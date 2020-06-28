Cashtown 4, New Oxford 3
Cashtown 9, New Oxford 0
The Pirates righted the ship by taking both ends of a doubleheader from the Twins on Sunday.
Cashtown (3-2) scored three runs in the third inning of the opener and held off a late charge by the Ox (2-2). Ethan Ketterman drove in a pair of runs while DJ Cool and Chris Schachle had an RBI apiece to back starter Austin Kunkel, who yielded one earned run over 4.1 innings. Tyler Reinert fanned four to close things out.
Jeff Deveney singled twice and Dan Shafer doubled for the Twins.
Josh Topper was the story in Game 2 as he blanked the Twins while scattering six hits. Topper whiffed six and walked one batter in his 96-pitch effort.
Chase King doubled as part of a 3-for-4 effort that included two RBI. Reinert finished with two hits as well.
Joel Clabaugh singled twice and Deveney rattled a two-bagger in the loss.
New Oxford 001 010 1 — 3 6 2
Cashtown 003 100 x — 4 6 2
Joel Clabaugh, Wes Haller (3), Derek Smith (5), Dan Shafer (6). Austin Kunkel, Tyler Reinert (5). WP: Kunkel. LP: Clabaugh. SO-BB: Clabaugh 3-2, Haller 1-2, Smith 1-1, Shafer 0-0, Kunkel 3-2, Reinert 4-1. 2B: NO-Shafer; C-Dillon Gebler
Cashtown 000 131 4 — 9 9 1
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Josh Topper. Conrad Miller, Huff (5), Jeff Deveney (5). WP: Topper. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Topper 6-1, Miller 3-1, Huff 0-0, Deveney 3-0. 2B: C-Chase King; NO-Deveney
Biglerville 8, North Carroll 2
Biglerville 17, No. Carroll 7
The Black Sox amassed 25 hits and veteran Pat Armor had a career day in sweeping a twinbill from the visiting Panthers on Saturday.
In the opener, Brandon Miller and Shawn Redding had two RBI apiece to key an 8-2 victory. Redding and Tyler Kime both had a pair of hits and Miller tripled.
Mike Shultz allowed just one earned run over five innings on the mound.
Biglerville, which has won four straight following a season-opening loss, scored in all six innings of the nightcap, piling up 16 base knocks. Armor was the star with a whopping eight RBI on a 3-for-4 effort. Armor drove in runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Colton Devilbiss stroked four hits and scored four times, while Miller and Redding swatted three hits each. Devilbiss also struck out eight in 3.2 innings of relief for the win.
North Carroll 101 000 0 — 2 5 2
Biglerville 120 032 x — 8 9 2
Trevor Boring, Garrett Vonella (5). Mike Shultz, Shawn Redding (5). WP: Shultz. LP: Boring. SO-BB: Boring 4-4, Vonella 0-1, Shultz 4-0, Redding 2-0. 2B: NC-Matt Keyser; B-Roger Andras. 3B: B-Brandon Miller
Biglerville 213 254 — 17 16 2
North Carroll 105 100 — 7 7 5
Ben Bretzman, Colton Devilbiss (3). Dan Ditman, Kevin Burnham (4), Cole Stricker (5). WP: Devilbiss. LP: Burnham. SO-BB: Bretzman 2-3, Devilbiss 8-2, Ditman 5-1, Burnham 0-2, Stricker 1-2. 2B: B-Pat Armor, Shawn Redding, Brandon Miller
Littlestown 8, Hanover 3
The Dodgers erupted for five runs in the fifth inning
to dispatch the Raiders on Sunday.
JT Wilderman, Curtis Harmon, Justin Keith and Sam Wertz all recorded RBI singles in the big frame. Wilderman led the Dodgers (3-0) with four RBI on a 2-for-4 performance.
Sam Zeigler and Keith paired to limit the Raiders (2-3) to six hits on the day, which included a double by John Karlheim.
Littlestown 051 000 2 — 8 5 1
Hanover 001 020 0 — 3 6 2
Sam Zeigler, Justin Keith (6). Tyler Null, Austin Kibler (2), Andrew Whorley (7). WP: Zeigler. LP: Null. SO-BB: Zeigler 4-4, Keith 0-2, Null 1-3, Kibler 4-0, Whorley 1-2. 2B: H-John Karlheim.
Hagerstown 20, Gettysburg 2
Hagerstown 8, Gettysburg 1
The Braves outhit the Generals 25-2 en route to sweeping a twinbill on Saturday.
Austin Bulman led the hit parade for Hagerstown (4-1) by going 4-for-9 with a home run and seven RBI over two games. Nick Jacoby swatted five hits, Connor Stevens had four hits and five runs scored, and Jaret Lazich finished with three RBI.
Hunter Schaper, Joe Dennison and Mike Topper had RBI for the Grays (0-4).
Gettysburg 000 20 — 2 1 1
Hagerstown 961 4x — 20 15 0
Sam Shea. Brock Smith, Colby Horning (3). WP: Smith. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Shea 3-9, Smith 7-2, Horning 2-3. 2B: H-Tim Hopson. HR: H-Austin Bulman
Hagerstown 000 113 3 — 8 10 0
Gettysburg 100 000 0 — 1 1 2
Bryant Shives, Noah Allen (4), Steven Ricketts (6). Brandon Harman, Tyler Martin (6). WP: Allen. LP: Harman. SO-BB: Shives 4-2, Allen 2-0, Ricketts 2-0, Harman 7-4, Martin 2-4. 2B: H-Elbin, Connor Stevens 2, Austin Bulman, Jaret Lazich. 3B: H-Nick Jaocby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.