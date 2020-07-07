Littlestown 10, Hanover 3
The Dodger bats came to life in the fourth inning of Tuesday evening’s win over the visiting Raiders.
Littlestown scored four runs in the fourth and five more over the next two frames to push its record to 7-0. Travis Inch belted a pair of doubles as part of a 3-for-4 effort and Sam Wertz stroked three hits while knocking in a pair of runs.
Leadoff hitter Justin Keith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI and Joe Murren legged out a triple.
Tom Herr whiffed four while allowing six hits over four innings of work to get the win.
For the Raiders (3-6), Clint Roche was 2-for-3 with a double and Austin Kibler smacked a two-bagger as well.
Hanover 003 000 0 — 3 6 4
Littlestown 001 423 x — 10 13 3
John Karlheim, Austin Kibler (5). Tom Herr, Sam Zeigler (5), Justin Keith (6). WP: Herr. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Karlheim 0-0, Kibler 2-0, Herr 4-1, Zeigler 1-2, Keith 2-0. 2B: H-Kibler, Clint Roche; L-Travis Inch 2, Sam Wertz, Zeigler. 3B: L-Joe Murren
Gettysburg 6, Brushtown 4
Tyler Martin had a huge night at the plate and from the mound in leading the Grays to a win over the Bulldogs on Monday.
Martin stroked three hits, including a double, to pace an 11-hit Gettysburg attack. Mike Topper was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Hunter Schaper roped a two-bagger as well.
Martin pitched five strong innings, racking up seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs.
Bulldog Tyer Hillson matched Martin’s effort as he went 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI in addition to fanning seven from the mound over 4.2 innings. Josh Sherdel also doubled.
Gettysburg 201 020 1 — 6 11 3
Brushtown 110 200 0 — 4 9 3
Tyler Martin, Brandon Harman (6). Tyer Hillson, Jarod Raubenstine (5). WP: Martin. LP: Hillson. SO-BB: Martin 7-1, Harman 0-2, Hillson 7-2, Raubenstine 3-0. 2B: G-Martin, Hunter Schaper, Mike Topper; B-Josh Sherdel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.