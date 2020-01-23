Boys’ basketball
Susquehannock 48, Biglerville 46
Jalen Franklin’s put back at the buzzer for Susquehannock (9-7) gave them a narrow victory over the host Canners (3-13).
Drew Parker had a big night for Biglerville, tallying 22 points to lead all scorers. Jorge Cervantes followed with eight of his own.
Franklin’s 16 points paced the Warriors.
Susquehannock 12 7 12 17 — 48
Biglerville 19 9 9 9 — 46
Susquehannock (48): Eden 1 0-0 2, Staub 2 0-0 5, Brusse 1 0-0 2, Holloway 1 2-6 5, Ja. Franklin 7 1-6 16, Lippy 3 0-0 8, Pecunes 1 0-0 2, Jo. Franklin 3 1-2 8. Totals: 19 4-14 48.
Biglerville (46): Jorge Cervantes 3 0-2 8, Sean Crook 2 1-2 7, Colby Martin 3 0-0 6, Drew Parker 10 1-1 22, Eli Weigle 1 1-1 3. Non-scorers: Burke, Mattson. Totals: 19 3-6 46.
3-pointers: S-Lippy 2, Jo. Franklin 1, Ja. Franklin 1, Holloway 1, Staub 1; B-Cervantes 2, Crook 2, Parker 1.
Wrestling
Spring Grove Area 43,
New Oxford 27
Despite pins from Andrew Christie (120), Timothy Uhler (132) and Dylan Forbes (195), the Colonials fell to hosts Spring Grove. Dylan Smith (220), Lance Becker (126) and Hunter Shaffer (160) also notched wins for New Oxford/
182-Camden Rice (SG) p. Dominick Grieco, 4:18; 195-Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Duncan McKinney 1:12; 220-Dylan Smith (NO) dec. Logan Herbst, 4-3; 285-Jeff Bormon (SG) dec. Jake Bixler, 8-2 106-Heath Smyser (SG) TF. Trent Uhler, 16-0 (5:29); 113: Levi Snyder (SG) TF. Jerry Dattoli, 17-1 (6:00); 120-Andrew Christie (NO) p. Sam Meyer, 3:57; 126-Lance Beckner (NO) dec. Alec Villareal, 9-5; 132-Timothy Uhler (NO) p. William Smyser, :38; 138-Caleb Bowlin (SG) p. Connor Herring (NO), 5:11; 145-Brady Pitzer (SG) p. Travis Salisbury, 2:56; 152: Kahle Zumbrum (SG) p. Logan Salisbury, 3:59; 160: Hunter Shaffer (NO) dec. Teague Conover, 6-5; 170: Thomas Dressler (SG) p. Alan Bobadilla, 1:52.
Bermudian Springs 70, Littlestown 4
The Eagles routed the visting Thunderbolts thanks to first-period pins from Savauri Shelton (285), Korey Smith (120), Brennan Schisler (126), Caleb Mantz (132), Cole Mosier (145) and Joshua Keller (195), as well as a slew of forfeit victories. Ayden Dillon picked up the lone with for the Bolts at 138 pounds.
285-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Cordell Irwin, 1:03; 106-Coby Johnston (BS) fft.; 113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) dec. Barrett Ziegler, 5-0; 120-Korey Smith (BS) p. Connor Brown, :45; 126: Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Samuel Murphy, :40; 132-Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Austin Ressler, :41; 138-Ayden Dillon (L) MD. Chanse Boyer, 17-5; 145: Cole Mosier (BS) p. Zachary Eader, :25; 152-Trenton Harder (BSH) p. Colby Hall, 2:39; 160-Jonah Martin (BS) MD. Jacob Yealy, 14-3; 170-Jhonathan Balek (BS) fft.; 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) fft.; 195-Joshua Keller (BS) p. James Knill, :49; 220-Blaine Worden (BS) dec. Thomas Carucci, 1-0.
York Tech 37, Biglerville 36
The Canners, despite four straight pins pins from Levi Haines (126), Ethan Slaybaugh (132), Blake Showers (138) and Gage Bishop (145), narrowly fell on the road to hosts York Tech. Isael-Sanchez and Brody Gardner picked up forfeit victory for Biglerville as well.
