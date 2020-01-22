Boys’ Basketball
New Oxford 70, Northeastern 47
Abdul Janneh torched the nets for 29 points, going 10 of 12 from the line along the way as the Colonials (13-3) trounced hosts Northeastern (13-5) in a battle of top-six ranked Class 5A teams.
Brayden Long followed closely behind with 24 points of his own. Fred Mulbah’s 15 paced the hosts.
New Oxford 18 17 16 19 — 70
Northeastern 10 9 17 11 — 47
New Oxford (70): Abdul Janneh 9 10-12 29, Tommy Haugh 0 1-2 1, Noah Straughbaugh 3 0-0 8, Brayden Long 9 4-6 24, Connor Jenkins 3 0-2 8, Torbyn Eakins 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Golden, Golden. Totals: 24 15-24 70.
Northeastern (47): Mulbah 6 3-4 15, Sanderson 1 2-2 4, Michar 2 0-0 4, Hamilton 3 0-2 6, Brodbeck 5 0-0 10, Mallory 1 0-2 2, Richards 1 0-0 3, Rizzuto 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 5-10 47,
3-pointers: NO-Long 2, Strausbaugh 2, Jenkins 1, Janneh 1; N-Richards 1, Rizzuto 1.
Hanover 63, Antietam 57
Andre Caban led the way with 15 points and Zyaire Myers turned in 13 as the Nighthawks (9-6) picked up a road victory over Antietam (6-8).
Hector Tiburcio paced the Mountaineers with 20.
Hanover 21 13 18 11 — 63
Antietam 16 15 14 12 — 57
Hanover (63): Andre Caban 6 1-3 15, Mason Smith 4 0-2 8, Zyaire Myers 5 1-2 13, Mitchell Brown 1 0-1 3, Kyle Garman 7 2-8 16, Michael Killinger 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Lara. Totals: 27 4-15 63.
Antietam (57): Green 4 5-8 14, McKay 3 0-0 7, Freese 2 0-0 5, Stief 2 1-2 7, Day 2 2-3 6, Tiburcio 9 2-3 20. Totals: 22 10-16 57.
3-pointers: H-Myers 2, Caban 2, Brown 1; A-Green 1, McKay 1, Freese 1.
York Catholic 61,
Delone Catholic 49
Josh Sherdel scored 16 points but the Squires (6-11) fell to visiting York Catholic (8-10).
Luke Forjan’s 21 led all scorers for the vistors.
York Catholic 21 7 14 19 — 61
Delone Catholic 19 6 7 17 — 49
York Catholic (61): Nelson Moir 2 8-10 12, Leese 3 1-5 8, L. Forjan 6 8-9 21, Durbin 4 0-0 12, J. Forjan 0 1-2, Boeckel 3 0-0 7. Totals: 18 18-26-61.
Delone Catholic (49): Col. Keller 2 0-0 6, Mowrey 2 1-3 7, Jo. Sherdel 6 1-2 16, Cor. Keller 2 0-0 5, J. Sherdel 1 0-0 3, Murphy 0 2-2 2, Rineman 3 1-1 7. Non-scorers: Kopp. Totals: 17 5-8 49.
3-pointers: YC-Durbin 4, Boeckel 1, Leese 1, L. Forjan 1; DC-Jo. Sherdel 3, Col. Keller 2, Long 1, Mowrey 1, Cor. Keller 1.
Girls’ Basketball
York Country Day 36, Fairfield 24
Haley Bolin scored a team-high eight points as the Knights (2-15) fell to hosts York Country Day (6-9).
Maddie Neiderer chipped in with five points for Fairfield, while Rhylen Rouse led the Greyhounds with 14.
Fairfield 6 6 0 12 — 24
York Country Day 14 9 5 8 — 36
Fairfield (24): Kayleigh Bollinger 1 0-3 3, Emma Dennison 2 0-1 4, Emma Battern 2 0-0 4, Haley Bolin 3 2-8 8, Kiana Smitley 1 0-0 2, Maddie Neiderer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 2-12 24.
York Country Day (36): Alvarado 2 3-4 7, Brown 2 0-0 5, Bernard 1 1-2 4, Rouse 6 2-3 14, Ritter 1 1-6 4, Drayden 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 7-15 36.
3-pointers: F-Bollinger 1, Neiderer 1; YCD-Brown 1, Ritter 1, Bernard 1.
West York 48,
New Oxford 40
Morgan Adams led the way with 19 points but the Colonials (6-11) came up just short against the visiting Bulldogs (14=3).
Makenna Hoffman’s 11 points led West York.
West York 9 17 5 17 — 48
New Oxford 8 7 10 15 — 40
West York (48): Generett 4 0-1 9, Ilyes 1 0-0 3, Hopta 3 3-5 10, Harris 0 3-4 3, Hoffman 5 0-0 11, Rupp 2 0-0 6, Foster 2 2-2 6. Totals: 17 8-12 48.
New Oxford (40): Jayla Brown 1 3-4 5, Morgan Adams 6 7-10 19, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Riley Strausbaugh 3 0-0 6, Jayla Crone 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 11-16 40.
