LITTLESTOWN — Illness has taken its toll on the Littlestown boys’ basketball team recently and it sure made an impact on the Thunderbolts’ 62-56 loss to Susquehannock in YAIAA boys hoops action Monday night at the Thunderdome.
Junior starter Dante Elliot missed the game, while classmate and fellow starter Michael Gazmen, who had missed the previous week, returned to action, but played limited minutes off the bench.
“We’re a sick team and the most important thing for us right now is getting healthy for the postseason,” Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster said. “We’re a really good team when I’m able to use all my guys, but we haven’t had that for a little while.”
The postseason will begin for the Bolts on Friday when they face YAIAA-2 second place finisher York Suburban in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA tournament at Red Lion at a time to be announced.
“If we can come out and hit some shots, I think we’ll be alright,” Forster said. “York Suburban is a very good team and they’re a big team. They’ll definitely be a challenge for us, but we look forward to it.”
Littlestown (18-4) trailed Monday’s contest, 51-49, just before the midway point of the fourth quarter when Jayden Weishaar was whistled for a charge, his fourth foul of the game.
Susky (11-10) ran off the next seven points and the Bolts were trying to play catch up from there.
“Somebody needs to explain to me what a charge is,” Forster said. “Jayden came to a jump stop and faded away from the defender. That can’t possibly be a charge. It was huge, because he would’ve been at the line with a chance to tie the game and their best player (Jalen Franklin) would’ve fouled out on the play. I’m not saying it cost us the game, but it sure didn’t help.”
Littlestown managed to get to within 58-54 with 1:06 remaining when Logan Brown connected on a 3-pointer, but the Bolts got no closer.
Weishaar fouled out with 18 seconds remaining and finished the night 18 points, five boards and four assists.
The Bolts kept Franklin reasonably in check as the high-scoring sophomore shot 5-of-15 from the floor and finished with 15 points. What hurt the hosts was the 19 points and nine rebounds from Michael Staub and the 12 points from Jake Eden.
“We did a nice job with Franklin, I thought,” Forster said. “The other guys hurt us, though, and we gave up too many crucial rebounds that gave them second chances.”
Littlestown trailed by as many as six, 22-16, in the first half, but rallied to even things at the break, 30-30 and the hosts carried a 43-42 advantage into the final stanza.
Susquehannock badly needed the win to stay in contention for the District 3 Class 4A playoffs and the Warriors strengthened their grip on a spot as they currently sit ninth with ten teams earning berths.
“That’s a good team and it was a fun, competitive game tonight,” Forster said. “They’re well-coached and they play well together.”
Littlestown currently holds the fifth spot in 4A, which is where Forster expects the Bolts to end up, which would mean a bye in the first round, followed by a road game.
With the regular season in the books, the Bolts now look towards postseason play with Forster pleased with how the season has gone, so far.
“I don’t know if I expected us to be 18-4, but I felt that we had some talent and I know that we had a lot of guys showing up at offseason workouts and at open gyms,” the fourth-year coach said. “This group of seniors has carried on what the classes before them started.”
Susquehannock 62, Littlestown 56
Susquehannock 17 13 12 20 — 62
Littlestown 16 14 13 13 — 56
Susquehannock (62): Jake Eden 4 1-2 12, Michael Staub 6 6-6 19, Ian Brusse 1 0-0 2, Nolan Holloway 0 2-5 2, Jalen Franklin 5 4-4 15, Jon Lippy 3 0-0 7, Zach Green 1 1-4 3, Josh Franklin 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Nick Holloway. Totals 21 14-21 62.
Littlestown (56): Rachard Holder 3 1-3 9, Jake Bosley 1 0-0 2, Logan Brown 3 0-0 8, Tyler Biser 2 2-2 7, Brady Sartori 0 0-2 0, Jayden Weishaar 5 5-6 18, Brayden Staub 6 0-0 12. Non-scorers: Michael Gazmen, Braden Unger, Lucas Denault. Totals 20 8-13 56.
3-pointers: S-Eden 3, Staub 1, Ja. Franklin 1, Lippy 1; L-Weishaar 3, Brown 2, Holder 2, Biser 1.
J.V. Score: Susquehannock 48, Littlestown 46
