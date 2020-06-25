Biglerville 2, Hanover 1
The Black Sox made it two straight walk-off wins when they stunned the Raiders on Thursday at Oakside Community Park.
Biglerville trailed 1-0 into the bottom of the seventh inning before staging a winning rally. Pat Armor reached on an error before the Raiders recorded a pair of outs on a strikeout and pop-up. Tucker Byers and Logan Brewer worked consecutive two-out walks to set the stage for Tanner Byers, who dropped a two-run single into right field for the victory.
In addition to the game-winning hit, Tanner Byers got the win on the hill after going the distance on 105 pitches. The righty fanned four and walked four in the complete-game effort.
Connor Orner doubled for the Sox, who were limited to three hits by Hanover hurlers John Karlheim and Kyle Bowman.
Zack Rudisill had a big night at the plate in the loss, swatting three hits, including a double.
Hanover 000 001 0 — 1 6 3
Biglerville 000 000 2 — 2 3 1
John Karlheim, Kyle Bowman (6). Tanner Byers. WP: Byers. LP: Bowman. SO-BB: Karlheim 3-1, Bowman 1-3, Byers 4-4. 2B: H-Zack Rudisill; B-Connor Orner.
Hagerstown 4, Cashtown 2
The Braves scored three first-inning runs and kept the Pirates at bay from there to secure a 4-2 win on Thursday evening.
Hagerstown pitchers Will Grove and Steven Ricketts scattered a combined five singles over seven innings. Tyler Reinert and JC Collins posted RBI for the Pirates, who slipped to 1-2 on the season.
Chase King, Reinert and Austin Kunkel combined to pile up 10 strikeouts on the bump for Cashtown.
Hagerstown 300 001 0 — 4 4 5
Cashtown 001 100 0 — 2 5 3
Will Grove, Steven Ricketts (6). Chase King, Tyler Reinert (5), Austin Kunkel (7). WP: Grove. LP: King. SO-BB: Grove 3-2, Ricketts 3-0, King 4-2, Reinert 3-0, Kunkel 1-0. 2B: H-Tyler Elbin
