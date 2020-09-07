Danny Dietrich inked his name in Lincoln Speedway history with a sweep of the Twin 20 features during the Bob Leiby Memorial on Saturday night. The only other driver to accomplish this feat at Lincoln was Steve Smith in 1992. It had been eight years since Twin 20 features were on the card at Lincoln. Brian Montieth and Dietrich split the last Twin 20 event held in 2012.
Brie Hershey and Brett Michalski made up the front row for the night’s first Twin 20 feature. Michalski led the field into turn 1 with Hershey, Alan Krimes, Glenndon Forsythe and Adam Wilt making up the top five.
Wilt got by Forsythe for fourth, but the caution came out on lap 1 before the pass was official. The yellow was for Hershey, who go turned around in turns 3 and 4.
Michalski led Krimes, Forsythe, Wilt and Brian Montieth to the cone for the single-file restart.
Michalski rolled through the top of turns 1 and 2 to maintain the lead on the restart as a three-car battle for third between Forsythe, Wilt and Montieth waged behind him.
The second caution of the race came on lap 4 when Hershey tried to exit the track out of turn 2 but stopped on the ramp.
Krimes went to the bottom of turn 1 on the restart to challenge Michalski for the lead but Michalski held on to the top spot.
Matt Campbell was working on Tim Glatfelter for fifth and took the position coming out of turn 2 on lap 5.
Montieth had caught Wilt and was on his bumper for third.
As the halfway point approached Michalski was closing in on lapped traffic. Krimes reeled in the leader as they worked through heavy lapped traffic.
Wilt moved into second on lap 13. As Michalski worked his way through lapped traffic, he was holding off Wilt, Montieth and Dietrich as they all challenged him for the lead.
Wilt dove into turn 3 to try and take the lead and made contact with the leader Michalski as he attempted a slide job. Michalksi never stopped as Wilt sat in turn 2 backed into the outside wall to bring out the caution on lap 16.
Michalski maintained the lead as no cars had passed the flag stand before the yellow flag came out.
Michalski paced the field ahead of Montieth, Dietrich, Campbell and Krimes for the restart.
Michalski went high and Montieth went low going into turn 1. The bottom served Montieth well as he took the lead coming out of turn 2. Dietrich followed and took second coming out of turn 4.
The yellow flag flew on lap 18 for Brandon Rahmer who got spun around in turn 4.
With two laps to go Montieth led Dietrich, Campbell, Michalski and Krimes on the restart.
Dietrich drove to the top of turn 1 on the restart and took the lead coming out of turn 2 and held off Monteith down the back stretch.
The first Twin 20 of the night went to Dietrich who crossed the line 1.308 seconds ahead of Montieth. Campbell finished third and Krimes was fourth. Jim Siegel completed the top five.
After winning the first Twin 20 feature after starting 14th, Dietrich pulled the 8 pill for the inversion. Tim Glatfelter lined up on the pole and Dietrich eighth for the start of the second feature.
Glatfelter led the field into turn 1 on the start with Justin Peck using the top to settle into second. Michalski and Siegel battled for third with Siegel taking the spot on lap 2.
After Siegel got by Michalski, he had to fend off Dietrich and Montieth as they both tried to get into the top five. Dietrich took fifth coming out of turn 2 on lap 5. Montieth followed on the next lap, taking sixth from Michalski.
Lapped traffic came into play for Glatfelter on lap 6.
The caution flag flew on lap 7 for Glenndon Forsythe who fell off the pace and headed to the pits.
Glatfelter led Peck, Siegel, Campbell and Dietrich on the restart. Peck used the top of the turns on the restart as Glatfelter rolled through the bottom of turns 1 and 2.
Peck tried a slider on Glatfelter for the lead, but it didn’t stick.
Dietrich and Campbell drag raced down the back stretch for fourth with Dietrich taking the spot. Once again Montieth followed getting by Campbell as well.
The yellow came out again on lap 9 when Brandon Rahmer got out of sorts in turns 1 and 2.
Both Glatfelter and Peck went to the top on the restart allowing Glatfelter to pull away. Siegel tried to slide Peck for second but to no avail. Dietrich closed in and was up beside Siegel for third and took the spot on lap 11.
Again, Montieth followed Dietrich and took fourth after getting by Siegel. Montieth got high in turns 1 and 2 on the next lap allowing Siegel to take the spot back.
