting a perfect 6-0 record with a 2.03 earned run average.
Ethan Ketterman was voted as the league’s Outstanding Young Player of the Year, an honor going to the top player age 22 or under. Ketterman piled up 30 hits, scored 26 runs, collected 20 RBI and finished fourth in the league in stolen bases.
Cashtown also won the John R. ‘Dick’ Meckley Sportsmanship Award, which was created in 2006 to honor the team with the best sportsmanship as voted upon by umpires from the board which serves the league. The Pirates have won the sportsmanship award 12 times in 14 years.