106-Brody Gardner (B) fft.; 113-Isael Sanchez (B) fft.; 120-Cayden Williamson (YT) dec. Aiden Wright, 11-8; 126-Levi Haines (B) p. Tyler Martin, 2:36; 132-Ethan Slaybaugh (B) p. Logan Kessler, 1:04; 138-Blake Showers (B) p. Zachary Childs, :16; 145-Gage Bishop (B) p. Mason Rinehart, :21; 152-Joshua Peters (YT) MD. Nicolas Azevedo, 13-3; 160-Brayden Whitacre (YT) dec. Isaac Sierra-Soto, 9-4; 170-Ricardo Montoya (YT) p. Eric Melchor-Cool 1:58; 182-Ethan Markel (YT) dec. Jacob Mead, 4-3; 195-James Wimot (YT) p. Tony Esquivias, 1:25; 220-J. Sharp (YT) p. Johnny Sanchez (B), :49; 285-E. McCleary (YT) p. Armando Torres, 2:17.
Hanover 42, Fairfield 24
A pin from Dalton Kirby (126) and a handful of forfeits lifted the Nighthawks over the visting Green Knights. Meanwhile, Dayton Ramsburg (160), Kyle Davis (182), Dakota Mongan (220) and Jacob Moyer (285) notched falls for Fairfield.
152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) fft.; 160-Dayton Ramsburg (F) p. Amir Benso, 3:59; 170- Double fft.; 182-Kyle Davis (F) p. Kehgan Wolf, 1:18; 195- Double fft.; 220-Dakota Mongan (F) p. Kardan Trish, 1:18; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) fft.; 106- Double fft.; 113-Micheal Corbin (H) fft.; 120-Dominic Taylor (H) fft.; 126-Dalton Kirby (H) p. Isaiah O‘Connor, 3:38; 132-Ryder Mathias (H) fft.; 138=Roger Romany (H) fft.; 145-Miguel Melendez (H) fft.
Swimming
Gettysburg Girls 115,
Susquehannock Girls 54
Susquehannock Boys 95,
Gettysburg Boys 75
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Paige Clapsadle, Natalie Hutwitch, Malina Reber, Grace Florek) 2:15.53; 200 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 2:09.43; 200 IM: 1. Reber (G) 2:34.98, 2. Hannah Green (G) 2:40.08, 3. Hurtwitch (G) 2:46.02; 50 free: 1. Morgan Newell (G) 25.64, 3. Katie Ketterman (G) 29.37L 100 fly: 1. Reber (G) 1:13.15, 2. Florek (G) 1:17:51; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 56.57; 500 free: 1. Newell (G) 5:29.60, 2. Clapsadle (G) 6:24.01, 3. Green (G) 6:34.95; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Florek, Ketterman, Brainard, Newell) 1:51.38; 100 back: 1. Clapsadle (G) 1:16.52, 2. Maddie Yingling (G) 1:19.41; 100 breast: 1. Sophie Leslie (S) 1:21.62, 2. Hurtwitch (G) 1:21.73, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:26.14; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clapsadle, Reber, Brainard, Newell) 4:03.84.
200 medley relay: 1. Susquehannock (Wade, McFadden, Ketterman, Achterberg) 1:47.02; 200 free: 1. Kandala (S) 1:58.37, 3. Jacob Bordatto (G) 2:05.79; 200 IM: 1. McFadden (S) 2:00.83, 2. Harry Nelson (G) 2:12.39, 3. Zach Tipton (G) 2:25.40; 50 free: 1. Kassidy Oussoren (G) 22.96, 3. Brandon Gladfelter (G) 23.73; 100 fly: 1. Bordatto (G) 1:02.17, 3. Conor Wagner 1:09.13; 100 free: 1. Kandala (S) 50.78, 2. Oussoren (G) 51.33; 500 free: 1. McFadden (S) 4:50.27; 200 free relay: 1. Susquehannock (Wade, Orndorff, McQuay, Kandala) 1:37.76, 100 back: 1. Wade (S) 58.12, 2. Nelson (G) 58.47, 3. Gladfelter (G) 1:05.16; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:10.24, 3. Alex Aumen (G) 1:15.52; 400 free relay: 1. Susquehannock (McFadden, Orndorff, Achterberg, Kandala) 3:37.06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.