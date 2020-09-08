There was a time when Bill Brian Jr. didn’t know whether or not he liked racing at Trail-Way Speedway.
That changed a little bit earlier this year when Brian topped the field in a Wingless Super Sportsman event. After last Friday night, the Farm might be one of the Ephrata driver’s favorite facilities.
It looked that way in the 25-lap Wingless Super Sportsman main event. Brian started ninth on the grid and charged to the front to take his second Trail-Way victory of the season.
“Like I said last time, I never really thought this was my favorite place or not, and it’s not the track,” Brian said. “I love racing this track. We are kind of off or on every time we come here, but the last two times … it’s one of my favorites now.”
After a caution on the initial start, Brian lined up seventh on the grid. Kevin Gutshall moved up to the pole and led the opening seven circuits.
Brian wasted little time getting to the front. He burst into second and slipped by Gutshall by the time Lap 8 was complete.
“It’s just mainly going where they’re not,” said Brian on chasing down competitors. “They’re going in on the bottom, you got to go around on the top. If they’re going on the top, you got to go on the bottom.
“Honestly, coming out of Turn 4, it’s watching what the guys in front of you are doing and going into Turn 1 knowing where they’re at or if they’re sliding up or sticking. We just had a great car tonight.”
Brett Perigo brought out the caution after Brian took the lead, when he stopped in Turn 4. One lap later, Gutshall slowed on the frontstretch to bring out another caution period and moved Cliff Brian, nephew of Bill Brian Jr., into second.
Cliff Brian upped the ante on the restart and got into Turn 1 too hard. He lost ground and fell behind by 1.272 seconds.
The leader’s pace was slowed on Lap 16, when Tony Hampton and Luke Lenker spun in the third and fourth corner. Lenker was able to rejoin the field.
Cliff Brian fell behind by .708 seconds on Lap 18. He chopped two-tenths off the lead in two laps, but he gave way to Joe Biasi on the backstretch on the 23rd circuit.
Biasi had nothing for Bill Brian, who took the win by 1.209 seconds at the stripe. Cliff Brian finished third, followed by Rohan Beasley and Gene Eppley.
“Trevor had both of these cars running great,” Bill Brian Jr. said. “I see Joey got Cliff on the last lap there, but it would’ve been nice to see him standing here with me. It’s not going to be long, and he’s going to be way better than me. He’s only 17.”
In 600 Micro Sprint action, Bradley Weber passed Travis Keiser to capture the 20-lap main event.
Keiser, the point leader going into the night, started on the pole and led the first 16 laps. Weber started fourth on the grid and made his way to the front on Lap 17 and never looked back.
Weber posted his 15th career victory at the speedway, which tied him for second on the all-time list with Jimmy Brookens and Jim Young. Keiser’s second-place run was good enough to lock up the track championship.
Robbie Carroll topped the Limited Stock field in the 15-lap feature. It was his 29th career Trail-Way win and third this year.
Jason Chronister led the opening six laps before Carroll wrestled the top spot away in Turn 4 on Lap 7. Chronister finished second and is 55 points behind Carroll in the point standings heading into next week’s finale.
Julio Perez and Bobby Wellman split a pair of 15-lap Scramble Car A-Mains. Perez took the lead on Lap 2 and held off Roy Denike. In the nightcap, Wellman led the entire race distance.
TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY
9/4
Wingless Sportsman Tour
Feature (25 laps): 1. 16-Billy Brian Jr. [9]; 2. B1-Joey Biasi[11]; 3. 28-Cliff Brian Jr. [7]; 4. 14B-Rohan Beasley[5]; 5. 32-Gene Eppley[3]; 6. 59-Steve Wilbur[6]; 7. 47-John Winsett[4]; 8. 76-Michael Smith[10]; 9. 2L-Austin Lorah[20]; 10. 88W-Eric Walker[19]; 11. 23-John Stehman[8]; 12. 38DD-Luke Lenker[17]; 13. (DNF) 38-Tony Hampton[1]; 14. (DNF) 63-Kevin Gutshall[2]; 15. (DNF) 2A-Brett Perigo[18]; 16. (DNF) 85-Nathan Berwager[13]; 17. (DNF) 2J-Jason Failor[14]; 18. (DNF) 2H-Levi Hippensteel[15]; 19. (DNS) 44S-Steve Whary; 20. (DNS) 4-Derek Sheaffer.
