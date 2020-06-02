Chad Trout led all 30 laps of Saturday night’s 410 sprint car feature to net his third career win at Lincoln Speedway.
Lincoln was back in action a week after reopening the track with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Trout was fastest of 46 410 sprint cars that signed in at the track, beating Freddie Rahmer to the finish line by 1.052 seconds. Troy Wagaman, Chase Dietz and Tim Glatfelter rounded out the top 5.
The race was halted twice by red flags, the first coming on lap 20 when Robbie Kendall and Brian Montieth tangled. Montieth, who won last week’s feature, ended up on his side and was unable to finish the race.
Brandon Rahmer and Gerard McIntyre Jr. collided on the restart. Rahmer, the current points leader, was sent flipping to bring out another red flag. Neither driver was able to finish the feature.
Trout, one of four heat winners, held on to collect the $4,000 top prize. Other heat winners for the 410 sprints included Dietz, McIntyre and Glatfelter. Tyler Walton set overall quick time with a lap of 15.395 seconds.
Todd Rittenhouse Jr. won the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature.
Racing returns to Lincoln on Saturday with 410 sprints, super sportsman and wingless sportsman scheduled to compete in a show that begins at 7:30
Lincoln Speedway
Saturday, 5/30
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout ($4,000); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 75-Chase Dietz; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 7. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 25-Tyler Bear; 11. 14T-Tyler Walton; 12. 29-Dan Shetler; 13. 11-TJ Stutts; 14. 2-AJ Flick; 15. 59-Jim Siegel; 16. 67-Justin Whittall; 17. 12-Robert Ballou (DNF); 18. 07-Gerard McIntyre (DNF); 19. 0-Rick Lafferty (DNF); 20. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 21. 21-Brian Montieth (DNF); 22. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF); 23. 15-Adam Wilt (DNF); 24. 72-Ryan Smith (DNF)
Lap leaders: Trout 1-30
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 75-Chase Dietz; 2. 67-Justin Whittall; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 14T-Tyler Walton; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 6. 73B-Brett Michalski; 7. 19R-Jordan Ryan; 8. 29-Davey Franek; 9. 7-Trey Hivner; 10. 12-Robert Ballou; 11. 14-Chad Wilson; 12. 15B-Mark Bitner
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 07-Gerard McIntyre; 2. 25-Tyler Bear; 3. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 2-AJ Flick; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 91-Tony Fiore; 8. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 44-Dylan Norris; 10. 3-Todd Gracey (DNF); 11. 35-Chad Layton (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 29-Dan Shetler; 5. 72-Ryan Smith; 6. 15-Adam Wilt; 7. 5-Dylan Cisney; 8. 12-Brent Shearer; 9. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher; 11. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 2. 0-Rick Lafferty; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 11-TJ Stutts; 6. 21-Brian Montieth; 7. 99-Kyle Moody; 8. 45-Jeff Halligan; 9. 66-Doug Hammaker; 10. 49H-Bradley Howard; 11. 14C-Dave Carlberg; 12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. (DNS)
C-main (8 laps): 1. 3-Todd Gracey; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 49H-Bradley Howard; 4. 14-Chad Wilson; 5. 14C-Dave Carlberg; 6. 15B-Mark Bitner; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNS); 8. 35-Chad Layton (DNS)
B-main (12 laps): 1. 12-Rober Ballou; 2. 15-Adam Wilt; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 21-Brian Montieth; 5. 73B-Brett Michalski; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan; 7. 99-Kyle Moody; 8. 5-Dylan Cisney; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 91-Tony Fiore; 11. 66-Doug Hammaker; 12. 28-Davey Franek; 13. 19R-Jordan Ryan; 14. 44-Dylan Norris; 15. 21T-Scott Fisher; 16. 7-Trey Hivner; 17. 12-Brent Shearer; 18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 19. 3-Todd Gracey (DNF)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. ($1,100); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 91-Tyler Ross; 6. 00-Chris Frank; 7. 77-David Holbrook; 8. 44-Dave Brown; 9. 21-CJ Tracy; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher; 11. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 12. 6-Tim McClelland; 13. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 14. 5A-Zachary Allman; 15. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 16. 34-Mark VanVorst; 17. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNF); 18. 11z-Zach Newlin (DNF); 19. 13s-Jon Stewart (DNF); 20. 3-Jeff Paulson (DNF); 21. 50-Alyson Dietz (DNF); 22. 8-Kenny Kuhn (DNF); 23. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 24. 93-Mike Bittinger (DNF)
Heat winners: Wanner, Fisher, Ross,
DIETRICH POSTS TOP 5 WITH ALL STARS
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich got off to a solid start in All Star Circuit of Champion action in South Dakota.
