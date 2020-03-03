In an announcement that came as a surprise to many, Bermudian Springs senior wrestler Trenton Harder said that he would not compete in the PIAA Wrestling Championships due to injury.
Harder suffered a head injury after a mat return in a consolation bout at last Saturday’s Class 2A Southeast Regional tournament in Bethlehem. He was forced to default that bout, and the ensuing fifth-place contest, earning a sixth-place finish that qualified him for states.
When reached for comment on Tuesday evening, Harder said that he met with doctors on Monday and determined it was unsafe to take the mat for the state tournament, which begins on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“Even if I got cleared, I wasn’t going to go at 60 percent,” Harder said. “If it were a knee or a shoulder I’d be wrestling, but my doctor was saying that if I hit my head again it could cause permanent damage.”
Harder, who is committed to wrestle for Army West Point after high school, placed sixth at 152 pounds a year ago.
In a conversation with the Times on Saturday, Harder said he felt he’d be ready to wrestle on Thursday, but his condition never progressed.
“I honestly thought I’d be feeling better than I do,” he said Tuesday.
When reached for comment, Bermudian Springs head coach Dave McCollum said he was still working out details of the situation and that as of Tuesday evening Harder had not been officially withdrawn from the tournament.
Harder compiled a career record of 117-42, winning a District 3 title as a junior. He became the first four-time section champion in Bermudian program history, and was a district runner-up this year.
