It seemed that the lead was not a position one wanted to be in as two leaders experienced issues that took them out of the top spot during the first 20 laps of Saturday’s race at Lincoln Speedway.
Alan Krimes broke the mold and inherited the lead with five laps remaining and held on to win his first race of the season.
After a rough few weeks to start the season, Indiana native Cale Thomas won his heat race and started on the pole of the 25-lap feature. Scott Fisher shared the front row with Thomas as Dylan Norris and Jim Siegel made up the second row.
Thomas took the lead when the green flag dropped with Fisher settling into second and Norris and Siegel running third and fourth.
Thomas was running the top line around the track as Norris challenged Fisher on the bottom. Norris got by Fisher for second on the bottom of turns of 3 and 4 on lap 1 to take the spot.
Fisher got Norris back using the middle of turns 1 and 2 on the next lap. Siegel got by both Fisher and Norris to charge up to second coming out of turn 4 lap 2.
Ryan Smith was making his way up through the field from his sixth starting spot and was running fourth by lap 3 and made it up to third on lap 4.
Brian Montieth was on the move as well, having made his way to the fourth spot on lap 6 from his eighth starting position.
Siegel was reeling Thomas in as they caught the tail end of the field when the red flag flew on lap 8 for Dylan Norris, who ended up on his side in turn 3.
The leader Thomas hit the outside wall avoiding the overturned car of Norris, damaging his right rear. Thomas headed to the pits and was able to rejoin the field, albeit at the tail end instead of the front.
After inheriting the lead after Thomas’ misfortune, Siegel led Smith, Montieth, Freddie Rahmer and Krimes to the cone for the restart.
Siegel drove to the top of the track and Smith went to the bottom entering turn 1. Siegel stuck to the top line with Smith joining him. Once Smith made the move up the track, Siegel started pulling away.
As Smith worked on reeling in Siegel Freddie Rahmer and Alan Krimes both got by Montieth on lap 10 to take third and fourth sending Montieth back to fifth.
Rahmer went to work on Smith for second, but Smith had his sight set on Siegel. Smith got a good run off of turn 2 forcing Siegel to the bottom of the track going into turns 3 and 4 but Siegel was able to hold off Smith’s charge
Krimes got by Rahmer for third on lap 17 just as the leaders were catching the tail end of the field.
Siegel and Smith crossed the line wheel to wheel as they both tried to get through lapped traffic. Smith took the lead going down the backstretch lap 19. Krimes followed and took second from Siegel on the following lap.
Smith slid up the track on the backstretch and thought he had cleared the lapped car of Thomas, but he was mistaken. The yellow flag came out with five laps to go as Smith came to a stop ending his afternoon. Thomas had some minor front end damage and was able to stay out on the track.
Krimes inherited the lead with Siegel, Freddie Rahmer, Montieth and Brandon Rahmer lined up behind him for the restart.
On the restart Krimes went to the bottom into 1 with Siegel driving through the middle. Krimes held the lead.
Brandon took fourth from Montieth coming out of turn 2 on lap 21. Freddie challenged Siegel for second with two laps to go but Siegel was able to hold him off.
Krimes crossed the finish line 2.277 seconds ahead of Siegel. Freddie Rahmer finished third and for the second weekend in a row the Rahmer brothers finished back-to-back, as Brandon crossed the line fourth. Montieth completed the top five.
410 Sprint Car heat winners were Brett Michalski, Siegel and Thomas.
This Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with 410 Sprints and 358 Sprints. Racing starts at 6 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstand gates opening at 4.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes ($3,500); 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 15-Adam Wilt; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 1X-Chad Trout; 10. 14T-Tyler Walton; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 13. 99-Kyle Moody; 14. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 15. 73B-Brett Michalski; 16. 75-Chase Dietz; 17. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 18. 39-Cale Thomas; 19. 49H-Bradley Howard; 20. 3-Todd Gracey; 21. 72-Ryan Smith (DNF); 22. 00-Chris Frank (DNF); 23. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 24. 5E-Tim Wagaman (DNF)
Lap leaders: Thomas (1-7), Siegel (8-18), Smith (19-20), Krimes (21-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 73B-Brett Michalski; 2. 21- Brian Montieth; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 75-Chase Dietz; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 99-Kyle Moody; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 8. 3-Todd Gracey
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 14T-Tyler Walton; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 39-Cale Thomas; 2. 72-Ryan Smith; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 15-Adam Wilt; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 7. 00-Chris Frank; 8. 5E-Tim Wagaman (DNS)
Central PA Legends:
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 13-Joe Ryan Osborne; 2. 74-Brian Racine; 3. 53-Bill Diehl; 4. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 5. 18-Chris Transeau; 6. 30-Alex Robinson; 7. 51-Travis McClelland; 8. 10-Jeremy Ott; 9. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 10. 19-Travis Perry; 11. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 12. 5C-Josh Schrum; 13. 93-Brent Marquis; 14. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 15. 17H-Tim Hahn; 16. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith; 17. 9-Rich Hartwig; 18. 41-Chuck Dell; 19. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 20. 19R-Roy Denike; 21. 25-Eric Hurst; 22. 1G-Shawn Groft; 23. 24-Justin Cunningham (DNF); 24. 3M-Chris McKinney (DNF); 25. 26-Shaun Abney (DNF)
Lap leaders: Settle (1), Ott (2), Diehl (3-11), Osborne (12-20)
Heat winners: Diehl, Ott, Racine, Transeau
Consy winners: McClelland, Denike
