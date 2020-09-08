Bradin Peart enjoyed a strong start to his season, while Connor Peterman was loving a strong finish to his day.
Littlestown’s Peart and Gettysburg’s Peterman were among the golfers on hand for Tuesday’s YAIAA-2 match at Mountain View Golf Course in Fairfield. The competition, which featured seven schools with full squads, kicked off the fall season for Times Area sports. The setting could not have been better as golfers worked around the lush course under a sunny, cloudless sky that made for a picture-perfect day.
“It was just what I wanted to see,” said Peterman. “All summer we’ve been building to this moment not knowing if we were going to have matches, and finally today we’re having it. It was exciting to get out there with the guys again, interact and play some good golf.”
Peart echoed Peterman’s sentiment.
“It was great,” he said. “I had fun out there and enjoyed every second being on the course.”
Peart showed that he is a top contender in the Y-2 by carding a 77, good for sixth place. York Suburban’s Athen Sacher set the pace for the season by winning Tuesday’s match with a low round of 73.
A tough break cost Peart a shot on the par 3 seventh when his par putt lipped out following a nice chip onto the green. He recovered with a par on the ensuing hole, which played 457 yards. Peart was left with 170 yards following his drive, and his approach shot found the far left corner of the green.
A lengthy downhill putt over a ridge came up short but the junior two-putted from there for par.
On No. 9 Peart played a smart drive off the tee, putting the ball within 125 yards of the hole. His approach found the left side of the green and he nearly sunk an uphill 25-footer for birdie before settling for a tap-in par.
“It was a rough start but toward the end I finished up well,” he said. “The front nine killed me a little bit. I was in bunkers on 1 and 2, so I doubled both of those holes. Just (better) placement with my tee shots.”
Peart, the lone member of the Littlestown team, said COVID-19 concerns did little to disrupt his offseason preparation. He has been practicing for several hours per day at Quail Valley since the beginning of August.
Having qualified for the District 3 Championships as a freshman but missing the cut last year, Peart’s season goals include getting back to districts and then advancing to the regional tournament. His immediate focus lies within league competition, however.
“I’ve never won a tournament, not even in the York County Junior Tour that I play in the summer,” he said. “I’ve come in second plenty of times but I’ve never won. I’d like to win one match at least.”
Peterman showed terrific resolve over his last three holes on Tuesday, beginning with the troublesome 18th. The sophomore was right off the tee before punching out onto the fairway. From there Peterman, like both of his playing partners, plunked his next shot into a pond that guards the right side of the green. He found water again after taking a drop, and ran into some gremlins with his putter leading to an 11.
“It’s the little woods to the right when you’re standing on the tee box,” Peterson said of what makes 18 so tricky. “If you’re not to the left on your tee shot, you’re in trouble. You’ve got to take a stroke just to get around those two trees.”
Undeterred, Peterman went to the tee box at No. 1 and bombed a drive perfectly down the middle of the fairway. His approach from 130 yards leaked a bit right but left him with a good lie, setting up a dandy of a pitch that came within inches of dropping.
A tap-in for par set the tone for his final hole of the day, the 329-yard second hole which features a dogleg to the right. Peterman drove up the left side of the fairway and his approach kept him on the left-hand side of the green. A solid chip gave him a look at a 10-footer for par, and he wasn’t about to miss.
“Get in the hole!” Peterman ordered his ball after his putter made contact, and the ball obliged.
“It was a fun way to end the day,” said Peterman. “I struggled a little bit on the back nine but two pars to finish out the end of the day? That’s the way to roll.”
There was no shortage of motivation for Peterman on his last couple of holes with a chance to post a good number on the front side.
“I knew going in to the last two holes if I would par them both I’d be shooting a 42,” he said. “That was my goal: get close, hopefully chip on and make a one putt. What really saved me those last two holes was my chipping.”
Senior Justin Waybright joined Peterman with a 98, two shots off sophomore Jarelle Forbes’ team-best 96. Forbes and his playing partners found the drink on 18, forcing him to take a drop. His chip onto the green was superb, putting him less than a foot away for bogey.
After finding trouble off the tee on the following hole, Forbes smoked a fairway shot that was right on line but had too much heat, going over the green and into the bunker. He scrambled from there, chipping out and finishing up the hole with a couple of putts.
The lefty was the highest-placing Gettysburg player at Mountain View, sliding into 25th place.
YAIAA Division 2 Match at
Mountain View Golf Course
Team: 1. York Suburban 332, 2. Susquehannock 335, 3. Kennard-Dale 336, 4. West York 339, 5. Dover 340, 6. Eastern York 370, 7. Gettysburg 392
Individual: 1. Athen Sacher (YS) 73, 2. Trevor Snyder (Dov) 74, 3. Josh Behles (KD) 74, 4. Noah Lingenfelter (WY) 76, 5. James Hook (KD) 77, 6. Bradin Peart (Littlestown) 77, 7. Will Stewart (YS) 79, 8. Sam Elsen (Sus) 80, 9. Max Pfliefer (Sus) 80, 10. Ethan Nickel (EY) 84
Gettysburg: Jarelle Forbes 96, Justin Waybright 98, Connor Peterman 98, Kaleb Repp 100, Zac Coscia 103, Zachary Green 109
