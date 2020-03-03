Friday marks the beginning of the PIAA state basketball postseason and five area teams are hoping to finish their respective seasons as state champions.
On the boys side, both New Oxford and Gettysburg will take aim at Class 5A title. The Colonials fell one game short of reaching the District 3 championship game before battling back for third. The Warriors, meanwhile, came in as the top seed but had a difficult showing, losing to eventual champ Muhlenburg in the second round and then dropping a pair of games on the back side to finish eighth.
Over with the girls, both Delone Catholic and Gettysburg won District 3 championships. The Squirettes enter the state tournament hoping to repeat as Class 3A champs. Jeff Bair’s Warriors won their first district title and will look to add their first state title as well in Class 5A. Splitting them, in Class 4A, is Bermudian Springs, which enters the state tournament as the fifth seed from the district.
BOYS
D3-8 Gettysburg (23-4) vs. D1-1 West Chester East (26-2) at Norristown HS
The Warriors entered the postseason 22-0 and as the favorites to take home a District 3 championship. Then things began to come a bit unglued. Gettysburg lost in the first round of YAIAA Tournament to York, 59-46.
The loss didn’t affect district seeding and the Warriors entered the Class 5A tournament with the top seed opposite New Oxford, which was seeded second. Gettysburg appeared to right the ship in the opening round, downing Hershey, 66-56. But it then ran into red-hot Muhlenburg who left with a 60-49 victory.
They lacked their trademark energy on the back side, falling to Shippensburg, 67-60, before getting blown out by Elizabethtown, 71-40, in the seventh-place game.
Now it’s up to head coach Lawrence Williams to get the Gettysburg and star player Quadir Copeland back on track. To do so, they’ll have to get through a surging West Chester East team that won every district tournament game by double figures, including a 67-43 dismantling of Penn Wood in the finals.
Andrew Carr is the star for the Vikings. Carr turned in 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in the District 1 championship game. Carr is a 6-foot-9 senior who will play collegiately for Delaware.
D3-3 New Oxford (21-5) vs. D7-3 Thomas Jefferson (16-8) at Dallastown HS
The Colonials’ postseason has gone more smoothly than that of their District 3, Class 5A compatriots Gettysburg, but twice they’ve come up just short of adding a championship banner.
New Oxford entered the postseason at 19-3 and reached the YAIAA Tournament finals with wins over Hanover and York. In the finals, however, the Colonials struggled in the halfcourt to generate offense and fell to Central York, 42-32.
They then entered the District 3 tournament as second seed and immediately went back to work, rolling past both Big Spring and York to reach the semifinals. In the semis, New Oxford went up big early on visiting Milton Hershey before the Spartans clawed their way back for a 62-52 win, dropping the Colonials to the third-place game where they topped Northern, 63-60.
Now the Ox once again gets a fresh start. Led by the dynamic scoring duo of Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long, New Oxford is set to go head to head with WPIAL third-place finisher Thomas Jefferson.
The Jaguars entered the WPIAL Tournament as the No. 4 seed and barely fell to eventual champs Laurel Highlands in the semifinals, 44-42. Isaac McNeil, Shane Stump and Noah Pierce all average more than 15 points per game for a potent Thomas Jefferson offense.
GIRLS
D3-1 Delone Catholic (24-1) vs. D12-6 Philadelphia Academy Charter (7-9) at
Dallastown HS
The Squirettes, like the Gettysburg boys, entered the postseason unblemished before losing in the opening round of the YAIAA Tournament to Gettysburg.
That served as a wake-up call according to senior guard Brooke Lawyer, who eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau earlier in the season. Delone breezed through the District 3 tournament, squashing Susquenita, 62-30, in the semis and then doubling up Trinity, 44-22, in the finals.
It now enters the state tournament as the defending champion looking to retain.
To start, the Squirettes get the sixth-placed team from District 12, Philadelphia Academy Charter. The Chargers are just 7-9 on the year.
Delone enters the tournament as one of the favorites along with District 2 champion and perennial power Dunmore, who the Squirettes could see in the semifinals.
D3-5 Bermudian Springs vs. D12-1
Landsdale Catholic at Archbishop Wood HS
The young Eagles, led by a trio of sophomores alongside 1,000-point scorer Skyler West, have had a bit of a tough go of it in the postseason.
Bermudian entered the YAIAA Tournament at 18-4, but fell to Red Lion, 58-51 in the opening round.
The Eagles then went on the road to begin the District 3 tournament and fell to hosts Susquehanna Township, 67-63, in a tight affair. They rebounded well, however, first topping Fleetwood, 56-48, before upended Wyomissing, 55-30, to take the final spot in the state tournament from the district.
The Eagles will need big performances from sophomores Hannah Chenault, Lillian Peters and Bailey Oehmig if they want to upend District 12 champions Landsdale Catholic.
The Crusaders have lost just three games all year and come into the state tournament off the back of a 65-45 win in the District 12 championship game.
D3-1 Gettysburg (26-3) vs. D1-6 West Chester East (18-8) at Cumberland Valley HS
The Warriors enter the PIAA Class 5A state tournament on a mission.
Jeff Bair’s team made a run to the YAIAA Tournament final before falling to Dallastown and then won four straight, including three by double digits, to win the Class 5A District 3 tournament.
Led by a balanced offense run by sophomore Anne Bair, the Warriors have a variety of ways to beat opponents. They had the third-best scoring offense in the area at 51.8 points per game and the second best defense, conceding just 37.1 per game through the district playoffs.
A year ago, Gettysburg won its opening round game before being bounced out in the second round by eventually runner-up Archbishop Carroll.
This time around the Warriors start with District 1 sixth-place finisher West Chester East. The Vikings upset Penn Wood in the back side of the District 1 tournament to reach the state tournament for the first time since the state reclassified.