Dietrich was searching the track to try and make up some ground on the leaders.
Glatfelter entered lapped traffic with five laps to go. As the leaders worked their way through lapped traffic you could throw a blanket over the top three.
Dietrich and Peck were side by side at the line with two to go. Peck had the advantage at the line, but Dietrich took the spot going into turn 1.
Dietrich didn’t have much time to track down Glatfelter, but he caught the leader on the last lap and threw a slider in turn 4, winning the second Twin 20 feature in exciting fashion.
Glatfelter held on to finish second and Peck crossed the line third. Siegel finished fourth and Matt Campbell completed the top five.
With his sweep of both features, Dietrich earned a $750 Clean Sweep Bonus. $500 of the bonus was from Brooks Graphix and the Leiby family with Mamma’s Pizza of Wellsville putting up the additional $250.
Heat race winners were Scott Fisher, Hershey and Michalksi.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Twin 20 Feature 1 (20 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich [14] ($2,500); 2. 21-Brian Montieth [8]; 3. 16-Matt Campbell [9]; 4. 87-Alan Krimes [4]; 5. 59-Jim Siegel [12]; 6. 73B-Brett Michalski [2]; 7. 39-Justin Peck [13]; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter [7]; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [5]; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich [17]; 11. 99-Kyle Moody [20]; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [10]; 13. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [11]; 14. 5E-Tim Wagaman [18]; 15. 1X-Chad Trout [19]; 16. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [22]; 17. 90-Jordan Givler [16]; 18. 15-Adam Wilt [6]; 19. 23-Chris Arnold [21]; 20. 44-Dylan Norris [15]; 21. 7-Trey Hivner [24]; 22. 88-Brandon Rahmer [23] (DNF); 23. 21T-Scott Fisher [3] (DNF); 24. 97-Brie Hershey [1] (DNF)
Lap leaders: Michalski (1-16), Montieth (17-18), D. Dietrich (18-20)
Twin 20 Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 48-D. Dietrich [8] ($2,500); 2. 69-Glatfelter [1]; 3. 39-Peck [2]; 4. 59-Siegel [4]; 5. 16-Campbell [6]; 6. 21-Montieth [7]; 7. 87-Krimes [5]; 8. 8-B. Dietrich [10]; 9. 5E-Tim Wagaman [14]; 10. 99-Moody [11]; 11. 73B-Michalski [3]; 12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [16]; 13. 15-Wilt [18]; 14. 16A-Bollinger [12]; 15. 1X-Trout [15]; 16. 15-Rohrbaugh [13]; 17. 7-Hivner [21]; 18. 90-Givler [17]; 19. 23-Arnold [19]; 20. 44-Norris [20]; 21. 21T-Fisher [23]; 22. 97-Hershey [24]; 23. 88-B. Rahmer [22] (DNF); 24. 2w-G. Forsythe [9] (DNF)
Lap leaders: Glatfelter (1-19), D. Dietrich (20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 21T-Scott Fisher [3]; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter [5]; 3. 16-Matt Campbell [7]; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [1]; 5. 39-Justin Peck [10]; 6. 90-Jordan Givler [4]; 7. 23-Chris Arnold [9]; 8. 11P-Greg Plank [8]; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer [6] (DNF); 10. 7-Trey Hivner [2] (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 97-Brie Hershey [1]; 2. 87-Alan Krimes [3]; 3. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [4]; 4. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [2]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich [10]; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich [7]; 7. 1x-Chad Trout [8]; 8. 55-Dallas Scott [9]; 9. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [5] (DNF); 10. 75-Chase Dietz [6] (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 73B-Brett Michalski [2]; 2. 21-Brian Montieth [6]; 3. 15-Adam Wilt [4]; 4. 59-Jim Siegel [3]; 5. 