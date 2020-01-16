New Oxford wrestling coach Brian Martin knew his team was facing a tall task on Thursday night.
The Colonials played host to undefeated Gettysburg, which finds itself as one of the favorites to take home a District 3 Class 3A championship as the postseason nears.
“It’s like going into a gun fight with a knife,” he said.
And while the Colonials fell short of the victory, losing 59-14, they showed reasons for optimism ahead of today’s New Oxford Invitational which will see 32 teams competing for a tournament title at the Ox.
“I think our guys wrestled well,” Martin said. “We came out and nobody backed down.”
The Warriors (16-0), whose closest dual was a 43-17 destruction of Dallastown on Dec. 18, jumped out quickly to a 26-0 lead thanks in part to a tech fall from Samuel Rodriguez at 195 pounds and pins from Trevor Gallagher, Reed Miller and Montana DeLawder.
Gettysburg secured an unbeaten mark in its second and final season competing in the YAIAA-1.
New Oxford (10-6) got on the board at 120 pounds when freshman Andrew Christie locked up a cradle and pinned fellow frosh Kyle Shearer in 1:45. That momentum continued into the next match where Lance Beckner put in six hard minutes to earn an 11-2 major decision victory for the Colonials over Tyler Withers.
While Gettysburg then got a win from Ethan Dalton at 132 pounds, Colonials senior Timothy Uhler, a section runner-up, showed off an array of tilts from the top to earn a 13-0 major decision win over Jacob Cherry at 138 pounds.
Uhler, who’s now 22-4 on the year, is on his way down to 132 for the postseason and said he was happy with the way he performed and feels good weight-wise as we near the postseason.
“Tuesday night I lost a match I shouldn’t have lost so I’ve been in the room working on stuff,” Uhler said. “Right now I feel really good and I’m coming down a little bit in weight. I feel like I’m wrestling pretty good right now on my feet and on top.”
The Warriors took the last five matches of the evening, each coming by fall. Standouts Luke Sainato (152) and Dylan Reinert (170) both ended their respective matches inside of a minute.
For Gettysburg, it was business as usual as it prepares for a showdown next Wednesday with Chambersburg in the final dual of the season. The Ox, meanwhile, is right back into action on today and Martin is confident in the way his team is wrestling.
“I think we have a shot tomorrow to maybe win our tournament,” he said. “We’ve got a good group of guys, tough kids. We’re a good tournament team and have got some guys who can finish high and we’ve got guys who can place the whole way through the lineup.”
Martin added that depth in numbers and balance throughout the lineup has made for one of the stronger Colonials teams that he’s seen.
“We’ve got 38 kids out so it’s a nice group of kids to pick from,” he said. “You can have a solid lineup the whole way through. Tonight we were against a team that is just a bit better than us right now, but I was proud of the way our guys went out and competed.”
106-Reed Miller (G) p. Trent Uhler, 1:48; 113-Montana DeLawder (G) p. Jerry Dattoli, 1:01; 120-Andrew Christie (NO) p. Kyle Shearer, 1:45; 126-Lance Beckner (NO) MD. Tyler Withers, 11-2; 132-Ethan Dalton (G) dec. Jacob Pope, 6-0; 138-Timothy Uhler (NO) MD. Jacob Cherry, 13-0; 145-Jared Townsend (G) p. Connor Herring, 1:41; 152-Luke Sainato (G) p. Logan Salisbury, 0:27; 160-Nathan Ridgley (G) p. Hunter Shaffer, 4:30; 170: Dylan Reinert (G) p. Alan Bobadilla, 0:43; 182: Max Gourley (G) p. Dylan Forbes, 3:38; 195: Samuel Rodriguez (G) TF Omar Figueroa, 4:15 (18-3); 220: Christian Conner (G) dec. Dylan Smith, 8-5 285: Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Jake Bixler, 0:56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.