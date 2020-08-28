In the same way smallmouth bass attack spinnerbaits in the Susquehanna, hopes for recovery of “bronzebacks” in Pennsylvania are riding high.
But the comeback appears to be far from complete.
Human and environmental intrusions that caused disease and deaths of young and old smallies for more than a decade still linger. Some threats, like that of high water, are more intense than ever. Large swaths of some age groups of smallmouths are nearly gone from populations.
Disease-related mortality of young smallmouth bass was first documented in the Susquehanna River in 2005.
In the years that followed young bass seemed to disappear and adult smallmouths had lesions, blotchy skin, and open sores. A tumor was documented, photographed, and the fish became the poster-bass for an ugly affliction that only seemed to get worse.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) started a “Save Our Susquehanna” campaign to raise money. The PFBC and Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) called for the river to be declared impaired so that restoration could get serious. Smallmouth populations were also suffering in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia rivers.
These days and from his seat on the water, Orrtanna fishing guide Rivers Grove sees things turning around, with exceptions.
“This year to me has shown definite improvements with lots of small fish and a lot of fry that are doing well,” Riv says. “I truly believe that if we have a few more spring seasons like 2020, things will be back were they need to be.
“There is definitely a decline in the bigger class of smallmouths 16- to 20-inches in both the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers,” he says.
Riv says that of the smallmouths caught from his boat this year, only two had sores or lesions. To him the rest looked clean and healthy.
He agrees that high water events have hurt smallmouths, as has pollution, raw sewage, flathead catfish, and birds of prey.
The Susquehanna River was listed as one of five best bass fishing rivers in America in 2005. That year, young smallmouth bass started dying off in the Susquehanna and the Juniata rivers.
Catch rates of adults had fallen 80 percent between 2001-05.
Fish surveyed in the Potomac, Shenandoah and Susquehanna rivers had sexual abnormalities that included eggs growing in their testes, a condition called “intersex.”
In 2012, the PFBC closed seasons for smallmouths from May 1 to June 15 in much of the Susquehanna., in order to create less stress and protect spawning fish. In 2018, when survey results showed the bass met recovery benchmarks the imposed restrictions from May 1 to mid-June were lifted for smallmouth and largemouth bass in the middle and lower Susquehanna and lower Juniata rivers. Catch and release restrictions continue for those portions of the Susquehanna and Juniata.
Smallmouth bass are sensitive to environmental conditions, much like a “canary in the coal mine,” warning scientists of pollution problems before they afflict other fish and mammals.
A 2013 CBF report “Angling for Healthier Rivers” theorized that smallmouth bass were under siege by a “perfect storm” of pollution, chemicals, and climate.
Today that “perfect storm” still hangs over populations.
Rising water temperatures and extreme rainfall caused in part by climate change; nitrogen and phosphorus pollution; and endocrine-disrupting chemicals are stressing the smallmouths and weakening their immune systems.
High water at the wrong time is flat-out washing out spawning nests.
Spawning occurs in the spring when water temperatures get to about 60 degrees. Males build nests in gravel near the shore and stand guard over newly hatched fry. Some smallmouths have lived more than 12 years.
Dr. Vicki Blazer, research fisheries biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and a key contributor to the report, still feels strongly that immunosuppression is a major threat. “It might not be all the time,” she says. “Maybe it is when temperatures are high, or you have runoff exposing the fish to multiple different chemicals.”
The same concentration of polluted runoff that should keep us out of local creeks after a heavy rain is doing a number on the fish. “One of my questions is, how much that effects populations, particularly when we have runoff at a time when the most vulnerable life-stage is there,” Dr. Blazer says. “The fish that have just hatched or young. We’ve found some really high levels of herbicides right after runoff events in the spring, because that is when they are there.”
“The high flow is always a problem for us and that’s true for just about every smallmouth bass population, high flows dictate year class strength,” says Geoff Smith, Susquehanna River biologist with the PFBC. “Occasionally we’d have bad classes because of flows in June and July.
Smith thinks an extreme weather event last year may have claimed a lot of adult smallmouths. “They are going into the spawning period, which is stressful, and this is above the stress they already had. It can result in adult mortality. I was out there in the spring of 2019, pre-spawn and we had fish everywhere.”
As for contributions by agriculture, there are multiple reasons to reduce the runoff of nitrogen and phosphorus.
In addition to feeding harmful algal blooms, Dr. Blazer says nitrogen and phosphorus are also going to contribute to increased parasite load as some of the bacteria help proliferation of potential pathogens that the fish are exposed to. It is a serious threat when the immune system is weakened.
Another cloud in this perfect storm are results of a study by Susquehanna University’s Freshwater Institute in 2019 that found tiny plastic particles, also called microplastics, in 100 percent of smallmouth bass digestive systems surveyed.
In the Keystone State, it is thought that early smallmouth mortality was due to a virus that also claims largemouth bass. The PFBC and Michigan State partnered on a study that indicated the virus could cause mortality.
Sadly, it does not appear that our waters are getting to be much cleaner.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s latest biennial report found that 25,468 miles of our waters are being harmed by polluted runoff and other elements. That is 5,500 more miles than four years ago.
I continue to see photos from this year of smallmouths with blotchy skin and occasional sores.
The good news for the Susquehanna is that, finally, the DEP determined two y ears ago that the Juniata River in Huntingdon County down-river to a section of the Susquehanna at Lancaster County, should be added to the list of impaired waters, as unsuitable for aquatic life due to high pH.
Smith says high pH causes an imbalance in the fish. “Everything about the fish is controlled by the water around it,” he says. “As the pH around it changes, it changes its ability to regulate itself.”
As for the smallmouth’s slow recovery, Smith says the class of young fish spawned in 2019 appears to be huge and are being caught now, as Riv Grove can attest.
“We have a good population of small fish coming into the population from 2019 as well as a good class in 2020,” Smith says. “We are going to have what appears to be two strong classes recruiting to the population and will fill in those gaps relatively quickly.”
Smith thinks the 2019 class will be 8 to 10 inches by this fall. “By roughly two to three years by our estimation, those fish will be a foot long,” he says. ”Sometimes the fish mature fast as well through compensatory reproduction.”
All things considered, and surveyed, Smith agrees with fishing guide Riv Grove, that the health of smallmouths in Pennsylvania is trending upward.
“We have to realize we are in a different place than we were 10 years ago,” Smith says. “We didn’t have young fish coming into the population and we’re not seeing the disease mortality from about 2012, on.”
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
