The Bermudian Springs wrestling team smelled blood in the water.
The Eagles knew they had a chance to take out a big gun when they welcomed Carlisle, minus three starters including state placer Colton Zimmerman, for a home dual on Thursday night.
Bermudian took its shot, and it didn’t miss. The Eagles grabbed a 45-30 victory over the Thundering Herd, much to the delight of the home crowd.
Things started poorly for the Eagles (4-0) when they fell behind 11-0 as Taylor Hebenstreit and Noah Clawson picked up a tech fall and a fall respectively to start the match at 106 and 113.
But then Korey Smith stepped up and, as he does so often, swung the momentum back in the favor of Bermudian. Smith took Chase Brenneman from feet to back right off the whistle and picked up a pin in just nine seconds to put his team on the board. Brennan Schissler followed with a 12-3 major decision victory to pull the Eagles within one.
The momentum continued at 132 when Caleb Mantz took the mat for Bermudian. Mantz gave up a quick takedown to fall behind Trentin Walker 2-0, but immediately got an escape and a takedown of his own which he rode out for a 3-2 lead through one. He made it 4-2 with an escape to start the second and then locked up a standing cradle to take Walker to his back and secure the fall at 2:38 of the second period.
That pin gave the Eagles their first lead of the night at 16-11, a lead they would not relinquish.
Cole Mosier continued the onslaught with a cradle and pin of his own in 5:15 over Brandon Wells to make it 22-11.
“I’m feeling great,” Mosier said of the pin. “I know my team is behind me and they’re telling me I’m doing the right things. I was pumped up after Caleb got his pin and just wanted to go out and help the team as best I could.”
The pins by Mantz and Mosier came at weights where the Thundering Herd (2-4) were without starters Rafael Portilla, a state qualifier, and Clayton Shughart.
“We know they were down a couple of guys,” Bermudian Springs coach Dave McCollum said. “And we knew we had a chance to do some damage there. Mantz and Mosier both stepped up and it was a big boost for the team right there in the middle of the lineup.”
Carlisle steadied the ship a bit at 145 as Jarrett Wilson put together a 16-4 major decision victory over Chanse Boyer. Wilson got up 5-0 early before an illegal slam from Boyer briefly stopped the match. After injury time he responded well and built on the lead for the major decision.
Fans did not get to see a rematch of the Carlisle Invitational final between Bermudian’s Trenton Harder and Carlisle’s Sean Smith as Smith bumped up to 160 for the dual. Both picked up pins inside of a minute to bring the score to 28-21.
Things then got dicey for the Eagles at 170, where Jonah Martin took on Donavan Kerns, who was filling in for the aforementioned Zimmerman, a state placer a year ago.
Martin looked in control early, taking a 4-1 lead into the second period. But Kearns rode out the entirely of the second period before taking top to start the third. Martin built to his feet and looked for a reversal but as he did, Kearns sat to his butt and kicked Martin over for an elevator and the fall at 4:24 to cut the Eagles lead to 28-27.
Hogan Swenski steadied the ship for Bermudian at 182, however, with a 20-4 tech fall in 4:56 over Logan Rhoades. Josh Keller then picked up a first-period pin to extend the lead to 39-27 and put the Thundering Herd into a must-pin situation at the last two weights.
The Eagles secured the win when Blaine Worden, filling in for Savauri Shelton who bumped up to 285, fought to a 2-0 decision loss to Logan Schmick.
Shelton then put the icing on the cake with a second-period pin to bring the final score to 45-30.
“We had our best lineup out there today,” McCollum said of his team. “The guys did a great job. We didn’t have any events over the holidays and the guys did a great job staying through that and working through that.”
The Eagles are back in action on Saturday at the Manheim Township alongside Bishop McDevitt, Central York, Manheim Township, Newport, Trinity and Warwick.
“I’m proud our guys wrestled the way they did,” McCollum said. “Hopefully we can keep it going and have some success this weekend.”
106-Hebenstreit (C) TF. Coby Johnston 17-1; 113-Clawson (C) p. Ty Livelsberger 1:00; 120-Korey Smith (BS) p. Brenneman :09; 126-Brennan Schisler (BS) MD. Ibrahim 12-3; 132-Caleb Mantz p. Walker 2:38; 138-Cole Mosier (BS) p. Wells 5:16; 145-Wilson (C) MD. Chanse Boyer 16-4; 152-Trenton Harder (BS) p. Wardens :59; 160-Smith (C) p. Jacob Shifflet :57; 170: Kearns (C) p. Jonah Martin 4:24; 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) TF. Rhoades 20-4; 195-Josh Keller (BS) p. Miller 1:04, 220-Schmick (C) dec. Blaine Worden 2-0, 285-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Nelson 2:46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.