44-Dylan Norris [1]; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman [7]; 7. 99-Kyle Moody [5]; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer [8] DNF; 9. 1st-Steve Surniak [9] (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 1x-Chad Trout [2]; 2. 99-Kyle Moody [3]; 3. 23-Chris Arnold [1]; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [8]; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer [7]; 6. 7-Trey Hivner [10]; 7. 55-Dallas Schott [5]; 8. 11P-Greg Plank [4]; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer [6] (DNS); 10. 1st-Steve Surniak [9] (DNS); 11. 75-Chase Dietz [11] (DNS)
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 19-Jaiden Reyna; 2. 1-Nikita Johnson; 3. 18-Chris Transeau; 4. 20K-Seth Kearchner; 5. 51-Travis McClelland; 6. 70-Mike Racine; 7. 19-Travis Perry; 8. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 9. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 10. 41-Chuck Dell; 11. 19L-Jonathan Robinson; 12. 6-Sean Dawson; 13. 93-Brent Marquis; 14. 24-Justin Cunningham; 15. 1G-Shawn Groft; 16. 64-Billy Workman Jr. ; 17. 44-Bill Diehl; 18. 30-Alex Robinson; 19. 55x-Richie Dobson; 20. 2-Scott Smith; 21. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith; 22. 56-Zach Baxter; 23. 13-Ron Blizzard; 24. 25-Taylor Watson (DNF)
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
Sunday
410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 39M Anthony Macri, 2. 3Z Brock Zearfoss, 3. 1 Logan Wagner, 4. 11 TJ Stutts, 5. 45 Jeff Halligan, 6. 48 Danny Dietrich, 7. 55 Mike Wagner, 8. 2 AJ Flick, 9. 5 Dylan Cisney, 10. 39 Justin Peck, 11. 19 Curt Stroup, 12. 17B Ian Madsen, 13. 54 Zach Newlin, 14. 26 Cory Eliason, 15. 25 Tyler Bear, 16. 98 Jared Esh, 17. 24 Lucas Wolfe, 18. 67 Justin Whittal, 19. 6 Ryan Smith, 20. 73B Brett Michalski, 21. 47K Kody Lehman, 22. 5M Brett Marks, 23. 17 Kyle Smith, 24. 21B Brian Brown, 25. 87R Aaron Reutzel, 26. 10B Dave Blaney
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature: (30 laps): 1. 39M Anthony Macri 2. 3Z Brock Zearfoss 3. 21 Brian Brown 4. 5M Brent Marks 5. 48 Danny Dietrich 6. 12 Blane Heimbach 7. 51 Freddie Rahmer 8. 2 AJ Flick 9. 21 Brian Monteith 10. 11 TJ Stutts 11. 45 Jeff Halligan 12. 24 Lucas Wolfe 13. 35 Jason Shultz 14. 67 Justin Whittal 15. 33W Michael Walter 16. 12B Robert Ballou 17. 24B Dustin Baney 18. 99M Kyle Moody 19. 91 Kyle Reinhart 20. 5B Justin Barger 21. 19 Curt Stroup 22. 40 George Hobaugh 23. 39 Justin Peck 24. 5C Dylan Cisney. DNQ: Greg Plank, Jason Wagner, Dylan Norris
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
9/4
410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. Freddie Rahmer, 2. Brent Marks, 3. Anthony Macri, 4. Lucas Wolfe, 5. TJ Stutts, 6. Matt Campbell, 7. Brian Brown, 8. Danny Dietrich, 9. Brock Zearfoss, 10. Jeff Halligan, 11. Kyle Moody, 12. Kyle Reinhardt, 13. Justin Peck, 14. Brett Michalski, 15. Chase Dietz, 16. Robert Ballou, 17. Steve Surniak, 18. Dwight Leppo, 19. Troy Fraker, 20. Adrian Shaffer, 21. Trenton Sheaffer, 22. Brian Montieth, 23. Chad Trout. DNS: Tyler Ross
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. Zach Newlin, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Matt Findley, 4. Chris Arnold, 5. Dylan Norris, 6. Steve Owings, 7. Chris Frank, 8. Justin Foster, 9. Ashley Capetta, 10. Kevin Nouse, 11. Jordan Givler,12. Scott Fisher, 13. Brett Strickler, 14. Cody Fletcher, 15. Jordan Strickler, 16. Zachary Cool, 17. Wyatt Hinkle, 18. Russell Hammaker, 19. Jacob Galloway, 20. Nat Tuckey, 21. Doug Hammaker, 22. Kyle Denmyer, 23. Brett Wanner, 24. Tyler Brehm. DNQ: Templin, Riser, Yost, Rose, Heltzel, Criswell, Rohrbaugh, Van Vorst, Orwig
