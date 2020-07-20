Pill draw is crucial to the success of any sprint car team, regardless of the class or who is parked in the pit area.
But it can be overcome. Jake Frye’s performance proved that Friday night in the 305 division at Trail-Way Speedway.
Frye pulled a six for the feature redraw. That didn’t matter, as he charged to the front and took the win in the 25-lap feature. It was his first career PA Sprint Series victory.
“We battled such hard luck and another bad pill draw and just pulled it together, finally,” Frye said. “Those caution laps were the longest ones of my life. That happened over-and-over again, and I had enough of them.
“I was able to regroup every time and pull myself back together and put the car where it needed to be. It all just came together, tonight, and I can’t be any happier.”
Doug Dodson held on for second, with Scarborough placing third. Hanson, and McVay completed the top five in the main event.
In the 270 Micro Sprint feature, Cameron Smith was declared the winner after nine of 20 laps was complete. The race was shortened due to the time limit and number of cautions. There were eight stoppages.
Tim McClelland, Steven Cox, Brian Marriott, and Wyatt Rutz completed the top five. Mason Dixon 270 Racing Series point leader Cory Myers stopped twice on the track and finished 19th.
The Central PA Legends presented by Harvest Chapel were also on the program and ended with Travis Perry in Victory Lane after 20 laps.
Bill Diehl started on the pole and led the first 12 laps. Perry, of Shippensburg, Pa., took advantage of lapped traffic and went underneath the leader coming off Turn 4.
But Diehl didn’t go away. He continued to stalk Perry over the final seven laps but fell short at the line by a mere .337 seconds. Chris Transeau, Seth Kearchner, and Stephen Wurtzer completed the top five.
Nick McDaniel of Littlestown topped the 20-car field in the 15-lap Limited Stock feature. He started 12th on the grid but managed to carve his way to the front.
Jason Chronister took the lead from Justin Oberlin on the sixth circuit and led through Lap 12. McDaniel blasted out front on Lap 13 and led the final two circuits to claim the win.
Matt Worley was third, followed by Carl Cassell, and Chad Weaver. Oberlin had problems and dropped from competition on Lap 12. He finished 13th.
Roland Brown collected the win in the 20-lap Classic Car main event. He took the lead from Steve Cantwell on Lap 14 and cruised to the win over Dylan Brown, Conner Cantwell, Sharon Unitas, and Ron Grove.
TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY
7/17
305 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 56-Jake Frye; 2. 20-Doug Dodson; 3. 61C-Johnny Scarborough; 4. 36-Jaremi Hanson; 5. 83NJ-Larry McVay; 6. 83-Billy Ney; 7. 95-Garrett Bard[13]; 8. 83K-Kristina Pratt; 9. 69-Eric Mathiot; 10. 54-Mike Melair; 11. (DNF) 80-Dave Wickham; 12. (DNF) 19-Kruz Kepner; 13. (DNF) 69P-Landon Price; 14. (DNF) 5-John Walp.
Lap leaders: McVay (1-8), Frye (9-25)
Heat winners: Scarborough, Frye
270 Micro Sprints
Feature (9 laps): 1. 69-Cameron Smith; 2. 6-Tim McClelland; 3. 44-Steven Cox; 4. 1-Brian Marriott; 5. 166-Wyatt Rutz; 6. 22-Michael Boer; 7. 2-Bill Laughman; 8. 46-Colton Hendershot; 9. 1B-Brent Bull; 10. 49-Doug Yingling; 11. 20X-Craig Myers; 12. 19-Stevie Daron Jr.; 13. 52B-Leigha Rotz; 14. 88-Dennis Brill; 15. (DNF) 33-Lake Laughman; 16. (DNF) 96-Brock Whisler; 17. (DNF) 84-Zachary Glass; 18. (DNF) 7-Brent Mowery; 19. (DNF) 20-Cory Myers; 20. (DNF) 4T4-Joe Long Jr.; 21. (DNS) 12-Bryce Trone.
Lap leader: Smith (1-9)
Heat winners: Rutz, B. Laughman, Marriott
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 19-Travis Perry; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 18-Chris Transeau; 4. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 5. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 6. 41-Chuck Dell Jr[6]; 7. 94-Greg Burd; 8. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 9. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger; 10. 70-Mike Racine; 11. 51-Travis McClelland; 12. 5-Scott Houdeshell; 13. 30-Alex Robinson; 14. 93-Brent Marquis; 15. 9-Rick Hartwig; 16. 1G-Shawn Groft; 17. 43L-Ronald Little Jr.; 18. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 19. 56-Zach Baxter; 20. 61-Shaun Miller; 21. 11R-Scott Musselman; 22. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith; 23. (DNF) 26-Shaun Abney; 24. (DNF) 19L-Jonathan Robinson.
Lap leaders: Diehl (1-11), Perry (12-20)
Heat winners: Perry, Wurtzer, Diehl
Consy winner: Robinson
Limited Stocks
Feature (15 laps): 1. 15-Nick McDaniel; 2. 38-Jason Chronister; 3. 6-Matt Worley; 4. 17-Carl Cassell; 5. 2-Chad Weaver; 6. 99-Cody Klinedinst; 7. 47R-Robert Rudisill Jr.; 8. 77J-Jeff Erb; 9. 72-Gary Claypoole; 10. 36-Kyle Warnick; 11. (DNF) 18-Bailey Tolson; 12. (DNF) 69-Robbie Carroll; 13. (DNF) 88-Justin Oberlin; 14. (DNF) 22-Chad Martin; 15. (DNF) 81-Matt Chronister; 16. (DNF) 77-Justin Mong; 17. (DNF) 509-Trenton Fitz; 18. (DNF) 8-Tyler Kline; 19. (DNF) 18W-Robert Nicklow; 20. (DNF) 92-Terry Hartlaub
Lap leaders: Oberlin (1-5), J. Chronister (6-12), McDaniel (13-15)
Heat winners: J. Chronister, Mong
Classic Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 87-Roland Brown; 2. 9-Dylan Brown; 3. 34-Conner Cantwell; 4. 59-Sharon Unitas; 5. 09-Ron Grove; 6. 89-Joe Brown; 7. 20-Steve Cantwell; 8. 07-Nate Todt; 9. 17-Jim Rost Sr.; 10. 86-Wes Brown; 11. 100-Jim Rost Jr.; 12. 19-Chad Stine.
Lap leaders: D. Brown (1), Rost Sr. (2-4), S. Cantwell (5-13), R. Brown (14-20)
Heat winners: D. Brown, J. Brown
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
SUNDAY
Bob Weikert Memorial - Night 2
All Star Circuit of Champions
Feature (30 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson ($10,000), 2. 69K-Lance Dewease, 3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 4. 29-Danny Dietrich, 5. 1A-Jacob Allen, 6. 41-David Gravel, 7. 5-Brent Marks, 8. 83-Daryn Pittman, 9. 72-Ryan Smith, 10. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12. 26-Cory Eliason, 13. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 14. 13-Paul McMahan, 15. 17-Josh Baughman, 16. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17. 55-Mike Wagner, 18. 11-Zeb Wise, 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 20. 9-Kasey Kahne, 21. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 22. 2-Carson Macedo, 23. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 24. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 25. 2F-A.J. Flick
26. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell
