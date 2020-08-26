Voluntary workouts will become official practices for Adams County high school athletes in little more than week.
Six Times Area high schools have gained board approval and are preparing for the upcoming fall season, which opens on Friday, Sept. 4 for YAIAA members. Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littestown and New Oxford are all moving ahead with fall sports.
The lone exception is Biglerville, which has yet to receive approval by the Upper Adams School Board. The board is expected to announce its decision at a meeting next Tuesday evening.
Having school board support was not an issue at Fairfield, where a unanimous vote passed without question on Monday evening, according to Fairfield High School athletic director Crystal Heller.
“To have them approve everything was a weight lifted off your shoulders with all the uncertainty,” she said. “I sent a lengthy email to my coaches begging them for their help. I told them the school district really needs your help, make sure you’re following guidelines to continue with athletics. Our board trusts us enough to give the go-ahead, now we need to do everything in our power.”
The status of high school sports has been in question since mid-March when the PIAA was forced to cancel the remainder of the winter postseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments were called off at the quarterfinal round, and the Class 2A state swim meet was canceled.
The 2020 spring season was also erased as schools closed, sending student athletes into a summer of uncertainty. After weeks of wrangling between Gov. Tom Wolf and the PIAA, the state’s scholastic governing body announced last Friday that the fall sports season could be played.
The PIAA previously released a Return to Competition plan that received approval by the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. The plan outlines specific protocols for each fall sport, as well as guidance for schools including game-day procedures.
Adhering to safety measures is paramount, according to area athletic directors who have been working with their coaching staffs in attempt to safely conduct a fall season.
“We are looking to abide by those (guidelines), our schedules are set, and we’re prepared to play,” said New Oxford athletic director Doug Wherley. “We’ve still got a lot of little details to work through in regard to how to manage everything and we still have teams providing optional workouts. That gives us an opportunity to transition into end-of-school-day practices.”
Things have also been put into place at Bermudian Springs, where Eagles AD Dave Orwig and his team are ready.
“We’re a go at this point. There’s been no indication of anything other than going (forward), and I don’t expect anything to change,” he said. “I’m a go and the athletic office is a go.”
In addition to safety protocols provided by the PIAA, teams in the YAIAA have reduced their schedules for all sports. Non-conference contests and in-season tournaments have been eliminated, as well as the majority of YAIAA crossover games. Instead of the traditional 10-game football season, teams will play just seven games beginning on Sept. 18.
Field hockey, volleyball and soccer schedules have been trimmed by 7-8 games.
The regular season for golf, which consists of roughly a half dozen events, lasts just over two weeks. Girls’ tennis teams will play less than 10 matches in a regular season that will be completed in under a month.
A potential District 3 postseason has also been shortened with reduced qualifiers and rounds.
Athletic directors have stressed that in order to safely work through the season, coaches and athletes must abide by any and all protocols in place.
“We are putting a ton of trust in our coaches, and I trust every single one of my coaches,” said Heller, who believes that athletes under supervision are likely to be safer than unsupervised students after school hours. “I’ll be out there at practice to talk to the kids and tell them ‘we trust you and our coaches, now you’ve got to follow through.’”
Orwig said giving athletes a chance to compete is part of the school experience, and now the ball is in their hands.
“That’s what we’re here for, to provide the best opportunity for kids,” he said. “The kids have to respond appropriately.”
As athletes prepare to practice and eventually play games, the fact remains that no spectators are permitted to attend under Wolf’s orders. Schools have been busy attempting to bring the games to their parents and fans.
“We’re working on live-streaming capabilities so we can at least broadcast out to people who would like to watch from home,” said Wherley. “This is brand new to us and we’re trying to figure it out. Even if it’s not live we would still like to video and put it out later that evening.”
Wherley said Wi-Fi issues for sports such as golf and cross country must be addressed.
“We’ll figure out the best way to get as much out there as possible,” he said.
Knowing that hurdles remain and missteps could prove costly, Heller has faith that athletes will do all that is asked of them because a return to competition is sorely needed.
“Physically, mentally and socially they need it,” she said. “It’s really important to get back on that field and find a small sense of normalcy. They will (following guidelines) and they will do it well because they want to play.”
