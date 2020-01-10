BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 43, Fairfield 28
The Eagles held the Green Knights in check over the game’s final eight minutes, yielding only two points as they claimed a 43-28 home victory.
Offensively, Connor Shaw paced the hosts with a game-best 15 points and Jay Martinez added eight. Ethan Beachy and Jacob Schriver tallied six points apiece as well.
Peyton Stadler’s eight points were tops for Fairfield, with Nik Nordberg chipping in with seven.
Fairfield 6 11 9 2 — 28
Bermudian Springs 10 14 5 14 — 43
Fairfield (28): Nordberg 2 2-2 7, Griffith 0 0-2 0, Whitcomb 3 0-0 6, G. Stadler 0 1-2 1, Ball 2 2-5 6, P. Stadler 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: White, Gustkey. Totals: 11 5-9 28
Bermudian Springs (43): Beachy 2 0-0 6, Martinez 2 3-4 8, Mummert 2 2-2 6, Yurick 1 2-4 5, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Shaw 6 2-3 15. Non-scorers: Kasulen, Myers. Totals: 14 9-13 43
3-pointers: F-Nordberg; BS-Beachy 2, Martinez, Yurick, Carpenter, Shaw
Hanover 58, Delone Catholic 50
Michael Killinger scored eight of his 13 points in the final frame as the Hawks held off the Squires on Friday.
Kyle Garman paced the victors with a game-high 22 points. Garman was on fire from the start, netting 11 points in the game’s first quarter.
Corbyn Keller led the way for Delone with 20 points and Matt Rineman added 13.
Hanover 17 12 8 21 — 58
Delone Catholic 7 17 6 20 — 50
Hanover (58): Caban 2 0-0 5, Myers 4 3-6 11, Brown 1 1-2 4, Meckley 1 0-0 3, Garman 9 4-13 22, Killinger 6 1-2 13. Non-scorers: Lara. Totals: 23 9-24 58
Delone Catholic (50): Lee 1 0-0 2, Col. Keller 3 0-0 7, Long 1 0-0 3, Mowery 0 1-2 1, Jo. Sherdel 0 4-4 4, Cor. Keller 8 5-8 21, Rineman 4 3-3 11. Non-scorers: Murphy. Totals: 17 13-18 50
3-pointers: H-Caban, Brown, Meckley; DC-Col. Keller, Long, Cor. Keller. JV: Hanover 45, Delone Catholic 32
William Penn 59, New Oxford 46
The Bearcats won the scoring battle in each of the final three quarters to turn back the Colonials on Friday.
Brayden Long’s 17 points paved the way for the Ox, with Connor Jenkins adding 11 and Abdul Janneh finishing with nine.
New Oxford 15 10 13 8 — 46
William Penn 15 14 16 14 — 59
New Oxford (46): Janneh 2 5-8 9, Haugh 2 0-0 5, Strausbaugh 1 0-0 2, Long 6 4-8 17, Jenkins 3 5-7 11, Eakins 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Lawrence, D. Golden, T. Golden, Carver. Totals: 15 14-23 46
William Penn (59): Matthews 1 1-2 3, Stokes 2 0-0 4, Beard 4 1-2 9, Gallon 4 0-0 8, Carroll 5 4-4 14, Mutunsa 8 0-0 17, Glover 1 0-0 2, Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 6-8 59
3-pointers: NO-Haugh, Long; WP-Mutunsa
Littlestown 63, Biglerville 43
Rachard Holder scored 14 points and Caleb Unger pitched in with 12 as the Thunderbolts (10-2) downed the visiting Canners (2-8).
Drew Parker scored 14 points to lead the way for Biglerville, which led 14-9 after the first quarter before a 25-3 outburst for Littlestown in the second.
Littlestown 9 25 14 15 — 63
Biglerville 14 3 13 13 — 43
Biglerville (43): Jorge Cervantes 1 5-6 7, Sean Crook 1 2-3 4, Colby Martin 3 3-7 9, Noah Mattson 1 0-0 2, Drew Parker 7 0-0 14, Eli Weigle 3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 10-16 43.
Littlestown (63): Bernard Holder 0 2-4 2, Dante Elliott 3 2-3 8, Rachard Holder 5 2-6 14, Michael Gazmen 3 0-0 8, Caleb Unger 4 3-6 12, Jake Bosley 2 0-0 4, Logan Brown 2 0-0 4, Tyler Biser 2 2-2 6, Brady Sartori 0 0-2 0, Weishaar 1 0-2 3, Braden Staub 1 0-0 2.
3-pointers: B-Weigle 1; L-R. Holder 2, Gazmen 2, Unger 1, Weishaar 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 52, Fairfield 16
Berm’s defense allowed only six points through three quarters of play in Friday’s victory over the Knights.
