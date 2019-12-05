One word continually came up when talking to Delone Catholic girls’ basketball coach Gerry Eckenrode about his 2019-20 team.
That word was “different.”
The Squirettes are coming off the tails of a state championship winning season, but will have to replace to a host of production from the title-winning team.
Gone are Bradi Zumbrum, Riley Vingsen, Dee McCormick, Colleen Anderson, Maggie Wells and Ashley Becker. All have graduated. Sharpshooter Camryn Felix has transferred to Gettysburg.
There are only two seniors in the Delone rotation entering the season, Brooke Lawyer and Maddie Clabaugh.
But Eckenrode is confident that his young group will be just as competitive as ever, led by a group of sophomores who claimed a CYO state championship as eighth graders.
“I think things are going pretty well,” he said of the lead-up to the season. “We’ve got a different type of team this year with two seniors and eight sophomores in my top 10 in the rotation.”
Eckenrode said that not only is the team younger, but it’s also different stylistically.
“Last year we had some size, that’s not really the case this year,” he said. “But this year we’ve got a lot of girls who can really shoot. This might also be the best defensive team and most athletic team I’ve had all around since I’ve been at Delone.”
One of those shooters he was talking about was the aforementioned Lawyer, who is at 715 points for her career and scored 13.1 points per game a season ago, second best in the county. She was also second in the county with 65 made 3-pointers.
“More of the same as last year except a little bit better,” Eckenrode said when asked what to expect from Lawyer this year. “Brooke is one of the best pure shooters I’ve had since I’ve been at Delone and she creates matchup problems because she can also put in on the floor and score in the mid-range and finish at the basket.”
Lawyer will be aided by the help of starting point guard Abby Jacoby, who saw a large amount of time a year ago as a freshman, and classmate Giana Hoddinott, who started in the PIAA championship game against Dunmore.
Abigael Vingsen steps into the starting lineup in place of her older sister, while Maggie Hughes and Makenna Mummert are players that Eckenrode expects will see a lot of minutes early on.
“They sat on the varsity bench the whole playoff run, so these kids know what to expect,” he said of the sophomores. “They also won a statewide CYO tournament as eighth graders and they’re a confident group, but they’re not obnoxious about it. It’s a quiet confidence and I think they could surprise a lot of people. They’re a very skilled group.”
The Squirettes begin the season against Linden Hall tonight, a test Eckenrode is not taking lightly but expects his young team to be prepared for.
“For our preseason scrimmages, we scrimmaged Red Lion and Central Dauphin as well as York Suburban and Central York,” he said. ‘So we played some good teams and we have a pretty good handle on what we’re able to do there. We expect to hit the floor running. Sure, there’ll be some opening night jitters, but we expect to be able to go right at it from the get go.”
