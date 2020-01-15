NEW OXFORD — New Oxford’s Abdul Janneh entered Wednesday night’s contest with Spring Grove needing six points to reach 1,000 for his career.
The Colonial senior got the milestone out of the way just under 2 1/2 minutes into his team’s 81-48 rout of the visiting Rockets in YAIAA-1 boys hoops action.
Janneh’s first hoop came on a breakaway jam for the first points of the game just 27 seconds in, an old-fashioned 3-point play a minute later brought him to within one of the target.
Then, 40 seconds later, he caught a pass in the center of the floor beyond the arc. He jab stepped at his defender, put the ball on the for one dribble that got him into the lane and then a runner off the backboard that banked in gave him the milestone.
“It means a lot to do this at home, in front of my friends and family and in front of our fans that support us so well,” Janneh said. “It’s not just about me. Coach (Nathan) Myers and (former) Coach (Sean) Bair and my teammates are a huge part of it, too. They all believe in me.”
Following a short break in the action that saw Janneh presented with the game ball that he took into the stands to give to his parents, there was a game to go win.
New Oxford (11-3, 6-2) roared out to a 17-4 lead, but nine straight by the visitors sliced the deficit to 17-13.
Connor Jenkins’ trey to end the first quarter staked New Oxford to a 20-13 lead.
Spring Grove (1-12, 0-8) was feisty throughout the second quarter and trailed just 31-25 late in the stanza before a pair of free throws each from Jenkins and Tommy Haugh pushed the Ox to a 35-25 lead going to the locker room.
The Rockets stayed within shouting distance early in the third quarter and trailed 42-29 following Diarmid Stewart’s bucket with 4:53 left in the frame.
That was the last points for the visitors for over seven minutes and the Ox put things out of reach with a 23-0 run that spanned the quarter break.
Brayden Long tallied ten of the points during the run, while Janneh put in eight of them as the Colonials put the game out of reach.
“We were a little more locked in on defense after halftime and our defense definitely fueled our offense during that run,” Myers said. “We got a lot of tips and deflections, which allowed us to run and also didn’t allow them to set up their zone (defense). That led to a lot of good looks for us.”
The Ox drained 11-of-31 from beyond the arc in the game with Jenkins connecting six times from deep on his way to a game-high 22 points, which also set a new career high for the junior.
“Connor has been really good for us this season. It’s his first year as a starting point good and he’s done very well,” Myers said. “He played valuable minutes and hit some big shots off the bench last season and I think that helped him this year.”
Long also set a new career high as he tickled the twine for 19 points and also hauled in seven boards to go with three assists.
Janneh put in 17 points to move into fifth place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,011 points. He passed 2005 grad Drew Sneeringer (1,004) and 1972 grad Ned Powers (1,007) during Wednesday’s game. Janneh also collected 11 boards and had three dimes.
Myers cited the strong inside play of sophomore big man Tommy Haugh as a key not only on Wednesday, but throughout the season. Haugh finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
“Tommy is 6-foot-6 and he knows how to use his length defensively,” Myers said. “He defends the rim well, he rebounds well and he usually keeps the ball in play when he blocks a shot, instead of sending it out of bounds.”
The win puts the Colonials in a three-way tie for second place in division play with Northeastern and William Penn. That trio sits a game back of front-running Central York.
“Our season is going well and we want to keep it going for as long as we can,” Janneh said. “We’ve had to adjust to the way that Coach Myers wants us to play because he slows it down a little bit more than we were used to with Coach Bair. But he still lets us play our game.”
Myers said of the changes, “The guys have been open and receptive to what the coaching staff has wanted them to do. There’s been some adjustments, but it’s been a fun season. We’ve got six seniors, so we’re not going to try to reinvent everything and go away from what has been successful in the past.”
New Oxford returns to action when it hosts Dallastown (8-6, 4-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove 13 12 4 19 — 48
New Oxford 20 15 23 23 — 81
Spring Grove (48): Cole McKowen 2 1-2 6, Diarmid Stewart 5 3-6 13, Caleb Watson 3 0-0 9, Ryan McKowen 1 0-0 2, David Smith 5 1-2 12, Brendan Jones 1 0-1 2, Taeshon Dixon 1 0-1 2, Josh Blymier 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Bryce Ball. Totals 19 5-12 48.
New Oxford (81): Nick Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Abdul Janneh 7 2-3 17, Tayshawn Golden 1 0-0 2, Tommy Haugh 2 3-3 8, Noah Strausbaugh 2 2-2 7, Brayden Long 8 1-1 19, Connor Jenkins 7 2-3 22, Torbyn Eakins 1 0-0 2, Charles Clark 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Dawaun Golden, Connor Rebert, Justin Floyd, Zach Barnhart, Luke Rickrode. Totals 30 10-12 81.
3-pointers: SG — Watson 3, C. McKowen 1, Smith 1; NO — Jenkins 6, Long 2, Janneh 1, Haugh 1, Strausbaugh 1.
