After charging from ninth to third in his second heat race to solidify a second-place starting spot in the 40-lap feature, David Gravel said: “If I can’t win from second I should quit” during a pit interview.
Gravel won’t be quitting anytime soon as the World of Outlaw driver led wire to wire to claim the $10,000 prize in Wednesday night’s Drydene 40.
Gravel lined up to the outside of Brian Montieth for the feature start. Gravel used his outside starting spot to gain the advantage over Montieth going into turn 1. Logan Schuchart settled into third while Brent Marks and Lucas Wolfe battled for fourth behind the leaders.
The first caution of the race came on lap 2 when Adam Wilt came to a stop on the back stretch.
Gravel led Montieth, Schuchart, Marks and Wolfe to the cone for the single file restart.
Montieth went high to try and catch Gravel but it left the bottom open for Schuchart to take second in turns 1 and 2.
Marks followed taking third, but the caution came out again on lap 3 before the lap was completed to make the pass official. The yellow was for Billy Dietrich who got spun around in turns 1 and 2.
Once again Gravel paced the field for the restart. Gravel and Schuchart pulled away from Montieth as he tried to fend off Marks. Marks got by Montieth for third on lap 4.
After suffering extensive damage in his heat first heat race and qualifying through the B-main, Freddie Rahmer pulled in on lap 8.
Schuchart stayed with Gravel at the front of the pack as the two pull away from the field. Marks also pulled away from the rest of the field as he reeled in the leaders.
Lucas Wolfe entered the top four on lap 10 after getting by Montieth. Brandon Rahmer followed getting into the top 5.
The leaders entered lapped traffic on lap 12. Marks used the bottom in turns 1 and 2 to get by Schuchart for second on lap 13 as Logan tapped the wall using the high line.
Schuchart took second back on lap 15 but only temporarily as Marks took the spot back right at the line.
Schuchart tried the top in 1 and 2 to get by Marks but it was to no avail.
Marks got to the bumper of Gravel but couldn’t make a move for the lead.
The top three were running under a blanket as Gravel and Marks were nearly side by side at the line with 7 laps to go.
Gravel beat Marks to the line for the $10,000 pay day by .485 seconds. Schuchart finished third only .407 seconds behind Marks. Wolfe crossed the line fourth and Alan Krimes completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Wednesday
410 Sprints
Feature (40 laps): 1. 41-David Gravel ($10,000); 2. 5-Brent Marks; 3. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 21-Brian Montieth; 8. 75-Chase Dietz; 9. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 10. 59-Jim Siegel; 11. 1a-Jacob Allen; 12. 69K-Lance Dewease; 13. 8-Billy Dietrich; 14. 72-Ryan Smith; 15. 48-Danny Dietrich; 16. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 17. 39m-Anthony Macri; 18. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 20. 14-Parker Price-Miller; 21. 5-Dylan Cisney; 22. 39-Jason Solwold; 23. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 15-Adam Wilt (DNF)
Lap leaders: Gravel (1-40)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 21-Brian Montieth; 2. 75-Chase Dietz; 3. 5-Brent Marks; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 15-Adam Wilt; 7. 14c-Tyler Esh; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 9. 69K-Lance Dewease (DNF); 10. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 39m-Anthony Macri; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 7. 14-Parker Price-Miller; 8. 44-Dylan Norris; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 59s-Steve Wilbur
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 1a-Jacob Allen; 2. 41-David Gravel; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 5. 19m-Landon Myers 6. 72-Ryan Smith; 7. 39-Jason Solwold; 8. 1x-Chad Trout; 9. 5-Dylan Cisney; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 69K-Lance Dewease; 2. 5-Brent Marks; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 75-Chase Dietz; 8. 15-Adam Wilt; 9. 14c-Tyler Esh; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNS)
Heat 5 (10 laps): 1. 39m-Anthony Macri; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 3. 14-Parker Price-Miller; 4. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 8. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 44-Dylan Norris
Heat 6 (10 laps): 1. 5-Dylan Cisney; 2. 39-Jason Solwold; 3. 41-David Gravel; 4. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 7. 72-Ryan Smith; 8. 19m-Landon Myers; 9. 1a-Jacob Allen; 10. 1x-Chad Trout
B-main (12 laps): 1. 48-D. Dietrich; 2. 19m-Myers; 3. 51-F. Rahmer; 4. 15-Wilt; 5. 21T-Fisher; 6. 2w-Forsythe; 7. 1x-Trout; 8. 44-Norris; 9. 59s-Wilbur; 10. 14c-Esh
