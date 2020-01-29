It took two hard-fought victories in an eight-day span over a quality opponent to do it, but Gettysburg did it when it beat York Suburban, 66-60, in YAIAA-2 boys basketball action to secure the division title Wednesday night.
Gettysburg (18-0, 11-0) had beaten the Trojans on the road, 67-61, on January 22.
“Suburban gave us everything we could handle both times. They’re an excellent team and they made us earn it,” Gettysburg head coach Lawrence Williams said. “I’m very proud of our guys. Winning the division was one of our goals before the season. We’d also like to make a run in counties, a run in districts and qualify for states.”
It’s the first division title for the Warriors since the 2012-13 season and only their second since the 1993-94 campaign.
“This one is special,” Gettysburg senior co-captain Zach Ketterman said. “I’ve won three (titles) in baseball and one in football. I wanted to add one in basketball and we’ve been chasing this one all season.”
Suburban (14-5, 8-3) hung around throughout the game, holding the lead three times and never trailing by more than six.
A hoop by Anthony Brown with 3:25 to go gave the Trojans a 57-55 lead, but the Warriors never panicked.
Williams eschewed a timeout and allowed his team to run its offense. It lead to a drive-and-kick by Quadir Copeland, who found Asher Baddick wide open in the left corner.
Baddick, who had been scoreless to that point, never hesitated and found nothing but net with a trifecta at the 2:58 mark to put the Warriors back in front, 58-57.
“Asher’s shot was huge,” Williams said. “They had just taken the lead and it was big to get it right back.”
A hoop by Charles Warren with 2:21 to play, then Mike Hankey’s and-1 with 1:42 remaining hiked Gettysburg’s advantage to 63-57.
“Charles had some big plays and made some big shots,” Williams said. “He also defended (Cam) Brewer well after he was hurting us with his shooting. Charles made it tough on him and his own offense didn’t suffer in the process.”
Warren posted a game-high 20 points and now needs 17 to reach 1,000 for his career.
“I missed a couple shots, but didn’t let it get me down,” Warren said. “I just kept playing and attacking.”
The win was Gettysburg’s sixth by six points or less, something not lost on Ketterman.
“Gaining experience and winning tight games is important,” he said. “It’ll help us in the postseason.”
Gettysburg trailed 17-16 after the opening stanza before a strong second quarter allowed the Warriors to assume a 34-28 advantage following Ketterman’s bucket with 53 ticks to go until the break.
Suburban narrowed the halftime deficit to 35-32.
While Warren paced the Warriors in the scoring column, Copeland stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 14 boards, five assists and two blocks.
“Q can affect a game in so many positive ways that don’t include scoring,” Williams said. “He draws so much attention from the other team.”
Ketterman contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, while Hankey tossed in 10.
Brewer led the visitors with 19 points and Aiden Hughley scored 18 to go with eight caroms.
The Warriors maintained their grip on the top spot in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings and a top two finish would mean all home games in the tournament, except for a potential district final which would be played at Giant Center in Hershey.
Gettysburg looks to finish out division play undefeated when it welcomes Kennard-Dale to town on Friday for a 7:30 start. A win would give Gettysburg its first undefeated division run since it pulled the trick in 1992-93, its first season in the Mid-Penn Conference.
Gettysburg 66, York Suburban 60
York Suburban 17 15 15 13 — 60
Gettysburg 16 19 14 17 — 66
York Suburban (60): Chris Spellman 2 0-0 5, Savon Sutton 2 0-1 5, Cam Brewer 7 3-5 19, Aiden Hughley 9 0-2 18, Alan Gorham 1 0-0 2, Anthony Brown 5 1-1 11. Non-scorers: Dovante Embry-Banks, R.J. Marquis, Drew Schultz. Totals 26 4-9 60.
Gettysburg (66): Charles Warren 7 4-4 20, Asher Baddick 1 0-0 3, Mike Hankey 4 1-1 10, Tayshon Foster 1 1-2 4, Zach Ketterman 5 1-5 11, Quadir Copeland 8 2-6 18. Totals 26 9-18 66.
Three-Point Goals: YS — Brewer 2, Spellman 1, Sutton 1; G — Warren 2, Baddick 1, Hankey 1, Foster 1.
J.V. Score: York Suburban 65, Gettysburg 25
