Brian Montieth led wire to wire to claim the $5,000 prize on Monday in the first sprint car race at Lincoln Speedway after a 72-day hiatus.
Track management announced Lincoln’s return to racing last Friday evening along with new precautions and procedures in place to assist those in attendance with social distancing and staying safe. Fans in the grandstands were seated by security and every other row was taped off. Hand sanitizing stations were placed throughout the venue and the infield viewing area was expanded to allow fans to spread out and social distance.
Montieth started on the pole of the 35-lap feature with Ryan Smith lined up on the outside of the front row.
When the green flag dropped Montieth took the lead with Tim Shaffer charging to second from his third-place starting spot. Smith settled into third with Steve Buckwalter challenging him for the spot.
Chad Trout was working hard to hold off TJ Stutts as he challenged for his fifth-place position.
Shaffer was not letting Montieth out of his sight and challenged him for the lead in turns 1 and 2 but Montieth would regain his advantage on the back stretch.
Jim Siegel brought out the first caution of the race on lap 6 as he fell off the pace and came to a stop on the front stretch. Shaffer was within striking distance of Montieth and had closed his lead to .683 seconds as they were approaching lapped traffic when the yellow came out.
Montieth led Shaffer, Smith, Buckwalter and Trout to the cone for a single file restart.
Montieth got a good jump on the start and drove through the middle of turns 1 and 2 with Shaffer running the bottom as they pulled away from the rest of the field.
The red flag came out on lap 9 when Robbie Kendall spun in turn 2 as he was battling Trout for sixth. Kendall collected AJ Flick with Flick ending up on his side. Kendall was able to rejoin the field after using the two-minute work period to make repairs.
Montieth set the pace and led Shaffer, Smith, Buckwalter and Stutts on the restart. Montieth pulled away from Shaffer in turns 1 and 2 but Shaffer was able to make up time running the bottom in turns 3 and 4.
As Shaffer was tracking down Montieth, Stutts was all over Buckwalter for the fourth spot.
With Montieth running the top and Shaffer working the bottom the leaders caught lapped traffic on lap 14.
Shaffer was closing in on Montieth as they worked through traffic but a lapped car running the same line as Shaffer gave him trouble allowing Montieth to get his lead over 1 second.
Just as Montieth was pulling away from Shaffer he encountered the lapped car of Kendall who he struggled to get around. Shaffer was able to get Montieth’s lead back under 1 second as he worked on getting by Kendall.
Once Montieth got by Kendall it was Shaffer’s turn again to struggle with lapped traffic and Monteith grew his lead to over 1.5 seconds.
Montieth’s lead was erased when the caution came out again on lap 29. Gerard McIntyre Jr. spun out in turn 2 and in attempt to keep running ended up doing several 360 spins. During his spinning McIntyre collected both Shaffer and Smith, who were running second and third, respectively.
Smith rejoined the field but Shaffer and McIntyre’s nights were over. Brandon Rahmer also went to the pits ending his night.
With the second and third place cars out of the running the top five on the restart were Montieth, Buckwalter, Lance Dewease Freddie Rahmer and Chase Dietz. Rahmer had made his way to fourth from his 21st starting spot.
Freddie ran the top and got by Dewease for third and quickly went to work on Buckwalter for second. As the two battled for second on lap 32, contact was made coming out of turn 4 and Rahmer ended up with his front end in the front stretch wall, ending his impressive run and bringing out the yellow flag.
With Rahmer out of the mix, Montieth led Buckwalter, Dewease, Stutts and Dietz on the final restart of the race. Montieth paced the field and got an excellent jump on the restart. Running the high side is Montieth’s bread and butter and he had a 1.364 lead in just one lap over Buckwalter.
Montieth took the checkered flag 1.789 seconds ahead of Buckwalter. Dewease held on for third, Stutts crossed the line fourth and Anthony Macri finished fifth from his 14th starting spot to earn the hard charger award.
Monday night’s non-points event followed the PA Speedweek format and started off with time trials for the 49 cars in attendance. The field was split into two qualifying groups with Lance Dewease setting overall quick time with a lap of 13.309 seconds.
Heat winners were Shaffer, Montieth, Stutts and Buckwalter.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with 410 and 358 sprint cars. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 5 and grandstand gates opening at 5:30.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Monday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Montieth ($5,000); 2. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease; 4. 11-TJ Stutts; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 75-Chase Dietz; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich; 9. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 10. 72-Ryan Smith; 11. 87-Alan Krimes; 12. 35-Chad Layton; 13. 15-Adam Wilt; 14. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 15. 0-Rick Lafferty; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 99-Kyle Moody; 18. 19M-Landon Myers; 19. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 20. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 21. 28-Tim Shaffer (DNF); 22. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr. (DNF); 23. 2-AJ Flick (DNF); 24. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF)
Lap Leaders: Montieth (1-35)
Heat winners: Shaffer, Montieth, Stutts, Buckwalter
B-main winner: F. Rahmer
C-main winner: Norris