Lap leaders: Gutshall (1-7), Brian Jr. (8-25)
Heat winners: Biasi, Stehman, Brian Jr.
600 Micro Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 17-Bradley Weber[4]; 2. 42K-Travis Keiser[1]; 3. 66-Trent Yoder[7]; 4. 92-Eric Paxson[3]; 5. 71-Tyler Leese[6]; 6. 29-Daniel Bair[11]; 7. 1S-Steven Bull[8]; 8. 92J-Joseph Bowling[5]; 9. 5J-Jason Sechrist[2]; 10. (DNF) 6-Darren Kauffman[17]; 11. (DNF) 44-Rodney Westhafer[9]; 12. (DNF) 91-Randy Kunkle Jr. [13]; 13. (DNF) 18-Corey Baughman[12]; 14. (DNF) 7-Jayden Wolf[10]; 15. (DNF) 27Q-Mike Rynard[14]; 16. (DNF) 98-Keith Blumenstein Jr. [15]; 17. (DNS) 3-Connor Bollinger.
Lap leaders: Keiser (1-16), Weber (17-20)
Heat winners: Keiser, Sechrist
Limited Stocks
Feature (15 laps): 1. 69-Robbie Carroll[8]; 2. 38-Jason Chronister[2]; 3. 99-Cody Klinedinst[7]; 4. 32-Jeff Foster[3]; 5. 21-Ricky Weaver Jr[6]; 6. 47-Travis Brown[1]; 7. 88-Justin Oberlin[16]; 8. 17-Carl Cassell[9]; 9. 77-Justin Mong[17]; 10. 10-Bill Sherwood[11]; 11. 509-Trenton Fitz[15]; 12. 11-Ken Buck[14]; 13. (DNF) 18W-Robert Nicklow[10]; 14. (DNF) 54J-Jimmy Combs[12]; 15. (DNF) 6-Matt Worley[5]; 16. (DNF) J6-Jason Jarvis[13]; 17. (DNS) 77J-Jeff Erb.
Lap leaders: J. Chronister (1-6), Carroll (7-15)
Heat winners: Carroll, Klinedinst
Scramble Cars
Feature 1 (15 laps): 1. 16-Julio Perez[2]; 2. 19R-Roy Denike[8]; 3. 98X-Lee Redman[4]; 4. 29-Joe Luckenbaugh[15]; 5. 99X-Creden Sponseller Jr. [5]; 6. 18T-Tyler Denike[14]; 7. 89-Edward Sheeler[12]; 8. 98-Daniel Hamm Jr[7]; 9. 153-Owen Rimel[16]; 10. (DNF) 01-Marlyn Runk[3]; 11. (DNF) 13X-Thomas Lockard[13]; 12. (DNF) K24-Ryan Voland[6]; 13. (DNF) 99-Jason Biggs[10]; 14. (DNF) 28-Angie Hersh[1]; 15. (DNF) 13R-Zach Rock[11]; 16. (DNF) 4-Carl Davis Jr. [9]; 17. (DNF) 69-Robbie Carroll[17].
Lap leaders: Runk (1), Perez (2-15)
Feature 2 (15 laps): 1. 36-Bobby Wellman[1]; 2. 21-Ricky Weaver Jr[12]; 3. 26-Jeff Dillman[11]; 4. 34-Dylan Sheeler[16]; 5. 13-John Shorb Jr. [6]; 6. 99K-Cody Klinedinst[17]; 7. 95-Jon Ankney[8]; 8. 69ER-Beckie Carroll[5]; 9. B24-Jesse Deavers[10]; 10. 74E-Gavin Emig[3]; 11. (DNF) 07L-Lane Nye[7]; 12. (DNF) 47-Tyler Santay[9]; 13. (DNF) 56K-Bailey Kress[15]; 14. (DNF) 23-Michelle Lockard[2]; 15. (DNF) 32X-Shawn Crunkilton[14]; 16. (DNF) 9C-Darryl Kump II[4]; 17. (DNF) 45-Bo Sheeler[13].
Lap leaders: Wellman (1-15)
