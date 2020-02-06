It wasn’t the end of the world – or even the season, for that matter – but there was an unmistakable air of finality hanging over the Gettysburg wrestling team on Thursday night.
The Warriors, who steamed into the PIAA Team Championships on a 21-match winning streak, were floored by an inspired Canon-McMillian club, 45-18. The Big Macs scored early, often and with a sense of physicality that Gettysburg simply couldn’t match. When the final horn sounded the District 7 powerhouse had a tidy rout tucked into its pocket as it prepared for today’s quarterfinals.
Gettysburg wrestlers may have been searching for answers as to how or why they were dusted by Canon-Mac, but head coach Chris Haines had one simple explanation.
“We knew coming in that we were pretty evenly-matched and it would come down to who wanted it more,” he said. “They took third in their district and were not happy or satisfied with that. We took first in our district and were very happy with that. You have a team wrestling to prove something and you have a team that’s satisfied.”
The Big Macs were clearly a battle-tested bunch with their four losses this season coming against Nazareth, Erie Cathedral Prep, Waynesburg and Seneca Valley, all of which are sitting in the quarterfinals. They didn’t hide their intentions as they slugged their way to a 19-0 lead before Gettysburg could record its first takedown.
Consecutive major decisions by Brandon Dami and Costa Moore at 113 and 120 triggered the landslide. Jacob Gardner’s 16-0 technical fall and a pin by Jimmy Baxter made it apparent that Canon-McMillan wasn’t happy to simply compete at the Giant Center.
And why would it be, considering the Big Macs are 27-14 all-time in state tourney action with a pair of titles to their credit.
Gettysburg, on the other hand, was making just its second appearance in the state duals, the other coming in 1999 after it won its first district title.
“Our kids were satisfied with winning a District 3 championship,” said Haines. “This was a possibility and a concern that I had coming in, and it played out the way I expected it to.”
Jake Cherry temporarily stemmed the Big Mac tide at 138 with an 8-1 decision that featured a takedown in each period coming off front headlock variations. There would be no momentum shift, however, as freshman Gabriel Stafford outlasted Jared Townsend in the following bout, 11-7.
At 152 Luke Sainato squared off againt Tanner Rohaley in a bout featuring returning state qualifiers, but a potential battle was reduced to a minor skirmish as Rohaley controlled things from the outset. He led 5-0 at the end of a period, extending the advantage to 7-0 with another takedown in the second.
A stall point and escape set the final score at 9-0, further deflating the maroon-n-black as it saw one of its captains go down.
Devin Compton tried to right the ship with four takedowns for an 8-3 decision at 160, which meant the Warriors were bumping the top of the lineup. That was due in part to the unavailability of 195-pounder Sam Rodriguez, who is dinged up.
Freshman Matthew Furman hammered away against Nathan Ridgley in perhaps the most physical bout of the evening, which resulted in an 8-0 major for the District 7 squad.
Dylan Reinert’s fast fall at 182 kept Gettysburg alive at 30-12 but Canon-McMillan shifted returning state champ Gerrit Nijenhuis (32-0) to 195 where he posted a 16-1 tech fall against Max Gourley.
Trevor Gallagher gave the Warrior faithful a slice of joy when he back-tripped Austin Smith for a fall at 285 in the penultimate bout of the match.
Haines couldn’t mince words regarding the puzzling lack of desire to trade haymakers by his team leaders.
“The freshmen were in huge mismatches and they put forth huge effort,” he said of Reed Miller, Tyler Withers and Dalton Redden. “Our veteran guys didn’t toughen up and lead by example.”
It will be a short turnaround for Gettysburg which faces Williamsport in today’s opening round of Class 3A consolations at 10 a.m. A win would move the Warriors into the second round of consolations at 6 p.m. while a loss would end their tournament.
“Any match is winnable at this point and time if you want to win,” said Haines. “You have to put forth the effort and the attitude to be successful. We could be done (Friday) morning if we don’t change our attitude. Or, we could get back to the correct attitude and be here Saturday wrestling well.”
