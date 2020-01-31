Gettysburg senior Charles Warren didn’t expect the emotions that would come with scoring his 1,000th-career point.
“Tears flew from my face and I was like ‘why am I crying,’” he said. “I was just so excited that I finally reached my goal.”
Warren, who came into Gettysburg’s game against Kennard-Dale 17 points shy, hit 1,000 on a layup with 28 seconds left in the third quarter of a 71-41 victory on Friday.
With the win, the Warriors completed a 19-0 run through league season, their first since 1992-93.
It appeared that Warren, whose father is an assistant coach and former Gettysburg player, would reach the mark easily when he scored nine points in a first quarter that saw the Warriors lead 25-13.
Warriors star guard Quadir Copeland also had nine of his 24 points in the opening frame.
Things went a bit awry in the second quarter. While Gettysburg continued to stretch its lead on the Rams (6-14) to 38-22, thanks in large part to six points from Copeland, Warren was held scoreless and finished the half with nine.
In the third quarter, however, Warren went back to work. He opened the second half with a layup to pull within six points, and then made a pair of free throws and another layup to get within two.
With just over a minute remaining, he was fouled and went to the line with a chance to make two free throws to hit 1,000. The first, however, rimmed out before he sunk the second to pull within one.
“I knew my dad was going to laugh at me; we both knew I was going to miss the first one,” he said after the game. “I’m not the greatest free-throw shooter but when I missed the first one it was like ‘ah, it’s okay, they’re going to give me the ball again.’”
They did, in fact, give him the ball again and with 1,000 in reach, Warren saw a breakaway dunk go flying off the rim.
“They clowned me,” Warren said of his teammates’ reaction to the missed dunk. “I think I’m 0 for 5 on dunk attempts this year. But I’m going to keep trying until I get one down.”
Luckily for Warren, the third time was the charm. He took the ball at the top of the key, drove right, and finished off the backboard to send the crowd into a frenzy.
“I’ve been thinking about this since seventh or eighth grade when I was watching my cousin play,” he said of the marker. “My brother and my cousin played and they were so good and I just wanted to be like them when I was little.”
Gettysburg led 55-33 after three quarters and then coasted in the fourth, emptying the bench and closing out the win.
Warren, like Copeland, finished with a team-high 24 points for the Warriors.
“I started thinking about it before the season started,” Warren said. “I was like ‘I scored around 310 last year, I’m only going to need around 300” and I was like “yeah, I can get it.”
The family ties, with Warren’s father, also named Charles, on the bench, made the accomplishment all the more special.
“I’m just proud of him,” the elder Warren said. “The kid works hard. He’s a good kid. Even if he didn’t play basketball he’s a good kid, so I’m just proud of him anyway.
“I’ve always told him that whatever you set your mind to you can do it. Just make sure you dedicate yourself to it.”
Gettysburg is back in action today against visiting Middletown.
Gettysburg 71, Kennard Dale 41
Kennard-Dale 13 9 11 8 — 41
Gettysburg 25 13 19 15 — 71
Kennard-Dale (41): Waltrip 2 0-0 5, Peters 1 0-0 2, Dressel 4 3-4 12, McCleary 4 0-0 10, Orwig 1 0-0 3, Schuberr 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 3-4 41.
Gettysburg (71): Charles Warren 10 3-4 24, Asher Baddick 2 1-1 5, Chris Wagner 2 1-2 7, Mike Hankey 1 0-0 2, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 3, Zach Ketterman 3 0-0 6, Quadir Copeland 10 3-4 24. Non-scorers: Warthen, Boone, Foster. Totals: 29 8-11 71.
3-pointers: KD-McCleary 2, Miller 1, Orwig 1, Dressel 1, Waltrip 1. G-C, Wagner 2, Warren 1, Copeland 1, E. Wagner 1.