Dietrich, who recently announced that he is running a full-time All Star schedule, competed with the traveling series at Park Jefferson International Speedway last Friday and Saturday. The Gettysburg native was 12th in Friday’s feature, won by two-time defending series champion Aaron Reutzel of Texas.
Reutzel was denied a weekend sweep on Saturday when Iowa’s Austin McCarl made a last-corner pass to score his first career All Star win and a $6,900 payday. Dietrich finished third, followed by pole-sitter Tony Stewart and Paull McMahan.
Through six races Reutzel (296) leads McCarl by eight points, followed by Brock Zearfoss (280), Justin Henderson (270) and Dietrich (270).
The All Stars continue a hectic road swing that will cover nine tracks in five different states over a 16-day span. Next up is three consecutive nights of action in Oklahoma, beginning with a stop at Lawton Speedway on Thursday, followed by events at Red Dirt Raceway and Outlaw Motor Speedway.
The series will also see stops in Kansas, Texas and Louisiana during the swing which concludes on June 14.
All Star Circuit of Champions
Park Jefferson International Speedway
Saturday, 5/30
Feature: 1. 17A Austin McCarl, 2. 87 Aaron Reutzel, 3. 48 Danny Dietrich, 4. 14 Tony Stewart, 5. 13 Paul McMahan, 6. 3Z Brock Zearfoss, 7. 09 Matt Juhl, 8. 70 Justin Peck, 9. 3 Tim Kaeding, 10. 11 Zeb Wise, 11. 2KS Chad Boespflug, 12. 7 Justin Henderson, 13. W20 Greg Wilson, 14. 4 Terry McCarl, 15. 55 Hunter Schuerenberg, 16. 22 Cole Duncan, 17. 73 Jake Blackhurst, 18. 88 Kyle Offill, 19. 44 Trey Starks, 20. 17B Bill Balog, 21. 2W Scott Neitzel, 22. 99 Skylar Gee, 23. 44M Chris Martin, 24. 35 Skylar Prochaska, 25. 5J Jeremy Schultz, 26. 17 Josh Baughman (DNF), 27. 26 Cory Eliason (DNF)
Heat winners: Peck, Schuerenberg, A. McCarl, Stewart, Boespflug
Dash winners: Stewart, A. McCarl
Friday, 5/29
Feature: 1. 87 Aaron Reutzel, 2. 26 Cory Eliason, 3. 7 Justin Henderson, 4. 3Z Brock Zearfoss, 5. 44 Trey Starks, 6. 17A Austin McCarl, 7. 17B Bill Balog, 8. 3 Tim Kaeding, 9. 4 Terry McCarl, 10. 11 Zeb Wise, 11. 13 Paul McMahan, 12. 48 Danny Dietrich, 13. 22 Cole Duncan, 14. 17 Josh Baughman 15. 14 Tony Stewart, 16. 88 Kyle Offill, 17. 3P Sawyer Phillips, 18. 5J Jeremy Schultz, 19. 99 Skylar Gee, 20. 55 Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. 23 Russel Borland, 22. 70 Justin Peck, 23. 2KS Chad Boespflug, 24. 2W Scott Neitzel, 25. 44M Chris Martin, 26. 14J Jody Rosenboom (DNF), 27. 09 Matt Juhl (DNF)
Heat winners: Phillips, Eliason, T. McCarl, Balog, Offill
Dash winners: Henderson, Reutzel
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and 10-time series champion Donny Schatz posted victories in World of Outlaws action at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri over the weekend.
Schuchart picked up the $6,000 prize on Friday when he led all 30 laps of the feature. Schuchart was joined on the podium by Sheldon Haudenschild and Schatz.
