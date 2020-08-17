Scott Dellinger felt pretty good about heading to Trail-Way Speedway last Friday night for the Marysville Motorcars Super Sportsman Tour event. It’s not a place Dellinger has seen great results at in the past. Still, he’s always been fast and flirted with excellence.
The latter is what happened in this visit. Dellinger dominated the 25-lap Super Sportsman main event and bagged his first win of the 2020 season.
“Well, we always did pretty well at this track,” Dellinger said. “We just never had any finishes to show for it. I gave one up last week [at BAPS Motor Speedway]. I wasn’t to let it happen again tonight.”
Dellinger started on the pole of the main event and wasted little time distancing himself from the field, and specifically, Kenny Edkin.
By the time the seventh lap was scored, Dellinger was leading by 2.128 seconds. Three laps later, the Lewisberry, Pa., driver entered lapped traffic and increased his advantage to over three seconds.
“On a tight track like this, you just keep going,” Dellinger said. “That’s all you can do. You can’t worry about where you’re at and who’s racing beside you. You just got to pick clean spots to get through.
“I want to thank Trail-Way for having us back. It’s probably been 14 or 15 years since I’ve been here to race. So, I guess I’ll be ready to come back now if we get another show down here.”
No kidding.
Dellinger continued his assault over the next six laps. He blasted past Nate Young and John Edkin, lapping up to fifth place by the 18th circuit. Two laps later, Dellinger increased his lead to 7.149 seconds. Jay Fannasy, Frankie Herr and John Edkin completed the top five.
Over the next five laps, Dellinger kept his foot on the accelerator. By the time he took the checker, he was 10.501 seconds ahead of Kenny Edkin, who finished second.
“It’s nice to get my first win of the season,” Dellinger said. “We’ve been struggling here throughout the season and just had a lot of bad luck and part breakage and stuff that doesn’t usually happen to us.
“So, hopefully, this gets a little morale boost back in the team, and we’ll see if we keep rolling with this or not. In 2018, I had a pretty stellar season. Kenny’s having one this year, too. He’s almost untouchable. Hat’s off to them guys ... it’s just nice to be able to beat them tonight and stay ahead of him.”
Bill Laughman came out of retirement this season and registered his first win since his return in the 20-lap Mason Dixon 270 Racing Series event.
It had been seven years since the former track champion ran his own car. He did drive for Scott Ertter for three years, but it wasn’t the same just showing up with a helmet and driving the car.
Now, Laughman is back and involved with his son, Lake Laughman. As for Bill Laughman, of New Oxford, he led the entire 20 laps. He, along with third-place Craig Myers, were disqualified at the scales, but it was later determined that the scales were compromised and the win was reinstated.
Brent Bull finished second to Laughman. Myers, Steven Cox, and Joe Long Jr. completed the top five in the main event.
Ryan Smith topped the field in the 20-lap Street Stock main event. It was his fifth career win at the speedway and first in 2020.
Smith started on the pole and led every lap. He did face significant challenges from fourth-place starting Kody Sites and Sammy Rial. When the checkered flag flew it was Smith heading to Victory Lane. Sites, Rial, Dalton Myers, and Jimmy Combs completed the top five.
Jason Chronister was credited with the victory in the 15-lap Limited Stock feature when Terry Hartlaub refused post-race inspection. It was his 19th-career victory and first of the season.
Cody Klinedinst, Nick McDaniel, Robbie Carroll and Matt Worley completed the top five.
