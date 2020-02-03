Boys’ Basketball
Gettysburg 58, Cedar Cliff 52
The Warriors (21-0) remained undefeated on Monday night, but not without a battle from the visiting Colts (12-8).
Quadir Copeland scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and Gettysburg outscored Cedar Cliff 21-15 in the frame to pull away.
Charles Warren followed with 13 points for the Warriors, while Nick Strain led the Colts with 15.
Cedar Cliff 11 11 15 15 — 52
Gettysburg 10 15 12 21 — 58
Cedar Cliff (52): Werner 3 0-2 8, Musselman 1 0-0 2, Zvorsky 2 0-0 6, Smith 2 2-2 7, Strain 6 0-0 5, Peters 5 0-0 10, Houser 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 2-4 52.
Gettysburg (58): Charles Warren 6 0-0 13, Mike Hankey 2 0-0 6, Taysean Foster 1 1 2-2 4, Zach Ketterman 1 2-2 4, Trenton Ramirez-Keller 1 3-5 5, Quadir Copeland 10 6-10 26. Non-scorers: Baddick. Totals: 21 13-19.
3-pointers: CC-Strain 3, Zvorsky 2, Werner 2, Smith 1; G-Hankey 2, Warren 1.
Hanover 54, York Tech 41
Kyle Garman’s 19 points led Hanover (11-9) past hosts York Tech (4-15). Michael Killing followed him with 12 for the Nighthawks and Andre Caban scored nine.
Darnell Wilkes paced York Tech with 15.
Hanover 26 9 7 12 — 54
York Tech 11 16 6 8 — 41
Hanover (54): Andre Caban 3 1-1 9, Mason Smith 2 0-0 4, Casey Lara 2 0-0 4, Kyle Garman 8 3-6 19, Michael Killing 6 0-0 12, Taylor Senft 2 2-6 6. Non-scorers: Kime, Brown, Peterson. Totals: 23 6-13 54.
York Tech (41): Greer 3 2-3 8, Cabrera 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Wilkes 7 1-6 15, Zorbaugh 3 1-1 8, Thomas 0 0-2 0, Stobbs 1 0-1 3. Totals: 17 3-11 41.
3-pointers: H-Caban 2; YT-Zorbaugh 1, Stobbs 1, Hernandez 1.
York 71, South Western 50
John Fenwick scored a team-high 17 points as the Mustangs (3-18)fell to visiting York (15-6)
Isiah Carroll scored 12 to lead the Bearcats.
York 13 26 17 15 — 71
South Western 6 16 15 13 — 50
York (71): Matthews 4 0-0 11, Stokes 3 0-0 6, Gallon 3 2-2 9, Carroll 6 0-2 12, Mutunga 4 3-4 11, Glover 2 0-1 4, Lee 4 0-0 8, Melaurin 1 1-2 3, Martinez 1 0-0 2, Simmons 2 0-0 5. Totals: 30 6-11 71.
South Western (50): Aaron Fry 1 1-2 3, Jonah Friel 3 0-0 8, Westin 3 0-0 6, Caler 1 1-1 3, Cook 4 0-2 8, Wisensale 2 0-0 5, Fenwick 7 2-2 17. Non-scorers: Stein. Totals: 21 4-7 50.
3-pointers: Y-Matthews 3, Simmons 1, Gallon 1; SW-Friel 2, Wisensale 1, Fenwick 1.
Girls’ Basketball
Fairfield 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 45
Kayleigh Bollinger erupted for 21 points, including five 3-pointers to help the Green Knights (3-18) snap an 11-game losing streak.
Haley Bolin followed with 13 and Emma Dennison chipped in with 12 for Fairfield.
Payj Hostetler scored 17 to lead the Rams.
Turkeyfoot Valley 9 10 13 13 — 45
Fairfield 13 11 8 16 — 48
Fairfield (48): Kayleigh Bollinger 8 0-0 21, Emma Dennison 5 0-0 12, Kaylyn Ott 1 0-0 2, Haley Bolin 5 3-3 13, Kiana Smitley 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Battern, Sanders. Totals: 19 3-5 48.
Turkeyfoot Valley (45): Hostetler 7 3-5 17, Hair 5 0-2 13, Grove 4 3-4 11, Uphold 1 0-0 2, Stimmel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-11 45.
3-pointers: F-Bollinger 5, Dennis 2; TV-Hair 3.