Schatz and former NASCAR star Kyle Larson waged a battle the following night. Larson led the first 14 circuits before Schatz went to the front on lap 15. Larson resumed the lead on lap 18 and was in front with just one more tour of the track remaining before Schatz made a bold pass for the $10,000 win.
Lake Ozark Speedway
Eldon, Missouri
Saturday, 5/30
Feature (35 laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz [$10,000]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson [$5,000]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [$3,000]; 4. 71-Shane Stewart [$2,700]; 5. 41-David Gravel [$2,500]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [$2,200]; 7. 11K-Kraig Kinser [$2,000]; 8. 83-Daryn Pittman [$1,800]; 9. 2-Carson Macedo [$1,600]; 10. 18-Ian Madsen [$1,450]; 11. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [$1,300]; 12. 7S-Jason Sides [$1,200]; 13. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten [$1,100]; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [$1,000]; 15. 24-Rico Abreu [$950]; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri [$900]; 17. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [$850]; 18. 21X-Carson Short [$750]; 19. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt [$725]; 20. 14-Parker Price-Miller [$700]; 21. 3-Jac Haudenschild [18][$700]; 22. 1A-Jacob Allen [$700]; 23. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [$700]; 24. 2M-Kerry Madsen [$700]
Lap leaders: Larson 1-14, 19-34; Schatz 15-18, 35
Heat winners: Larson, Madsen, Kinser, Hafertepe
Dash winner: Larson
Friday, 5/29
Feature (30 laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [$6,000]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [$3,000]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [$2,300]; 4. 71-Shane Stewart [$2,000]; 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen [$1,850]; 6. 41-David Gravel [$1,750]; 7. 18-Ian Madsen [$1,550]; 8. 49-Brad Sweet [$650]; 9. 2-Carson Macedo [$1,250]; 10. 57-Kyle Larson [$1,100]; 11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [$1,000]; 12. 9-Kasey Kahne [$950]; 13. 83-Daryn Pittman [$900]; 14. 14-Parker Price-Miller [$850]; 15. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten [$800]; 16. 91-Cale Thomas [$750]; 17. 7S-Jason Sides [$700]; 18. 3-Jac Haudenschild [$700]; 19. 39M-Anthony Macri [$700]; 20. 11K-Kraig Kinser [$700]; 21. 49J-Josh Schneiderman [$700]; 22. 23B-Brian Bell [$700]; 23. 14E-Kyle Bellm [$700]; 24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [$700]; 25. 1A-Jacob Allen [$700]
Lap leaders: Schuchart 1-30
Heat winners: Courtney, Allen, Schuchart, Gravel
Dash winner: Gravel
Point standings: 1. 1S Logan Schuchart 1154, 2. 49 Brad Sweet 1142, 3. 15 Donny Schatz 1126, 4. 83 Daryn Pittman 1076, 5. 71 Shane Stewart 1056, 6. 2 Carson Macedo 1036, 7. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 1016, 8. 57 Kyle Larson 1014, 9. 41 David Gravel 960, 10. 18 Ian Madsen 950
LONG HAUL WORTH IT
Kyle Reinhardt put in some serious miles over the weekend.
Reinhardt raced with the World of Outlaws in Missouri on Saturday night, posting a 19th-place finish. The New Jersey native then loaded up and headed for Pennsylvania, arriving in time for Sunday’s 410 sprint car race at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Reinhardt didn’t just make the show – he won it.
Reinhardt was first to the finish line in the feature, with Ryan Smith, Steve Buckwalter, Blane Heimbach and Chad Layton completing the top 5. Logan Wagner, Freddie Rahmer, Dylan Cisney, Kyle Moody and Lucas Wolfe closed out the top 10.
York’s Rick Eckert dominated the super late model race at Selinsgrove on Saturday. Eckert paced the field for all 30 laps, pocketing a $4,000 winner’s check.
Christian Rumsey stormed from 14th to capture the 305 sprint car feature. More than 50 cars signed in for the event.
LOCAL TRACKS READY Trail-Way Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway are getting ready to open their gates.
Both local tracks are expected to return to racing on Friday, June 12. Trail-Way plans to host a show featuring 358 sprints, 600 micro sprints, Legends and Scramble Cars, while Williams Grove the USAC Silver Crown series and 410 sprints are slated for the Grove.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
