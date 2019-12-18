GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 61, James Buchanan 52
Molly Watkins was lights out for the Lightning Bolts (3-3), scoring a team-high 20 points in the road victory.
Ava Collins chipped in with 15 points of her own and Kylah Green added 13. Littlestown also shot an impressive 22 of 29 from the line.
Freshman Mackenzie Stoner led the Rockets (1-5) with 20 points.
Littlestown 11 23 14 13 — 61
James Buchanan 9 15 8 20 — 52
James Buchanan (52): Piper 2 1-2 5, R. Heinbaugh 4 2-2 11, Kimmer 0 1-2 1, Shughart 1 0-0 2, Soltenberger 2 1-2 6, Dayley 2 3-5 7, Stoner 6 6-6 20. Totals: 17 14-19 52.
Littlestown (61): Molly Watkins 7 5-7 20, Carli Thayer 1 0-0 3, Kellee Staub 1 0-0 3, Ava Collins 4 7-8 15, Olivia Study 1 3-4 5, Wendi Snyder 0 2-2 2, Kylah Green 4 5-8 13. Non-scorers: Portillo, Midkiff, Brinkley. Totals: 18 22-29 61.
3-pointers: JB-Stoner 2, Heinbaugh 1, Soltenberger 1; L-Watkins 1, Staub 1, Thayer 1.
WRESTLING
Biglerville 57, Delone Catholic 18
Ethan Slaybaugh (126), Devin Ponce (132), Blake Showers (138), Isaac Sierra-Soto (160) and Jacob Mead (182) all picked up falls for the Cannes as they breezed past visiting Delone Catholic to move to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in YAIAA Division III.
106-Brody Gardner (B) fft; 113-Isael Sanchez (B) fft; 120-Ryderlee Reichart (DC) p Osvaldo Diaz-Reyes 2:34; 126-Ethan Slaybaugh (B) p. Josh Dietrich :47; 132-Devin Ponce (B) p. Nate Hart 2:34; 138-Blake Showers (B) p. Justin Emeigh 1:22; 145-Nick Carpenter (DC) dec. Nicolas Azevedo 7-5; 152-Gage Bishop (B) dec. Artem Reichart 7-6; 160-Isaac Sierra-Soto (B) p. Devin Reese :48; 170-Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia :38; 182-Jacob Mead (B) p. Harrison Smith 3:14; 195-Tony Esquivias (B) fft; 220-Sam Scovitch (BC) dec, Jonathan Sanchez 6-5; 285-Armando Torres (B) fft.
Littlestown 51, Fairfield 15
Austin Ressler (126) picked up a pin and Colby Hall had a 7-2 decision victory for the visiting Thunderbolts (3-2, 3-1) against the shorthanded Green Knights (1-4, 0-1) in a YAIAA Division III dual.
Jake Moyer (285) and Kyle Davis (195) had pins for Fairfield, while Dakota Mongan notched a 12-7 decision win.
106-Double fft; 113-Barrett Ziegler (L) fft; 120-Connor Brown (L) fft; 126-Austin Ressler (L) p. Zach Hoch 2:43; 132-Ayden Dillon (L) fft; 138-Mason Hurst (L) fft; 145-McKinley Dill (L) fft; 152-Colby Hall (L) dec. Dayton Ramsburg 7-2; 160-Jacob Yeally (L) fft.; 170-Tyler Rock (L) fft; 182-Double fft; 195-Kyle Davis (F) p James Kniff 1:42; 220-Dakota Mongan (F) dec. Jeremy Gebhart 12-7; 285-Jake Moyer (F) p. Thomas Carucci :37.
SWIMMING
Spring Grove boys 108, New Oxford 65
Spring Grove girls 137, New Oxford 44
Jon Clinton and Lauren Richter both swam to a pair of individual event victories in Tuesday’s YAIAA against the Rockets.
Clinton was first to the wall in the 50 free (23.59) and 100 free (53.08). He also joined teammates James Hayward, Angel Flores and Alan Flores in winning the 200 free relay with a time of 1:39.48.
Richter was tops in the 200 free (2:09.91) and 100 breast (1:15.87).
Angel Flores also delivered a victory for the Ox by clocking a 1:06.64 in the 100 fly.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Spring Grove 1:47.38; 200 free: 1. Gordon (SG) 1:49.93; 200 IM: Toth (SG) 2:21.73, 2. Ayden Batiste (NO) 2:54.15; 50 free: 1. Jon Clinton (NO) 23.59, 3. Alan Flores (NO) 25.39; 1-meter diving: 1. Berwager (SG) 138.9; 100 fly: 1. Angel Flores (NO) 1:06.64; 100 free: 1. Clinton (NO) 53.08; 500 free: 1. Raub (SG) 5:53.94; 200 free relay: 1. New Oxford (James Hayward, Angel Flores, Alan Flores, Clinton) 1:39.48; 100 back: 1. Toth (SG) 59.42, 3. Grant Hayward (NO) 1:10.18; 100 breast: 1. Hoschar (SG) 1:20.96; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 3:46.21
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Spring Grove 2:02.62; 200 free: 1. Lauren Richter (NO) 2:09.91, 3. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 2:18.41; 200 IM: 1. Heist (SG) 2:17.79; 50 free: 1. Meyer (SG) 28.08; 1-meter diving: 1. Lint (SG) 130.5; 100 fly: 1. Heist (SG) 1:03.13, 2. Clabaugh (NO) 1:10.20; 100 free: 1. Bell (SG) 1:00.28; 500 free: 1. Calder (SG) 5:53.84, 3. Lilly Anderson (NO) 7:26.49; 200 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 1:54.91; 100 back: 1. Bell (SG) 1:07.08; 100 breast: 1. Richter (NO) 1:15.87; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 4:11.74
