If Mother Nature cooperates, the first buzz of racing engines will hit the area in just over three weeks when Lincoln Speedway hosts its traditional east coast racing lid lifter, the Icebreaker 30.
For the local fan who just can’t wait that long, luckily this area has a few upcoming events to get that racing fix.
Racing Xtravaganza 2020 takes place today and tomorrow in the York EXPO Center at the York Fairgrounds. Most local tracks will be represented with information and schedules, along with more than 100 race cars of all types on display. Highlighting this year’s show are the Miss and Junior Miss Racing Xtravaganza Pageants, the BAPS Cornhole Challenge tournaments for both fans (Friday) and drivers (Saturday), eSports racing simulator competitions, and the Optimus Prime Co2 show (both days). A number of roundtables featuring drivers, promotors, and announcers are scheduled for both days. Vendors, seminars, and driver autograph sessions will also be part of the show.
Doors open at 3:00 p.m. today and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. For more information and an events schedule, visit www.racingxtravaganza.com.
Two weeks later, the 42nd annual Motorama Show gets underway February 15 and 16 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Billed as “the Nation’s largest all-indoor racing event,” Motorama features live indoor racing of all sorts, including two and four-wheeled motorcycle arenacross, quarter midgets, go-karts, and RC racing, as well as a full custom car, truck, and bike show. Other highlights include the Ms. Motorama Pageant and the Robot Conflict demolition derby. Vendors will also be present and lots of race cars on hand.
More information for this event can be found at www.motoramaevents.com.
TWO LOCALS MAKE THE LIST
The results of the National Sprint Car Poll were announced two weeks ago during the running of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl, and two local drivers made the list of the nation’s top sprint car drivers in 2019.
Hanover’s Logan Schuchart finished fifth in the poll, which is conducted annually by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. Schuchart followed three fellow World of Outlaws drivers – 2019 Driver of the Year Brad Sweet, runner-up and 11-time poll winner Donny Schatz, and David Gravel (3rd) – along with All-Star Circuit of Champions titlist Aaron Reutzel (4th) in the voting.
Finishing seventh in the poll was Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich, the highest finisher among drivers not competing on a national touring series.
Other local drivers ranking in the top 20 were Fayetteville’s Lance Dewease (10th) and Lincoln regular Freddy Rahmer (14th).
HE MAKES A GOOD POINT
At last week’s Eastern Museum of Motor Racing’s roundtable with Shark Racing, Schuchart was asked about his favorite – and most challenging – tracks on the World of Outlaws tour.
“The one you win at is your favorite,” Schuchart joked, before mentioning Knoxville, Eldora, and Port Royal as the tracks he likes the most.
Schuchart spoke about his past struggles at a particular track – Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana. But he wasn’t ready to call it his least favorite.
“Everybody thinks the tracks you don’t run good on are the ones you don’t want to go back to, but in a way you do because you want to figure them out. If you want to win an Outlaws championship you’ve got to be good at all of them.”
RACING DOWN UNDER
It may be cold here in Central PA, but it’s the middle of the summer in Australia and right in the heart of the racing schedule in the land down under.
This past Sunday, Australia’s biggest sprint car race took place with the running of the 48th annual Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria. Hometown driver James McFadden won the 40-lapper, besting a field of just over 100 entries. It was the second overall Classic win for McFadden, who spent parts of the last few summers racing here in the mid-state.
Cory Eliason was the highest finishing American (4th), while Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer finished sixth.
ALL IN FOR 2020
Shark Racing team owner and local legend Bobby Allen had an interesting view of what it takes to be successful on racing’s highest stage.
“It just takes common sense. I (compare) it to guys who play poker,” Allen said. “You’ve got to have somebody who has enough experience to win, but you can’t come to the poker table with all the money in the world and think you’re going to win by buying your way through. You need the guy with the most experience who can sit there and think clearly through it, and he wins the game more so than others. That’s why Donny Schatz is so successful. They’ve had the same team, before last year, for the last 10-12 years…well, they have everything perfected. It’s a four or five-year journey before you can get up there and win consistently.”
As the team embarks on year number seven on the World of Outlaws tour, there’s a growing feeling that this could be the year they take a seat at the final table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.