Skyler West had a dozen points to lead all scorers and Bailey Oehmig added nine in the win.
Haley Bolin netted six points for Fairfield.
Bermudian Springs 11 18 14 9 — 52
Fairfield 4 2 0 10 — 16
Bermudian Springs (52): Bnezel 1 1-2 3, West 5 1-1 12, Huntingdon 0 2-2 2, Bealmear 2 0-0 5, Speelman 1 0-0 3, Peters 1 4-6 7, Oehmig 2 4-6 9, Shearer 1 3-6 5, Feeser 1 0-0 2, Kline 1 0-2 2, Keller 0 2-2 2, Labure 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Durbin, Peters. Totals: 15 17-28 52
Fairfield (16): Bollinger 1 0-0 2, Dennison 1 0-2 2, Bolin 3 0-0 6, Smitley 0 2-2 2, Neiderer 1 1-2 4. Non-scorers: Sanders, Battern, Ott. Totals: 6 3-6 16.
3-pointers: BS-West, Bealmear, Speelman, Peters, Oehmig
New Oxford 56, William Penn 41
Morgan Adams erupted for a game-leading 18 points as the Colonials (5-8) saw off visiting York (1-11).
Jayla Brown and Ella Billman both notched double figures as well with 12 and 11 points respectively.
Sabrina Royal’s 17 points led the way for William Penn
New Oxford 16 13 14 13 — 56
William Penn 7 8 18 8 — 41
William Penn (41): McMillan 3 0-0 7, Ferguson 2 3-6 9, Jamison 3 0-0 8, Royal 8 1-4 17. Totals: 16 4-10 41.
New Oxford (56): Jayla Brown 4 2-2 12, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Ella Billman 5 1-2 11, Morgan Adams 7 3-4 18, Timberley Linebaugh 1 2-4 4, Riley Strausbaugh 1 0-0 2, Jayla Crone 3 0-2 6. Totals: 22 8-14 56.
3-pointers: Y-Ferguson 2, Jamison 2, McMillan 1; NO-Brown 1, H. Linebaugh 1, Adams 1.
Delone Catholic 68, Hanover 30
Giana Hoddinott poured in a game-high 18 points and Maggie Hughes followed close behind with 12 as Delone (11-0) ran away from visiting Hanover.
Annie Smith’s 14 points led the way for the Hawkettes (9-4). Avery Abell chipped in with six.
Delone Catholic 17 23 17 11 — 68
Hanover 4 7 7 12 — 30
Delone Catholic (68): Marisa Miller 1 1-2 4, Abigael Vingsen 3 1-2 7, Abby Jacoby 1 0-0 2, Giana Hoddinott 5 5-6 18, Brooke Lawyer 2 0-0 5, Maddie Sieg 3 0-0 6, Makenna Mummert 3 0-0 7, Maggie Hugher 4 4-4 12, Emily McCann 2 0-0 5, Ireland Lawrence 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Catlin, Wilson. Totals: 26 11-14 68.
Hanover (30): Annie Smith 5 0-0 14, Abby Alban 1 2-2 4, Jaycie Miller 1 2-2 4, Madelyn Hutton 1 0-0 2, Avery Abell 3 0-0 6, Reagan Wildasin 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Noel, Gray, Garman, DeLong, Stansbury: Totals: 11 4-6 30.
3-pointers: H-Smith 4; DC-Hoddinott 1, Miller 1, Lawyer 1, Mummert 1, McCann 1.
Spring Grove 60, South Western 26
Maddie Lehker scored a team-high 12 points as the Mustangs (2-11) fell to visiting Spring Grove (7-3).
Bella Gilberto chipped in with seven points of her own.
Haley Wagman scored a game-high 21 for the Rockets.
Spring Grove 25 9 15 11 — 60
South Western 5 14 5 2 — 26
Spring Grove (60): L. Kale 1 0-0 2, A. Wagmasn 3 1-4 7, Glass 1 3-3 5, H Wagman 7 1-2 21, Hoffman 5 0-0 11, E. Kale 4 2-2 11, Sorrell 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 8-13 60.
South Western (26): Kayla Leppo 0 1-2 1, Lexi Plesic 2 0-2 5, Bella Gilberto 2 2-2 7, Maddie Lehker 6 0-0 12, Grace Thomas 0 1-2 1, Elisha Panizar 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Harnois, Bentzel, Olson. Totals: 10 4-9 26.
3-pointers: SG-H. Wagman 6, Hoffman 1, E. Kale 1; SW-Plesic 1, Gilberto 1.