3-pointers: WY-Rupp 2, Hopta 1, Hoffman 1, Generrett 1, Ilyes 1; NO-Linebaugh 1.
Boiling Springs 32, Hanover 21
Jaycie Miller finished with the game-high 12 points but the Hawkettes (10-7) fell to the visiting Bubblers (6-9).
Kaitlyn Brumbaugh’s 10 points led the way for Boiling Springs.
Hanover 6 5 2 8 — 21
Boiling Springs 11 6 7 8 — 32
Hanover (21): Annie Smith 1 0-0 3, Abby Alban 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Miller 4 3-3 12, Madelyn Hutton 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 3-5 21.
Boiling Springs (32): Jumper 3 0-0 6, Brumbaugh 4 2-6 10, Fulton 3 1-6 7, Stauffer 1 0-1 3, Fink 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 4-15 32.
3-pointers: H-Miller 1, Smith 1; BS-Stauffer 1.
Spring Grove 62,
Littlestown 26
Aracelli Portillo turned in an impressive 13 points but the Thunderbolts (8-7) fell to the visiting Rockets (11-4).
Ellie Glass and Lexi Hoffman each had 15 apiece for Spring Grove.
Springs Grove 25 18 16 3 — 62
Littlestown 2 5 12 7 — 26
Spring Grove (62): L. Kale 2 0-0 4, A. Wagman 3 3-4 10, Glass 5 4-4 15, H. Wagman 3 0-0 7, Hoffman 7 0-0 15, E. Kale 4 0-0 9 Bohnert 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 7-8 62.
Littlestown (26): Molly Watkins 1 2-2 5, Kellee Staub 1 0-2 2, Aracelli Portillo 5 3-7 13, Grace Midkiff 1 1-4 3, Wendi Snyder 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Thayer, Study, Brinkley. Totals: 9 7-17 26.
3-pointers: SG-A. Wagman 1, Glass 1, H. Wagman 1, Huffman 1, E. Kale 1; L-Watkins 1.
Wrestling
Bermudian Springs, 77, Fairfield 6
Brennan Schisler (126), Trenton Harder (152) and Hogan Swenski (182) picked up pins as the Eagles down the undermanned Green Knights.
106-Coby Johnston (BS) fft.; 113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) fft.; 120-Korey Smith (BS) fft.; 126-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Isaiah O‘Connor, 3:07; 132-Caleb Mantz (BS) fft.; 138-Chanse Boyer (BS) fft.; 145-Cole Mosier (BS) fft.; 152-Trenton Harder (BS) p. Dayton Ramsburg, :22; 160-Jacob Shifflet (BS) fft.; 170: Jonah Martin (BS) fft.; 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Kyle Davis, 1:00 195-Joshua Keller (BS) fft.; 220-Savauri Shelton (BSH) TF. Dakota Mongan, 22-7 (6:00) 285-Jacob Moyer (F) fft.
Dover 51,
Delone Catholic 16
106-No match; 113-Justin Rudacille (D) p. Ryderlee Reichart, 3:40; 120: Mason Leiphart (D) fft.; 126-Nate Hart (DC) p. Braston Witmer, 3:57. 132: Dakota Grim (D) p. Justin Emeigh, 1:01 138-Mason Lewis (D) p. Nick Carpenter, 2:35; 145-Artem Reichart (DC) MD. Brady Cook, 11-1; 152-Bradyn Yerges (D) p. Johnny Lawyer, :24; 160-Tate Neiderer (DC) dec. Jonathon Firestone, 10-3 170-Harrison Smith (DC) dec. Tyler Cutright, 9-7 182: Connor Richcreek (D) fft.; 195-Jordan Stewart (D) fft.; 220-Anthony Barrett (D) dec. Sam Scovitch, 4-1; 285-Jarrod Love (D) fft.
Tuesday
Boys’ Basketball
Littlestown 52,
Bermudian Springs 37
Jayden Weishaar inched ever closer to the 1,000-point plateau, leading the Thunderbolts (13-3) with 16 points in a home win over the Eagles (4-13).
Brayden Staub followed closely behind with 14, and Connor Shaw paced Bermudian Springs with nine.
Bermudian Springs 6 8 10 13 — 37
Littlestown 14 16 6 16 — 52
Bermudian Springs (37): Ethan Beachy 3 1-1 8, Blake Young 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Martinez 4 0-2 8, Jacob Schriver 1 0-0 2, Brandt Yurick 2 0-1 4, Brady Myers 0 1-2 1, Brock Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Connor Shaw 3 0-0 9. Non-scorers: Kasulen. Totals: 15 3-9 37.
Littlestown (52): Rachard Holder 3 0-0 6, Michael Gazman 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 2 1-2 5, Logan Brown 1 0-0 2, Tyler Biser 3 1-2 7, Jayden Weishaar, 6 2-2 16, Brayden Staub 7 0-2 14. Non-scorers: Sartori, Unger, B. Holder. Totals; 23 4-8 52.
3-pointers: BS-Shaw 3, Beachy 1; L-Weishaar 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.